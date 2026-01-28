Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Her Safe Harbor's avatar
Her Safe Harbor
1h

Ken Paxton can’t get enough of us. Anyone want to go to hersafeharbor.com and donate? We’re building up a defense fund.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture