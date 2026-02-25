Abortion, Every Day

Kathleen Kaiser
10h

Women should be aware that Catholic hospitals have done this for years. It's not new. Before Planned Parenthood and other organizations that help women with their healthcare, those organizations would refer you to a surgery center that did sterilizations and was not associated with the local Catholic hospital. It was the workaround. With the closing of so many PP's in red states, women are learning about the world they really live in. I grew up in that world, pre-Roe.

Sue Connaughton
9h

Anybody else sick and tired of white males telling us what we can and can’t do with our bodies? Anybody else enraged by the fact that our government wants to have complete say so over reproductive health care as if we are chattel, aka, their personal property?

