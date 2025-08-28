Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Marchus's avatar
David Marchus
5h

"even a loved one who picks up the pills from a PO Box" - I think that some group needs to send a set of these pills to every legislator and elected official in Texas (return receipt, signature required) and then file against each and every one. Almost everything that I have seen come out of the Texas Legislature has been poorly written and if this phrase is indeed in the bill then they deserve what they could be getting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
5h

"she returned because she missed the friendly culture of her state" all evidence to the contrary. We just canceled our trip to Big Bend sadly but we don't feel safe going to rural Texas with California license plates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture