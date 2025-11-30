Abortion, Every Day

Marcy
2h

Thank you for your reporting. Abortion bans are gender based violence. It’s sad that this country we live in is ignorant and short sighted. The forced birthers are the ones causing pain suffering and coercion.

Carlye Hooten
3h

I'm going to keep saying this: women in power need to start introducing bills to control MEN'S BODIES. There's NOTHING analogous to the terrible laws governing our bodies, to govern males'.

The fact that there's no death penalty for aggravated rape, no penalty at all for spilt seed, nothing for sex with condoms... there are plenty of women with a lot of creativity that know the law. Let’s USE it!

The dichotomy is absurd and they don't understand the absurdity. SO LET'S SHOW THEM! Fight back using their language, their intrusiveness, THEIR STRATEGIES AND TACTICS.

They may not get the irony or the idiocy but at least keep them busy thinking. Instead of letting them keep us on the fucking ropes!

