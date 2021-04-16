The Danger of “Just Asking Questions”
There’s no debating someone’s humanity
In just the first few months of 2021, thirty-three states introduced more than 100 bills aimed at limiting trans people’s ability to get healthcare, participate in sports, or even use the bathroom.
This isn’t just a wave of anti-trans legislation; it’s a deluge.
On Wednesday, for example, the Florida House passed a bill that would ban trans girls from joining sports teams in high school and college, while allowing genital examinations of students suspected of being trans. On Monday, the Texas Senate debated legislation that would classify gender-affirming healthcare to trans youth as felony child abuse.
Earlier this month, Arkansas outlawed healthcare for young trans people—a decision that experts note will increase trans kids’ risk of self-harm. Similar legislation is being pushed in North Carolina, where lawmakers also want to mandate school officials report students to their parents for exhibiting any “gender nonconformity.”
It’s not a coincidence that this massive political push is happening now. For the last few years, well-known writers have been calling trans identity and care into question in the country’s most prestigious publications*—even here on Substack—giving credence to the notion that trans people’s rights, and very existence, are up for debate.
As ACLU lawyer and trans rights activist Chase Strangio put it on Twitter, “There is a really direct line from, ‘I am just raising concerns’ about health care for trans kids on the pages of the NYT/Atlantic/Economist/WaPo/NewYorker to states now ban this care.”
Republicans’ war on trans youth has been armed with the uninformed punditry of people “just asking questions.”
We’ve seen this happen before: The road to inequality has always been paved with “well-meaning” questions in the media. And like those who claim their interest in limiting trans rights is about people’s wellbeing or ‘science’, so did the bigots of yesteryear.
Before women won the right to vote, for example, the editorial board at The New York Times wrote that it didn’t “believe that the achievement of woman suffrage will increase either the happiness or the prosperity of women in America.” And in 1994, The New Republic ran a cover package on “race and IQ,” including an excerpt of The Bell Curve. (“We have been asked whether the question of racial genetic differences in intelligence should even be raised in polite society. We believe there’s no alternative.”)
From ‘don’t kids deserve a mom and a dad?’ to ‘won’t immigrants take our jobs?, America has watched over and over as people’s right to exist, live equally and be happy are treated as a matter of simple political discourse.
And just as previous ‘questions’ asked about other marginalized communities were bad faith attempts to mask bigotry, the arguments against healthcare for trans youth similarly fall apart under the barest of scrutiny.
Arkansas Rep. Robin Lundstrum, for example, has said that “when [trans kids] are under 18, they need to grow up first. That’s a big decision, there’s no going back.” (Lundstrum’s comments mirror the anti-trans writing that insists gender-affirming healthcare will permanently change children’s bodies, even though most treatment—like puberty blockers—are reversible.)
But the legislation in both Arkansas and Texas, which ban hormonal therapy or surgery on minors, make exceptions for intersex children. Intersex people—who are born with varying reproductive and sexual anatomy that doesn’t always mirror what we traditionally think of as ‘male’ or ‘female’, or whose anatomy may not ‘match’ their chromosomal makeup—are often given surgery so their genitals fit into the male/female binary.
Intersex activists have long pointed out that it’s immoral and harmful to force medically unnecessary surgery on babies who can’t consent to it—yet Republicans take no issue with this particular permanent change to children’s bodies. So long as medical treatment enforces traditional ideas about gender, they don’t have a problem.
And if the concern was truly over permanent body changes, where are the campaigns to stop teenage girls from getting nose jobs and liposuction? Where is the legislation to stop parents from circumcising their babies?
This has never been about children’s health and safety. Republicans know the statistics on self-harm and suicide among trans youth; yet they are so desperate to maintain archaic notions about gender and sex, they’d rather see kids suffer than get literal life-saving care.
There’s no such thing as good-faith debate over someone’s life and humanity, and we’ve seen the impact that “just asking questions” has had on the most vulnerable Americans for decades. So maybe, just maybe, it’s time to shut the fuck up.
*I’m not linking to these articles deliberately. If you’re interested in some trans writers who are pushing back misinformation, I’d recommend Julia Serano and Emily Gorcenski.
First, I agree - and even if people don't believe* that trans men/women are men/women, that still does not give the state(s) the right to interfere with that old-fashioned inalienable right of the individual to pursue happiness, which, at the very least, should include the right to be at peace with, and inside, your own body.
Mind you, I don't believe many of these Republican lawmakers care that much about the issue, in the same way that many past rulers in Europe didn't care about the Jews: it was just that pogroms and, at times, banishment and mass murder, were politically expedient. The GOP can only win non-billionaire votes through fear: fear of non-whites, fear of non-heterosexual males, fear of immigrants et cetera. The politics of fear is the politics of distraction - and that's all this anti-trans legislation is.
So, for people of good will this is not the time for technical questions, as the famous, 'Think about the professional cis female athletes', or the technicalities of what treatment should be allowed at what age. All those questions can, and should, wait (and most will, I don't doubt, fall by the wayside because they will be proved to be irrelevant). First, we need to protect trans rights, and to protect trans people against the horrific abuse they already suffer. In the time of slavery, for instance, it was clear to people of good will that FIRST you had to abolish it and only then deal with any of the practical stuff that came afterwards.
Anyway, sorry again to take so much space here but I find it so exasperating: on the one hand you have the grotesque forces of evil & fear, who use trans people/rights as punching bags, and on the other the people of (potential) good will, who let themselves be distracted by fucking details, while trans people suffer & die. So, if you care that much about professional cis female athletes: Fine... but maybe come back to us AFTER we have safeguarded trans rights?!
All right, end of rant.
*and to be clear: I do believe they are - and I would find it preposterous for me (or anyone) to have 'opinions' about the lived reality/identity of others
Thank you for the quote on life and humanity. As a teacher, I have always loved a questioning spirit, but I’ve found this disingenuous “just asking” tactic so saddening. I feel like so many foundational principles of education and journalism have been used cruelly in our current environment (perhaps they always have, but I was blind to them). I appreciate you offering the phrase.
I don’t know if I am allowed to share, but there is a podcast called Pantsuit Politics that also uses this principle to discuss current events.
I feel hopeful that this idea is gaining traction❤️. Thank you so much for your posts. In this environment where it’s hard to talk about meaningful things, they are a source of strength.