AFC
11h

This newsletter is full of info that angers me — child marriage, redistribution of Title X funding, taking Medicaid from Planned Parenthoods… I don’t think enough is written about the majority of services provided by PP. Most of their work is for contraceptives, STD testing, cancer screenings, etc. Only approx. 3% is for abortion. Not that it matters! But many people don’t realize HOW Planned Parenthood clients use the clinics - mostly to stay healthy. Their services are especially vital to low income and young people. Again, I think Jessica should be more prominent on the national news circuit! More people would wake up if they had the facts. This information is not widely known :(

Linda Bower
12h

“Redirect funds away from big abortion and to federally qualified health centers”

Can they say federally qualified health centers? What does that even mean? It’s time for pro-choice folks to step up with some lawsuits of their own against pseudoscience and extremely privileged magical thinking. This isn’t a theocracy.

