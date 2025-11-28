Hi all—

I hope you’re out there eating good food, taking long naps, and enjoying the holiday—whatever that looks like for you.

Thanksgiving can feel fraught for lots of reasons, but I really do appreciate the prompt to pause and reflect on what I’m grateful for, and to share genuine thanks for the people who’ve made my life a little bit brighter. (Like you all!)

This year, though, I’m thinking a lot about abortion providers and the absolute gauntlet this country has put them through—from drastic funding cuts to rising violence. We’re talking about people who quite literally put their lives and freedom on the line to bring women care. They’re living under a government that wants to see them jailed and are in the crosshairs of the country’s most dangerous domestic terrorist movement.

Yet abortion providers get up every day, and they do the work anyway.

If anyone deserves our collective thanks right now, it’s them. So I figured this was a good time for a community exercise in gratitude: please join me in leaving a message of thanks for the providers in our lives.

It can be a broad thank-you note to providers in general, or a specific shoutout to someone who made a difference in your life. Maybe it’s the clinician who treated you with dignity and care, the telehealth provider who shipped you abortion pills across state lines, or the nurse who held your hand.

This thread will be open to everyone through the weekend, whether you’re a paying member or not. So please share your stories and thank-you notes below:

If you’d prefer to keep your note anonymous, you can submit it using this form.

We’ll collect some of our favorites to share here and on our social channels—though feel free to send the whole thread to anyone you think might appreciate it.

As always, thank you for caring about this issue with me—every day.

– Jessica