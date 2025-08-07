Tennessee Demands Abortion Records

Anti-abortion lawmakers and activists have long claimed their bans would never ever prevent women from getting life-saving care—and that doctors had nothing to fear from the law. We always knew that was a lie, but this incredible scoop from The Guardian seriously drives the point home.

Reporter Carter Sherman writes that the Tennessee attorney general’s office has targeted four large medical groups, subpoenaing any and all records of abortions provided under the state’s narrow exception for women’s lives. The subpoenas are incredibly broad—asking not only for patient records, but for all “documents and communications” related to those abortions.

Just to give you a sense of the insane amount of information they’re asking for: the AG wants anything “written, printed, typed, electronically produced,” and any communication about the abortions including letters, emails, texts, social media posts, phone conversations, transcripts, videos, and even calendar entries.

Somehow, it gets worse. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti may be specifically targeting doctors who’ve spoken out against the state ban. From The Guardian:

“The subpoena for Vanderbilt [University medical center] also demands records from the Nashville hospital’s abortion committee, which deliberates on whether and how to provide legal abortions to patients, including all ‘documents and communications’ that may reveal the resolution of each case considered by the committee.”

You may remember that members of Vanderbilt’s abortion committee were interviewed in a damning ProPublica piece last year—where they detailed how care for critically ill patients was delayed or denied because of Tennessee’s ban.

Seems to me that Skrmetti may be using his office to punish the physicians who spoke to the press, and scare others out of doing the same. (If you think it’s unrelated, consider that the AG’s office explicitly demands information from the committee “described in ProPublica,” with a link to the article.)

Skrmetti has a long history as an anti-abortion extremist with a particular interest in women’s private medical records: He was one of a group of Republican AGs who fought to access patients’ out-of-state abortion records. Skrmetti has also accused doctors of deliberately withholding life- and health-saving abortion care from patients in order to make a political point.

All of which is to say, this guy is eager to punish providers and patients any way he can. Especially because he’s in the middle of a major lawsuit over the state’s ban: The Center for Reproductive Rights brought a suit against the state in 2023, arguing that the exception for life-saving care is “too narrow and unclear for physicians to provide life-saving care without fear of criminal liability.” The group is suing on behalf of three Tennessee women denied emergency abortion care, and two doctors prevented from providing patients that care.

These subpoenas, issued as part of that suit, are clearly meant to send a message: that despite all those Republican talking points about letting doctors provide care, the state is ready to comb through every single case to intimidate doctors.

Extra Credit: When Tennessee first passed its abortion ban, it didn’t have an exception for women’s lives. Instead, doctors had to break the law in order to provide life-saving abortions and then defend that decision after the fact.

When Republicans saw that voter outrage was going to be an issue, they decided to work on an exception for women’s lives. But, incredibly, anti-abortion groups like Tennessee Right to Life and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America lobbied them not to. (Tell me again how they don’t want women dead?) Republicans were so afraid of making these groups mad, legislators essentially let them write a nothingburger exception that they did eventually pass. Hence, the lawsuit—because the ‘exception’ is shit.

The GOP’s IVF Lies

One of Donald Trump’s big campaign promises was to make IVF free—telling voters that the government “will pay for…all costs” associated with the fertility treatment. He even called himself the “Father of IVF” and “the fertilization president.” (An extremely creepy thing for anyone to say, but all the more so coming from a legally recognized sexual assailant.)

Well—surprise, surprise—the Washington Post reports this week that the administration has no plans whatsoever to provide universal insurance coverage for IVF. From an anonymous administration official:

“How do you do this without burdening health insurers? That’s the key question they’ve been wrestling with. It appears for now that they’re not going to go there.”

Let’s be serious, this isn’t just about health insurers: the Trump administration has brought on a crew of right-wing policy analysts and consultants who don’t believe in IVF.

Remember, the administration’s campaign to ‘persuade’ women to have more children is being spearheaded by folks from the Heritage Foundation—the organization behind Project 2025. And the Post reports that White House officials have been chatting about “restorative reproductive medicine”—the idea that women don’t need IVF, but to get at the “root cause” of their infertility.

In other words, it’s more MAHA bullshit.

Trump’s self-proclaimed support for IVF was always political posturing. After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled last year that frozen embryos are “extrauterine children”—endangering IVF access across the state—Republicans were facing a huge backlash. So the GOP, led by Trump, performatively embraced IVF—much to the chagrin and disapproval of anti-abortion leaders.

Some Republicans, like Sens. Katie Britt and Ted Cruz, even introduced legislation they claimed would “protect” IVF. (In truth, it allowed states to further restrict the fertility treatment.)

Obviously, no one should ever count on Trump telling the truth. But covering up their broken IVF promise with Bible-flavored fertility “wellness” is next-level absurd—even by Trump standards.

Read more on Republicans’ fake support for IVF:

In the States

Devastating news: The last two Planned Parenthood clinics in Louisiana will permanently close on September 30th. In a statement, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast (PPGC) president Melaney Linton cited GOP attacks on Planned Parenthood via the newly-passed budget law:

"This is not a decision we wanted to make; it is one we were forced into by political warfare. Anti-reproductive health lawmakers…have done everything they can to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood, dismantle public health infrastructure, and block patients from the care they rely on. This cruelty and failed leadership are the reasons we are here today."

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry called the news “a major win,” tweeting that “abortion should NEVER be considered healthcare.” What a piece of shit. Just last week, PPGC also announced the closure of two clinics in Houston, Texas—once again, citing Republicans’ relentless attacks on the organization.

While the portion of Trump’s budget bill that strips Planned Parenthood of Medicaid reimbursements is temporarily blocked, the law has still created an uncertain future—for all of the organizations’ affiliates.

Earlier this week, for example, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region announced that its two clinics would remain closed because of the GOP budget law—whether it was blocked in court or not. “Unfortunately for many smaller affiliates, the risk of the federal government requesting back pay if the injunction expires is still too great,” the group said.

Meanwhile, with reproductive health centers across the country forced to close their doors, abortion funds are doing their best to fill in the gaps—navigating a funding crisis along the way.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Abortion Fund (BRAF) tells Abortion, Every Day that they’ve seen a 155% increase in callers since the end of Roe, numbers that mirror national trends. BRAF also reports that patient requests for funding have increased by 56%; funding provided to those callers has increased by 54%; and that 1 in 4 callers are from out-of-state. (With most coming from North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.)

Here’s some good abortion funding news: The Chicago Abortion Fund in Illinois just received a $2 million grant from Cook County! Cook County 6th District Commissioner Donna Miller described the grant as “not just a financial commitment,” but “a moral one.”

“It really says that here in Cook County, we protect access to abortion care. We ensure that no person will be denied health care based on their income, immigration status or ZIP code.”

Like Virginia, Illinois has become one of the nation’s top hubs for out-of-state abortion seekers. One in four of all Americans who travel out-of-state for abortion care go to Illinois—that’s more than anywhere else in the U.S.

That means groups like Chicago Abortion Fund are offering funding support to more people than ever: Since Dobbs, the organization has spent $16 million on supporting over 40,000 people.

Let’s move on to Texas, where—per usual—there’s a whole lot happening: Democratic legislators have fled the state to block Republicans’ obscene gerrymandering coup during the special legislative session. The 19th has a comprehensive breakdown of how this gambit from Texas Democrats impacts Republicans’ attacks on trans and abortion rights.

Without Democrats present to vote, legislation has been stalled—including an anti-trans “bathroom bill” and the anti-abortion bill that Texas Republicans hope will open the door to prosecuting patients and helpers. (Though they just claim it’s a bill to curb abortion medication coming into the state.)

Gov. Greg Abbott has a long history of calling special sessions to force through bills that were too extreme to pass in the regular session. The 19th notes that the last time Texas Democrats fled the state to block GOP votes in 2021, they returned to the state after six weeks. We’ll keep you updated as things develop.

You love to see it: telehealth abortion pill Hey Jane has expanded its services to Michigan! And the timing couldn’t be better. The Detroit Free Press reports that in-person access in the pro-choice state has been declining because about a third of Michigan counties have no OBGYN. And back in April, Planned Parenthood had to close three clinics over budget struggles.

Kiki Freedman, CEO and founder of Hey Jane, acknowledged that the company’s expansion into the state isn’t a cure-all solution, but expressed hope that it will help:

"We think people should be able to choose the type of care they get, whether that is in-person, whether that is through telehealth. We do think telemedicine has a big potential to fill some of that gap.”

Finally, let’s end with an op-ed from Arizona Republic’s EJ Montini on how the victory of last year’s abortion rights ballot measure has hardly settled the issue. Just like we’ve seen in other states where voters overwhelmingly passed pro-choice protections, Republicans in Arizona have ignored the will of voters and fought relentlessly to restrict abortion anyway.

Montini reminds us that abortion rights ballot measures aren’t enough—we need to prevent the election of anti-abortion Republicans:

“Because while an overwhelming number of Arizona citizens enshrined abortion access in the state’s constitution, a large number of their brothers and sisters voted to elect individuals who will do everything in their power to reverse that.”

In the Courts

If you want a masterclass in anti-abortion bullshit, just look at how conservative legal organizations are trying to do away with buffer zones—and the rhetorical hoops they jump through to make violent maniacs sound like peaceful protesters.

As we wrote last week, there’s a growing effort to repeal buffer zone laws—which keep anti-abortion harassers a certain amount of feet away from clinics and patients. Groups like Alliance Defending Freedom and the Thomas More Society have been bringing suit after suit, with the goal of getting one all the way to the Supreme Court and overturning Hill v Colorado.

And their latest suit? It’s a doozy. So-called religious liberty firm Advocates for Faith & Freedom is suing on behalf of Matthew Connolly, who they say is a “Christian monk” arrested for “praying” outside of a Michigan clinic.

The truth is that this guy is an anti-abortion extremist who has been arrested many times for attacking clinics. In fact, he’s part of “Red Rose Rescue,” a group that deliberately breaks into clinics with the goal of “saving” fetuses. Connolly was even charged with violating the FACE Act after he barricaded himself in the bathroom of a Philadelphia clinic.

From nurse practitioner Phebe Brandt:

"At that very moment, we really didn't know what was going on. We didn't know if he was armed. We didn't know if he had a bomb on him. It was very scary just because we didn't know what was happening."

A SWAT team had to be called in to break down the door! That’s their peaceful, praying “monk.”

Connolly’s lawyers are asking the Supreme Court to take up their case, calling it a “pivotal moment for religious liberty and free speech.”

It’s sort of incredible that the anti-abortion movement is centering their entire ‘free speech’ war on serial creeps like this—valorizing men who self-deputize as pregnancy police outside reproductive health clinics.

It makes sense, of course, when you remember who is president: Earlier this year, Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists convicted of violating the FACE Act, violently attacking patients and clinic staff, and even stealing aborted embryos and fetal tissue. All of this happened at the same time that Trump’s DOJ announced it wouldn’t enforce the FACE Act unless someone was (literally!) killed.

And Connolly? You guessed it: Trump’s DOJ dropped the FACE Act case against him, too. We’ll keep you updated on what happens next in this latest case, but let us know if you spot any similar suits in your state.

In other anti-abortion bullshit framed as a ‘free speech’ fight, a federal judge just permitted a Colorado crisis pregnancy center to resume pushing dangerous ‘abortion pill reversal’ treatments.

In 2023, Colorado became the first state in the nation to block so-called health providers from advertising and offering these “treatments,” which aren’t rooted in any science and can actively endanger pregnant people’s health. Still, a judge ruled on Friday that Colorado lacked a compelling argument in regulating the practice at Bella Health and Wellness.

Importantly, the ruling applies specifically to this religious anti-abortion facility and not the 2023 law. Nonetheless, the ruling poses a serious risk to anyone who steps inside one of these fake clinics, and is a chilling victory for the anti-abortion movement’s broader war on truth and medical safety. (Not to mention their false narrative that people regret their abortions. They don’t.)

No shock here: the legal group behind the case is Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative powerhouse responsible for the end of Roe. Check out the language that ADF attorney Kevin Theriot used when celebrating the ruling:

“Many women regret their chemical abortions, and some choose to reverse the effects of the first abortion drug, which can save their baby’s life. But Colorado’s law wrongly attempted to deny women the freedom to make that choice.” (Emphasis mine)

This is something Abortion, Every Day has flagged many times before: anti-abortion organizations are desperate to sound like they’re fighting for women—not against us. They know they’re dealing with a major PR problem, and think repeating words like ‘freedom’ and ‘choice’ just might help them out.

We’ve seen this tactic before. Last year, crisis pregnancy centers in New York accused Attorney General Letitia James of "denying women the freedom to choose” and “stripping women of…choice” when she stopped the religious groups from lying to women about so-called abortion reversals.

Here’s the thing: no amount of feminist-sounding words will change the fact that forcing women into childbirth makes you a misogynist freak. You’re just a weirdo with a thesaurus.

