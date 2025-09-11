Abortion, Every Day

Jane Davis
thanks Jessica, again, for your excellent piece. Our planet is a powder keg at the moment and calm rational voices like yours will get us through.

Eurylino
Your note about today's most talked about homicide was exactly what I needed to read. Thank you for being you and including the kids in Colorado and the recent murders in Minnesota. Idk anyone irl who wants to live like this and idk anyone who thinks it's ok that we do.

I too would never demand empathy for men who dedicate their professional lives to cruelty for clicks & influence but I certainly hope (and pray) that folks who call themselves followers of Christ actually try to help bring us together as Americans. After all, they're the ones who choose a teacher, philosopher & deity whose life & impact was best summed-up for me by Douglas Adams in my favorite quote from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy:

"And then, one Thursday, nearly two thousand years after one man had been nailed to a tree for saying how great it would be to be nice to people for a change, a girl sitting on her own in a small café in Rickmansworth suddenly realized what it was that had been going wrong all this time, and she finally knew how the world could be made a good and happy place. This time it was right, it would work, and no one would have to get nailed to anything."

