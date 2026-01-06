Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl from Maryland's avatar
Cheryl from Maryland
1d

I remember when I started my period. It being irregular. It starting in the middle of the night with no warning, forcing my mother and me to change the sheets and clean up. It changing from light to heavy with no warning, forcing me to either leave class or not stand up as I had stained my dress. The pill, when I was 13, saved my life. Make no mistake, this isn't just about abortion or the birth rate, or jobs; this is about denying women their personhood, autonomy, making it easier for men, and forcing women back to one role -- dependent, home-bound housecleaning sandwich preparing baby-making machines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
1d

Whenever conservatives say they want to “protect women” they mean “restrict and police women”. Every single time. Their “protection” never works out well for girls or women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture