In the States: Virginia, South Dakota, Connecticut, Oregon & More

Here we go again: conservatives don’t want Virginia voters to have a say on abortion rights, so they’re trying to keep the issue off November’s ballot. The ultra-right-wing legal group Liberty Counsel has filed a lawsuit to kill the state’s pro-choice constitutional amendment before voters ever get the chance to weigh in. The amendment—approved by state legislators earlier this year—would codify abortion protections up until ‘viability,’ and it’s widely expected to pass.

That’s exactly why conservatives are trying to stop it.

Liberty Counsel filed the suit on behalf of Bedford County supervisor Charla Bansley, arguing that the amendment process had procedural flaws—claiming the proposal wasn’t circulated to every required court clerk and wasn’t properly posted for public inspection.

The argument may sound ridiculous (and it is), but it’s worth taking seriously: this is the kind of technicality anti-abortion activists used to keep a pro-choice measure off the ballot in Arkansas in 2024. In the end, it’s yet another reminder that Republicans know abortion is a winning issue and are terrified to let voters have a direct say.

It’s not all bad news in Virginia: the legislature just passed the Right to Contraception Act, a crucial bill in a moment when Republicans are increasingly targeting birth control. Former GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed this bill twice in 2024 and 2025, but now it heads to the desk of Democratic, pro-choice Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

Let’s move on to South Dakota, where a bill that would sweepingly censor abortion-related speech is a single vote away from the governor’s desk. HB 1274 doesn’t just ban prescribing or obtaining abortion pills, threatening those in violation with prison time—it bans advertising the medication.

The legislation is advancing at the same time that state Attorney General Marty Jackley is suing over Mayday Health’s gas station ad campaign, which shares information about abortion pills. Jackley claims the ads constitute commercial speech that violates the state’s deceptive trade practices law.

That’s why bill author Rep. John Hughes went out of his way during a committee meeting this week to claim the ads are “reckless and dangerous commercial conduct.”

“Gas stations and restrooms should stick to advertising condoms and not be used to advertise abortion pills to be delivered to South Dakotans.”

Abortion, Every Day has been tracking attacks on pro-choice speech across the country: from legislation like HB 1274 to the harassment of college professors who dare to say anything remotely supportive of abortion rights.

Don’t forget: We’re hosting a special live event next week with Dr. Shelley Sella, whose speech was banned in Texas. Help protect pro-choice speech by joining us.

By the way, South Dakota isn’t alone: Kentucky Republicans are pushing a similar bill right now that bans “promotion” of medication abortion—while also classifying it as a controlled substance.

Over in Connecticut, minors’ rights to bodily autonomy remain the subject of cruel debate with HB 5309–which would require parental notification before a minor can obtain an abortion. (Connecticut is one of a handful of states that doesn’t currently require parental involvement.)

Choose Life at Yale’s Aalia Holt paradoxically testified this week, “Minors are not in a position to make life-altering decisions on their own…daughters need their parents fully informed.”

To state the obvious: if someone is too ‘young’ and ‘immature’ to choose abortion, how are they ‘mature’ enough to give birth and parent? State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, a social worker, set the record straight:

“I have seen cases where a parent was abusive—including cases where the parent who would be notified raped and impregnated their child. Those situations are real, not hypothetical. I am not willing to abandon young abuse victims.”

The anti-abortion movement has increasingly zeroed in on young people and so-called “parental rights,” hoping the tactic will prove more politically palatable than their other restrictions. We’ll keep you updated as the bill moves forward—or, hopefully, doesn’t.

While Republicans try to strip young people of their rights, young people themselves are taking action: after years of activism, University of Oregon college students will have access to abortion medication. The school will be the second college in the state to offer abortion pills.

From Karlie Windle, president of Students for Choice (S4C):

“This has been such a critical thing to hold on to in the state of this country and especially the state of reproductive healthcare, the fact that our school is expanding that, in a time when it’s literally being actively removed and restricted…This is going to just make things so much easier (for students) because they don’t have to travel off of the campus where they live.”

Huge congratulations to all the amazing Oregon activists who made this happen!

Quick hits:

Even after Michigan codified a right to abortion in 2022, the number of clinics in the state has plummeted by 12% in the last two years;

It’s a similar story in Pennsylvania , where despite abortion protections Planned Parenthood centers are at serious risk of closing amid federal funding chaos;

And you’ll want to read this op-ed by public health experts in the Colorado Times Recorder about the wildly dubious ethics of so-called ‘abortion pill reversal.’

Tennessee Abortion Ban Heads to Court

A Tennessee court heard arguments in Phillips v. Tennessee on Thursday, a Center for Reproductive Rights lawsuit brought on behalf of women who were denied health- and life-saving abortion care. The suit aims to clarify when doctors can intervene to provide this care under the state’s ban.

It is, in effect, a lawsuit on whether the state of Tennessee believes pregnant women deserve to live. (Please remember that it wasn’t so long ago that the state ban didn’t have an exception for women’s lives.)

Center for Reproductive Rights’ Linda Goldstein, who is representing the six women suing the state, says:

“Everyone should be alarmed at how the state is all too willing to put women’s health at risk instead of working to protect them. People’s rights don’t disappear just because they are pregnant.”

The timing of the hearing speaks volumes: Tennessee Republicans just blocked a bill that would have ensured doctors could save women’s lives without facing criminal charges. At the same time, Tennessee lawmakers have been debating an “equal protection” bill that would punish abortion patients with life in prison or the death penalty.

While some Republicans are trying to distance themselves, bill sponsor state Rep. Jody Barrett is doubling down, snidely implying that “somebody who’s gone in for their 75th abortion and [has] one every three months” deserves the death penalty. And Southern Baptist Convention President Clint Pressley called the legislation “pro-life and consistent.”

Despite the performative division between anti-abortion leaders on ‘equal protection’ legislation, they ultimately have the same goal: to punish women. That’s what banning abortion is: punishment.

In the Nation: Trump’s War on Immigrant Girls & CPC Spending

Last month, we learned that in order to force raped, pregnant, unaccompanied immigrant girls to give birth, the Trump administration is shipping them to the same detention center in South Texas. A source within the administration told Houston Public Media, “I feel like we’re just waiting for something terrible to happen.”

According to follow-up reporting by the Texas Newsroom and the California Newsroom, more than a dozen pregnant children have been moved to the ‘shelter’ since July. Some are as young as 12, and at least half are pregnant from rape.

Jonathan White, a former official overseeing immigrant children’s programs in the Obama and first Trump administrations, told The Guardian, “Everyone attempts to write their politics on the bodies of these children.”

He added, “They’re not grown women. They’re little girls. Many of them will be comparatively high-risk pregnancies.” But the Texas facility where they’re being held in a small town is hours away from major cities where that care would be available.

At the same time the Trump administration is effectively disappearing unaccompanied child rape victims to a forced birth camp, a staggering amount of federal funds are being diverted from people in poverty to fund anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.

New reporting from States Newsroom finds that in Missouri, as much as three-quarters of the funding for crisis pregnancy centers in 2024 came from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program—a program meant to help families living in poverty. The outlet identified at least eight states, including Ohio, Indiana, and Texas, that have diverted TANF funds to CPCs in recent years—including even before Dobbs.

And the money flowing into these centers is enormous. Reproductive Health and Freedom Watch estimates that CPCs nationwide brought in $1.9 billion in 2023, and more than $2.5 billion in revenue in 2025. Texas alone went from giving CPCs $5 million a year in 2005 to $140 million in 2024.

All that money for facilities that provide no meaningful health care—and exist largely to surveil people seeking abortion and pump them with disinformation designed to push them away from real medical care.

Puerto Rico’s New Fetal Personhood Law Is a Warning

Puerto Rico’s governor recently signed a law amending the penal code’s definition of murder to include the ‘killing’ of fetuses and embryos. It’s the second fetal personhood law Gov. Jenniffer González has signed in recent months.

The law supposedly honors the late Keishla Rodríguez, a pregnant woman who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2021. Olympic athlete Félix Verdejo was charged with double homicide and received two life sentences.

Tellingly, anti-abortion groups are celebrating. But Rosa Seguí Cordero, an attorney and spokesperson for the National Campaign for Free, Safe and Accessible Abortion in Puerto Rico, says:

“A zygote was given legal personality. We women were stripped of our rights.”

Dr. Carlos Díaz Vélez, president of Puerto Rico’s College of Medical Surgeons, warned the law “will bring disastrous consequences,” and that doctors could be charged with murder.

This—weaponizing pregnant women’s murders to codify fetal personhood—is exactly what I warned about in December, when a jury sentenced a Florida man to death for murdering his pregnant girlfriend. The case and the severity of the sentence hinged largely around the victim’s pregnancy rather than her. State attorneys said an “aggravating factor” is “that [Donovan] Faison killed a child younger than 12”—a fetus—“while committing another capital felony, the premeditated murder of the mother.”

It’s a dangerous precedent that implies the real victim isn’t the murdered woman—but her fetus.

We’ve seen it before: last year, a Texas man accused of slipping his girlfriend abortion medication was charged with capital murder. He faced no charges for harming his girlfriend. She wasn’t the victim of a crime, her embryo was.

Now there’s another Texas case involving a man who allegedly slipped his partner abortion pills. Instead of being treated as her own person and perhaps a victim of intimate partner violence, media coverage has reduced her to the label of “unborn child’s mother.” The “unborn child,” in question, is an embryo.

When fetal personhood policies do focus on women, it’s rarely a good thing. As If/When/How’s Sara Ainsworth warned us last year that, if anything, “Conflating fetuses with children increases the likelihood that survivors who are pregnant will face investigation and arrest.”

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the fallout of this new law. As law professor Mary Ziegler noted in 2024, our legal system largely takes its cues from precedent: the more states or territories that adopt fetal personhood policies, the more an entity like the Supreme Court can eventually argue that fetal rights are a ‘matter of history or tradition,’ and uphold them.

Ballot Box: North Carolina, Minnesota

The anti-abortion movement is spending big for the 2026 midterms: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which dumped $92 million into the 2024 elections, recently announced it will deploy $80 million this cycle, targeting Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina.

In North Carolina, the Cardinal & Pine has a new feature on how reproductive rights canvassers are preparing to confront voters indoctrinated by anti-abortion propaganda. Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic’s Emma Thompson says:

“Voters have made it clear that they’ve had enough of the attacks on reproductive health care. I think the results of the 2024 election in North Carolina and what we were able to accomplish illustrates that. We saw it on election night [in 2025]. We’ll see it again [this] year.”

So why is SBA targeting North Carolina? The state has become one of the South’s main abortion access points. According to data from Guttmacher Institute, clinicians there provided more than 47,000 abortions in 2024, with 36% of patients from out of state.

Abortion also seems popular in the purple state. Voters elected a Democratic governor in 2024, and now Democrats are hoping to send Roy Cooper—backed by Reproductive Freedom for All—to the U.S. Senate.

Don’t forget: North Carolina is also one of the few Southern states where abortion is legal at all; patients can access care up to 12 weeks. Anti-abortion leaders are determined to change that.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, the upcoming gubernatorial race has the GOP scrambling to soften their abortion rhetoric. At a recent debate, the Star Tribune reports, candidate Kendall Qualls suggested he wouldn’t legislate abortion because “70% of people want access to it, including like 30% of Republican women.”

That’s a notable shift from his 2022 campaign, when he said, “all life is precious, I’m a pro-life candidate,” and refused to select Michele Tafoya as his running mate because of her supposedly ‘moderate’ position on abortion.

Tafoya—now running for U.S. Senate—recently said running against abortion rights is “dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb—just stupid.” But she herself only supports abortion “up to a point,” meaning she supports a ban.

And that’s exactly what we need to watch in the 2026 midterms: Republicans performatively playing down their anti-abortion extremism while rebranding their support for bans as being pro-choice “up to a point.”