Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sadie Skeels's avatar
Sadie Skeels
5h

Jessica, I have to prepare myself to read AED every day (because dystopian future is dystopian now) and each day I find myself so grateful that you immersed yourself in this so that we can have up to date information on this vital topic. Thank you for your relentless work and sparkle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stacy's avatar
Stacy
5h

Police State.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture