WHAT I’M EATING

Generally when I’m at the beach I’m all seafood, all the time. But this sandwich—the Liz Lemon from 7a—has changed all that. Whew.

WHAT I’M COOKING

My go-to salad during the summer is this panzanella from The New York Times; it’s so frigging good and you can’t beat a salad with mozzarella in it. I am basically making it once a week. While I’m focusing on bread and cheese salads (lol), Andrew is still hot on his taco obsession. This week he made shrimp and halibut tacos with red masa tortillas. I married really well.

STEAL MY FOOD

I don’t know why I’ve been craving this in the middle of summer, but it’s going to be the first thing I make when I get home. And yes, that’s crispy prosciutto to top things off.