In Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, his argument was as simple as it was fundamentally untrue: “Abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition,” he wrote.

In a draft opinion one month earlier in May 2022, Alito appeared to cite the 17th century English jurist Matthew Hale, who is best known for ordering two women executed for “witchcraft,” defending marital rape, and supporting capital punishment for children. Who doesn’t love “history and tradition”??

But, back to Alito’s claim that abortion isn’t “deeply rooted” in American history and traditions—a lie that feels topical this July 4th. That’s never been accurate, but this is the first Independence Day that we can readily point you to the book Liberating Abortion: Claiming Our History, Sharing Our Stories, and Building the Reproductive Future We Deserve by Renee Bracey Sherman and Regina Mahone.

It’s a delightfully comprehensive, brilliantly researched, and pleasantly zany history of abortion—around the world, and certainly in the U.S.

In Liberating Abortion, we’re introduced to a nation where abortion has always existed and continues to exist all around us, where Founding Fathers supported abortion (and at least one helped share practical instructions on facilitating abortions), and—even if Alito was too lazy to find them—people of color were providing and receiving abortions in their communities for generations.

Speaking to Abortion, Every Day this week, Bracey Sherman, founder of the abortion storytelling organization We Testify, raised that these histories of abortion in communities of color have only been hidden for so long because few books bothered looking for these stories:

“We have several books written about Margaret Sanger and Madame Restell. But [writers and historians] didn’t bother looking for people of color. They were there, so we picked a few.”

It’s hard for me to pick my favorite historical tidbits when I read the book for the first time last fall. I, personally, loved the clarification that—contrary to stigmatizing storytelling that over-emphasizes how dangerous and grotesque all pre-Roe abortions supposedly were—actually…everyday medical procedures, in general, resulted in extreme complications and death. Because it wasn’t until pretty recently that doctors started washing their hands with soap. (Game-changer!)

Crucially, the book also zooms in on the devastating but inspiring stories of enslaved women who chewed cotton root to seize agency of their bodies and not be compelled to birth children into slavery.

“If you look back at every community’s history and ancestors, you’ll always find abortion and birth control. People will always find a way to control their family size—how are they doing that? People are resourceful,” Mahone, a journalist at The Nation, said. “They will always find ways to get their abortions done. It’s a tale as old as time.”

To mark this Fourth of July, Abortion, Every Day talked to Bracey Sherman and Mahone about the great “history and tradition” of abortion in America, what celebrating abortion’s history looks like today, and the continued impact of their book—which will release in paperback this October.

This is the first Independence Day since Liberating Abortion came out. What are you thinking and feeling about abortion and freedom today?

Regina Mahone: I’m just thinking about the fact that there have been whole communities like ours and ancestors [who had abortions] that lived without stigma, and that reinforces to me how that was all just put on us. We’re all unlearning so many things relating to racism and sexism, and we have to unlearn abortion stigma, because the past shows we can live in a world free of it. So, I’ve been sitting with our book, and it reminds me that there’s a reason they didn’t want us to know this history and we’re not taught these things. Because if we were, we’d be more motivated than ever to reject the systems that we live under.

Renee Bracey Sherman: The 4th of July is such a ridiculous holiday because it’s this celebration of freedom and independence, which we consistently deny people all around the world and inside this country, and celebrating this story we tell ourselves about how we’re the greatest nation on earth, when we literally don’t have the same rights and access to health care other countries have. Abortion is a big piece of those lies. When we wrote Liberating Abortion, it was all about the lies we’ve been told about abortion and how we unlearn those.

I think about how anti-abortion folks are always like, “We have to be originalist with the Constitution. What would the Founding Fathers have wanted?” And then we found what the Founding Fathers actually thought of abortion, like how Thomas Jefferson supported it. This idea that they were anti-abortion in today’s context, which didn’t exist, is a lie. And it’s all taking away from the obvious, which is that he [Jefferson] owned human beings for profit—he was fine with abortion for his daughter to offer to someone in their family, but we don’t know how he would have felt if that impacted his profits as a slaveowner.

Can you talk about some of your favorite histories you unearthed while writing this book, and how they fly in the face of Alito’s comments?

RM: People always found a way to control their family size. If you look at societies where people wanted large families, they had large families. If you look at societies where people wanted small families, they had small families. If you look at the Crow people of Montana, when they were migrating to a new land, it wasn’t a good time for pregnancy, they were thinking far ahead. Or people decided to have abortions because there wasn’t enough food. And they weren’t being subjugated by men in their communities, because in these Indigenous communities that weren’t patriarchal, women had complete autonomy in that way. It wasn’t until colonization that patriarchy was introduced as this concept where men were like, “OK, let’s have an opinion about this.”

I was also fascinated by the histories around chattel slavery, the parallels between how people were chewing cotton roots so much that slaveowners were trying to ban it, but how could they do that when that’s literally what they were growing? Similarly, they tried to do that in 1930s Germany, where they tried to ban abortion for some people, fencing off these plants that were deemed abortifacients, but people climbed those fences.

What these stories show is, if a person wants an abortion, they’re going to do everything they can and they’re going to find a way, whether it’s breaking through a fence, ignoring whatever law people think will work, or finding other methods.

RBS: I’ve been traveling, and seeing peacock flowers in Singapore, which were used in the Caribbean to induce abortions throughout history, and saw Juniper trees and Queen Anne’s Lace in Berlin. It’s really inspiring that the history of abortion is all around us. I hear from folks who’ve read the book and they love the stories of Mildred Campbell, one of the abortion providers we looked up in the 1800s in newspapers. And it’s so exciting to readers that Black abortion providers existed, we can tell their stories, we can bring them into the conversation today and show all the different ways they provided abortions.

Stereotypical of abortions in history show them in dingy, dirty apartments, terrible depictions, so to show people in history like Mildred Campbell, or the Janes, how much care went into the services they provided, that there were always caring people providing abortions no matter what, really paints a different picture of what people have long been shown.

I felt such a range of emotions reading these histories, which expose how stupid it is that abortion is forced to be controversial today. What are some of the reactions you’ve heard from readers who’ve had abortions? Are a lot of people surprised?

RM: I think one of the most beautiful things about our book is it presents so many different types of people who have abortions, so many different types of abortion. There’s something for everybody. So, most of the responses I’ve seen have been like, “Oh, wow, I didn’t know that,” and hearing from people who feel more represented and more connected to this long history. I wish the response weren’t that people were so shocked. It takes a while to sit with and absorb all of that, and sit with what that power feels like.

RBS: So many people have emailed or told me they read this book in class and or they're teaching the book, or at least a chapter of the book, and that has been really surprising to me. I know we put a lot of research into this and we wanted people to learn from it, but to hear that it’s literally being taught in educational settings, when we wrote this as a book telling us all the things we wished we’d been taught in school—it’s kind of funny.

RM: People tell me they love all the photos of Renee holding abortion-related artifacts or abortion plants, just seeing that these things exist in the world, all over, and you can just go touch them.

How can we celebrate abortion’s history in America today?

RM: The biggest thing is not being afraid to do so, because it’s our history. Renee and I shared in the book that we both felt uncomfortable at the time of our abortions with sharing those experiences with family members, but afterward, we both learned this is way more common than we realized. We just have to normalize over and over again how normal this is—it’s one of the most important things we can do. So, not being afraid to learn the fun parts of the history, the scary parts of the history, the visionary parts, our vision for abortion liberation.

None of this was supposed to be scary or shameful—all of that was put on us, but in reality, having abortion is just part of who we are throughout history. The story of Mildred Campbell almost read like a mystery novel, finding all of those pieces. And if we embrace all these pieces of our history, we can set ourselves up and set our children and future generations up in a way we didn’t have.

RBS: All of these patriotic holidays are a good time to tell the truth about history, how this “independence” is on stolen land, and all that was taken, including reproductive freedom and liberation from people of color in order to take this land. One of the things that was so fun about researching Liberating Abortion is, there’s so many times I’ve read different histories of abortion and what it was like for pre-Roe abortion providers. But people of color are never included. Part of it was that folks didn’t care, didn’t bother to go look for people of color—they were there, in newspapers, and we found them quite easily.

We picked a few but there were so many more. It’s important to look in a deeper way, not just whatever is on the surface, not just for the white people in history. Folks of color exist in history too, that all is part of the fabric of this nation.

