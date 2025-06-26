Click to skip ahead: Florida Sketchiness reports that the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Florida has a history of voting for fetal personhood. In the States has news from Ohio, Texas, Montana, Mississippi, New Jersey and more. Attacks on Birth Control relays a warning from researchers who notice an anti-birth control trend. Dobbs Anniversary Reading has a few recommendations. In the Nation , a hidden attack on abortion training in Trump’s budget pill, Planned Parenthood’s strategy for the funding crisis, and more.

Florida Sketchiness

Abortion, Every Day has discovered that the sole Democratic candidate for governor in Florida co-sponsored a fetal personhood bill in 2015. ?!

David Jolly, a former U.S. Republican Congressman who served from 2014 to 2017, launched a career as a Never Trump pundit on MSNBC before registering as a Democrat—shortly before announcing his candidacy this month.

Worth remembering: Florida has a 6-week ban, but voters support abortion rights. In November, over 57% of voters supported the abortion rights ballot measure Amendment 4, which only narrowly failed to reach the 60% threshold to pass. (And all despite massive state-funded disinformation and voter suppression efforts.)

So Jolly’s candidacy is...interesting.

It’s clear Jolly understands that supporting reproductive rights is necessary to run as a Democrat—the issues section of his campaign website includes a tepid three sentences supporting Roe as “a responsible, balanced framework.” Notably, the word ‘abortion’ does not appear.

Obviously, people can change their minds. But as Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Jolly should absolutely have to answer why he tried to bestow 14th amendment rights on embryos—the same argument abortion ‘abolitionists’ use to push for charging abortion patients as murderers.

Jolly’s extreme opposition to abortion wasn’t a one-off, either: he also voted for a federal abortion ban, co-sponsored a bill to withhold Title X funding from abortion providers like Planned Parenthood, and maintained for years that “life begins at conception.”

Anna Hochkammer, executive director of the Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition, tells AED she spoke to Jolly at a conference of state Democrats this weekend—asking him about his previous support for fetal personhood, and his silence on Florida’s pro-choice ballot measure:

“He told me his ‘values haven’t changed’ and that he wasn’t allowed to comment on abortion and Amendment 4 when he was a contributor at MSNBC, which just didn’t pass the smell test for me.”

Stinks to us, too!

Jolly hasn’t responded to a request for comment from Abortion, Every Day about the stark shift in his position. We’ll update you if that changes—but a non-response on an issue that’s uprooted everyday life for pregnant people across Florida should speak volumes.

And remember—Florida Republicans have repeatedly tried to codify fetal personhood, most recently by trying to make embryos eligible for wrongful death lawsuits. So voters need to know just how much they’ll be able to depend on their governor to push back against that kind of extremism.

In the States

Speaking of fetal personhood: we’re still keeping an eye on this ‘equal protection’ bill in Ohio—proposed despite the fact that voters codified abortion protections into the state constitution.

Ohio abortion rights activists know it’s unlikely to pass, but they’re paying attention regardless. Here’s what Ohio Women’s Alliance Deputy Director Jordyn Close said:

“I don’t think that this bill has any legs to stand on, but I do think that it’s very important to highlight just how gross it is that they would even try it…Because if it’s not this bill, it will be another one introduced in the next session…it just continues because they do not respect Ohioans.”

Let’s talk about what’s happening in Texas—because there’s a lot today. First, a group of lawmakers and anti-abortion activists are calling on Gov. Greg Abbottt to add a ban on abortion pills to the special legislative session set for July.

Using abortion pills is already illegal in the state—but patients are getting them regardless, making Republicans furious. That’s why in the last legislative session, they tried to pass a bill that would make it a whole lot scarier for patients to get the medication.

Senate Bill 2880 would have expanded Texas’s ‘bounty hunter’ law, letting private citizens file $100,000 lawsuits against anyone who manufactures abortion pills, brings them into the state, or “provides” them to a patient. It also would have handed the Attorney General power to sue on behalf of fetuses. That effort failed, so now they’re asking Daddy Abbott to let them try again.

Not quite done with Texas yet: Because the state passed its abortion ban before the Dobbs decision—and before other states enacted their bans—we have a lot more data about the impact of their law.

This week, Axios flags a new study showing that Texas’ ban is associated with mental health declines, especially among women of reproductive age. (Shocking, I know.) Published in the JAMA Network, the research says that Texas women experienced an increase in “frequent mental distress” after the ban took effect, compared to men in the state and women in other states.

And TIME reports this week on Texas’ worsening care crisis as more OBGYNs leave the state. Dr. Lou Rubino, who originally remained in Texas after Dobbs, said their last straw was being forced to refer a 16-year-old patient out of the state for care:

“I knew that she really needed that abortion, just like all my patients need their abortion. I knew inside of my soul, in some very deep place, this is wrong. For me to not do her abortion, for me to refer her out of state, for me to tell a pregnant person to get in their car and drive hours—putting them at risk for blood clot—to go get their health care somewhere else—that I should be able to do—is morally wrong.”

It’s not just doctors leaving the state. At the Houston Chronicle, the CEO of the women’s health startup Ema explains that she’s relocating the company because of the state’s abortion ban. “I love Texas, and moving was a heartbreaking and difficult decision,” Amanda Ducach wrote.

“Texas’ drop in tech employment and startup growth isn’t just about economic cycles or hybrid work culture. It’s about people. And people, especially those building families and futures, are leaving states that restrict their reproductive freedom—including their access to abortion, OB-GYN services and prenatal care.”

Meanwhile: Montana voters passed a pro-choice amendment this past November, but anti-abortion activists are suing to undo the protections.

Earlier this month, we told you about the suit brought by the Montana Family Foundation, which claims that the ballot measure’s text wasn’t properly disclosed to voters. Why? Because folks who registered on election day didn’t receive the comprehensive voter guide sent to other Montanans.

The Daily Montanan dug into the suit this week, for those interested. The truth is that the anti-abortion movement fundamentally hates democracy, and has been pulling the same shit in every state where voters made clear they support abortion rights.

Abortion rights leaders from ACLU of Montana, Forward Montana, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana called the suit “a desperate display in an attempt to outright ignore the will of Montanans to enforce their unpopular, dangerous political agenda.”

Anti-abortion activists have also brought a suit in Mississippi: the maniacs at American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) want to overturn the 1998 state Supreme Court ruling that recognized a right to abortion in the Mississippi constitution. Obviously, abortion has been totally banned in the state since Roe was overturned. But AAPLOG apparently has nothing to do all day, so here we are!

Finally, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey’s Democratic nominee for governor, is hitting her Republican opponent on abortion, saying he would “take away rights from women across the state.”

Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, a former state representative, supports a 20-week abortion ban and has voted against birth control. (Yet somehow he still calls himself ‘pro-choice’?!)

“With one stroke of a pen, Jack could begin to take away the freedom we know and love right here in New Jersey,” Sherrill says.

Attacks on Birth Control

Penn State researchers sounded the alarm this week—warning that contraception is under threat. (It sure is!)

The public health professors write at The Conversation that we’re watching a dangerous domino effect right now: The shuttering of clinics post-Dobbs has already been devastating for birth control access, but reproductive health care deserts are about to get even worse because bans are dissuading medical students from becoming OBGYNs.

All of this is happening, they point out, in a moment when there’s an increased demand for contraception. Across the country, more people are choosing long-acting birth control or sterilization. And after Roe’s demise, 1 in 5 American women started using contraception for the first time.

Not to mention, Republicans are trying to replace the credible clinics and doctors they’re running out of anti-abortion states with crisis pregnancy centers—groups that refuse to even talk about birth control, let alone prescribe it. (As Abortion, Every Day pointed out in 2023, this amounts to a national gag rule on contraception.)

And while U.S Rep. Robin Kelly just introduced the Access to Birth Control Act—which would “guarantee patients’ timely access to prescribed and over-the-counter birth control at pharmacies”—you can count on the GOP to do everything possible to stop it.

Since 2022, House Republicans and Senate Republicans alike have sweepingly voted against bills to codify a federal right to birth control. Their justification is as dangerous as their votes: they conflate contraception with abortion. When Sen. Joni Ernst voted against the Right to Contraception Act, she lied that it would “mandate access to abortion drugs for women and girls of all ages.”

(This is another strategy AED has warned about for years: Republicans trying to codify the idea that certain kinds of birth control are actually abortifacients.)

Meanwhile, just last month, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed a bill to codify a right to contraception in the state’s Constitution. Youngkin claimed the bill was unnecessary, but the mere fact that so many Republican lawmakers at every level constantly block attempts to protect the right to contraception should tell you everything you need to know about how necessary protections are.

Dobbs Anniversary Reading

This week’s Dobbs anniversary has everyone reflecting on the last three years without the federal right to abortion. Here’s what we’re reading:

Prism zoomed in on the rising war on midwives, who are crucial to addressing growing maternal care deserts across the country, just months after Texas arrested a midwife for allegedly providing a medication abortion.

True North Research is at Ms. magazine, detailing the years-long coordinated campaign to ban abortion pills.

The Daily Beast has a helpful story on all the ways the Trump administration is already further decimating abortion access and empowering anti-abortion extremists, just months into his term.

States Newsroom looks at the increase in arrest and prosecution of people for their pregnancy outcomes—and it’s as bad as you’d expect. The whole article is worth a read, but it was this particular bit of information from If/When/How’s Repro Legal Defense Fund that felt like a punch in the gut: Since 2022, the group has paid more than $2.7 million in bail and bond costs for clients charged over their pregnancies.

Finally, you’re not going to want to miss this incredible package from Mother Jones profiling unsung heroes of protecting abortion access—from abortion funds and providers, to pilots flying patients out of state to get care.

In the Nation

We hate linking to conservative news outlets, but the Washington Examiner flagged something this week we’re eager to dig into. Apparently Trump’s “big, beautiful” bill has an attack on abortion rights that’s flown under the radar: Language that would ban teaching hospitals receiving federal funding from making abortion training the default—instead, they’d have to make those programs ‘opt-in’. Right now, doctors with objections can opt out of the training.

We’re looking into this one for more information, but I think we all know that the U.S. is in the middle of a reproductive health care crisis—specifically as it pertains to abortion training. Med students and residents in states with bans are having to travel out-of-state to learn how to perform abortions, which are a necessary part of healthcare and required for those training to be OBGYNs.

All of which is to say: any attack on abortion education is meaningful.

Politico reports today on state-level Planned Parenthood chapters’ mission to secure emergency state funding in California, New York, and other Democratic states—should Trump’s “big, beautiful” bill pass and gut their federal funding.

Remember, Planned Parenthood clinics and other healthcare providers are already dealing with massive funding issues—in no small part thanks to the Trump administration freezing millions of dollars in Title X funds.

Finally, here’s an interesting one in The Hill, where Democratic strategists lay out possible paths forward on abortion in electoral politics—including stressing abortion as an economic issue for women, highlighting its intersections with issues the Trump administration has brought front and center (like Medicaid), and emphasizing its popularity, even in states that voted for Trump.

“Dobbs was never the end of this fight for Republicans, we all need to know that, their goal has always been a national abortion ban. And since Republicans know they do not have the votes right now to pass a national abortion ban outright, they are slowly, but surely, advancing a backdoor nationwide abortion ban, and chipping away at access to reproductive health piece by piece — even in states where abortion is protected.” - Sen. Patty Murray, on the anniversary of Dobbs

If you missed Abortion, Every Day’s Dobbs anniversary coverage this week, consider catching up below: