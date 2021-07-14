WHAT I’M EATING

Before Covid, Andrew and I liked to take an annual trip together just the two of us, sans kid. Most of the time, we went to New Orleans (it’s probably my second favorite city after New York). And our favorite meal? The gumbo at Herbsaint. We couldn’t make that trip this past year, so Andrew brought the gumbo to us. He found the recipe here, went all in, and I’ve gotta tell you: it’s incredible.

WHAT I’M COOKING

Last week I told you about the incredible meal we had at Um.ma in San Francisco—and how we were obsessed with their bulgogi. Well I tracked that motherfucking recipe down and made it and it was everything I ever dreamed it would be. Have I ever used that much soy sauce in my life? No. Was it worth the second trip to the store? Absolutely.

STEAL MY FOOD

I think I may have shared an iteration of this one a few years back—but it’s worth repeating. This is the pasta I probably make most often, and the one that my kid’s friends request when they eat over. It’s super duper simple, really flavorful and it has breadcrumbs on top. Can’t be beat.

Have a question about the recipe or any of the food? If you’re a paid subscriber, you can ask me in comments!