Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
12h

Funny, I’ve been seeing a lot of “protect the kids” ads on Instagram recently. What I do know is that many so-called adults or elders are needing of protection from their naivety with social media/the internet and all the right-wing propaganda and Russian bot “information” they’ve been consuming for a decade and counting. Somebody please save them! I’m tired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture