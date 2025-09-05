Abortion, Every Day

Andra Watkins
16h

More than a year ago (25 July 2024), I warned how Republicans would work to ban all contraception as part of Project 2025. I put a link to the newsletter I wrote on this Substack, among others.

This was always the plan. I begged and pleaded with people LAST YEAR to elevate my work, hoping it might make a difference last November. This is one of those times where I really wish more people with bigger platforms had offered me a seat at the table.

So when I write my next piece about what they're going to be doing in six months to a year, I hope more people will listen.

Her Safe Harbor
16h

South Carolina lawmakers are dragging us back into the dark ages with Senate Bill 323—the so-called “Unborn Child Protection Act.” Let’s call it what it really is: a Pregnancy Criminalization Act.

This bill didn’t just quietly die in committee earlier this year. No. Anti-abortion extremists resurrected it, scheduling a new hearing for October 1, as if the women and families of South Carolina are pawns in their endless game of control.

Here’s what S.323 would do:

Treat abortion as homicide, carrying sentences of up to 30 years in prison.

Eliminate exceptions for rape and incest, forcing children to give birth to their rapists’ babies.

Threaten IVF and contraception by redefining “life” in ways that defy science.

Criminalize even sharing abortion information online.

Trap families inside South Carolina’s borders by banning minors from leaving for care.

This isn’t policy—it’s a power grab dressed up in morality. It doesn’t protect life; it weaponizes the state against its own people. It transforms every pregnancy into a potential crime scene, every miscarriage into grounds for interrogation, every doctor into a suspect.

And let’s be clear: South Carolina’s women and families already know what’s at stake. They’ve been forced to travel hundreds of miles to neighboring states for care, only to face packed clinics and weeks-long waits. S.323 would cement that cruelty into law.

The ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and countless advocates have sounded the alarm. But this should alarm everyone. If lawmakers can strip away your ability to decide your own pregnancy, what stops them from controlling every other aspect of your health, your body, your future?

South Carolina’s leaders want headlines for being the cruelest in the country. They want their names etched into history as the ones who went furthest to punish women. Fine. We’ll give them headlines. But they should know this: their cruelty will not go unanswered.

Her Safe Harbor will not be silent. We will not stop answering the phone. We will not stop mailing care. We will not stop reminding the women of South Carolina—and everywhere else—that they are not alone.

Because while politicians imagine a thousand ways to trap us, we can imagine a thousand ways to break free—and build better.

