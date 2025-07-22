Abortion, Every Day

9h

My question is why the hell would any woman want to be pregnant and deliver in freaking TN?? How she is being treated is the 'standard of care' in this backward, mouth breathing, medieval state. A woman takes her life in her hands when she has a baby there — literally in her own hands because doctors can now refuse to help. The men who run TN are a bunch of misogynist religious fanatics who hate women.

7h

You are too generous with gop voters. They more than anyone have blood on their hands.

