Lesley
1h

Why can’t women put together a class action suit against Paxton for endangering their lives and/or harassment? How does this guy get to sleep easily at night while he does nothing but terrify women and girls who are already experiencing the trauma of nonviable, life-threatening or unwanted pregnancies? Where the fuck is our counteroffensive?

Kim
1h

I’m checking with my sources, but I got a hint earlier today that they were inserting the Trojan bill in the Senate version. The House companion, HB 5510-which I testified against, was introduced as an “amended” SB 2880 which removed all the explicit travel and web site bans leaving the attempts to control the mailing of abortion medication. Sounds like they took the Trojan bill out of the “good” bill and slipped it into this one—a bait and switch. There is another “reasonable” antiabortion organization which killed a similar bill (Texas Alliance for Life, I think) before it got a hearing. Lots of work to do here.

