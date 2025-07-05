Abortion, Every Day

Rachel Barnes
10h

As I am typing this I can hear the fireworks go off and I am wearing black, part of it is to mourn what we've lost and some of it is to highlight that this land, the United States, has never been for ALL of us. Black and Indigenous ppl have long found ways to care for their communities when it comes to abortion! I honestly found Liberate Abortion a breath of fresh air! I adore both of the authors! I worked with Renee and her WeTestify storytellers, myself included, in Washington DC and ever since then I have looked back with no shame and no f's left to give about how I saved my own life with two abortions! Renee is gifted in helping others see this. The book is just so great! I highly recommend it and the authors who helped me find my own voice. I maybe not so happy this 4th but I'm going to go ahead with my no f's attitude and live to not only tell my story but help my community as well the way others have in the hopes of making this country finally work for us all. As Janelle Monae brilliant song says on the Dirty Computer album, which I also highly recommend, this is gonna be my America again till then no f's attitude!

Runfastandwin
9h

This "founding fathers" claptrap really aggravates me. The living should never be beholden to the dead. It's ridiculous and stupid.

