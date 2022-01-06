All year, my 11 year-old daughter girded herself for the section in health class that would cover anatomy, puberty and periods. It’s not that the lessons would be new to her, or that she was embarrassed—we’ve raised her with frank conversations about bodies and health. She was, however, worried about the reaction of the boys in her class. She knew, she told me, that they would laugh.

As predicted, on the day her teacher shared a diagram of a vulva, a group of boys started laughing and said it looked “like a stingray.” (I’ll admit, that’s a new one!)

Her teacher shut the comments down, but Layla was pissed. Because as a burgeoning feminist, this wasn’t the first time she noticed sexism at school. Late last year, for example, a boy in her grade was going around smacking girls on the ass during recess. When one girl pushed him afterwards, they both got in trouble. Layla watched with horror and disappointment as administrators treated the boy’s behavior like everyday playground hi-jinx, and classmates guilted the girls who had stood up to him for ‘tattling’ and making said boy feel bad.

It was the schoolyard version of a very familiar story: Institutions failing to protect women, and people jumping through hoops to protect men and blame the victims. You couldn’t have scripted a better after-school special.

Not every incident at school was so clear-cut. Recently Layla noticed that whenever her class watched a TV show during lunch—a Covid-era perk since they’re not allowed to talk while eating—the boys mocked the voices of girl characters. At first, Layla wasn’t sure if it was sexist, because they’d imitate the voice of one male character, as well. Then she put two and two together: This male character had a high-pitched voice; the boys were making fun of him because he sounded like a girl. (We had a long conversation about homophobia and its relationship to sexism.)

She spent literal weeks thinking about how to put a stop to it. Layla didn’t want to ask a teacher for advice because that felt like tattling, and she shut down my suggestion to call them out in the moment because kids weren’t supposed to be speaking during lunch in the first place. (How I birthed such a consummate rule-follower is beyond me.) Every day, she was coming home angry and upset, trying to figure out what to do.

It broke my heart. Not so much the sexism itself, which I had prepared myself for, but that she felt responsible to stop it. And that’s the downside of raising a feminist: Opening our girls’ eyes to sexism means it’s impossible for them to ignore. And when we teach them that sexism shouldn’t be tolerated—then drop them off in a world where it’s everywhere and no one seems to be doing anything about it—of course they’re going to feel like the burden is on them.

What’s worse is that they’re largely right. Whether it’s school administrators or bosses, the people in power meant to protect you often won’t. And no matter what your age, everyday sexism still goes mostly ignored. If you want your day to day life to change, to not have to deal with misogyny in ways big and small, it will have to be you that does something about it. Because despite progress made, we still live in a world where the vast majority would rather ignore the slights (or even the not-so-slight) because doing so is just easier.

And unlike those of us who have been living with sexism for years, our daughters will experience misogyny with fresh eyes. They haven’t gotten to the age where you pick your battles or compartmentalize—every bit of injustice feels new and stinging to them. It’s hard to watch.

Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t raise Layla any other way. I’m glad she has language for the things I didn’t, and an understanding that will, eventually, make her path forward easier. I just wish she had a few more years of freedom from all of it.

As for the boys in class, we’re still working on a solution. I know she’ll get there, and that she’ll make her way through countless other experiences that make her feel angry and defeated. In the meantime, I got her an extremely large stingray Squishmallow. I figure given all the bullshit ahead of her, it’s never too early to learn the art of reclamation.