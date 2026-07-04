Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Janet Schreurs's avatar
Janet Schreurs
6h

Jennifer Driver, you are so amazing and inspiring!!!

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Mary
6hEdited

This is wonderful to read today. Thank you Kylie for publishing on a holiday (no matter how ironic it feels this year). And, wow, Jennifer, you're amazing. Thank you for fighting for us. And thank you for sharing your advice on stepping back and taking a rest when it's needed.

I'm on the board of an environmental org that does hard, smart, excellent work. But I'll admit that sometimes I feel like it's just an exhausting "game" of wack-a-mole.The folks in the org work their asses off and get a win, then some other corporate monster pops up for another round of evil. It's exhausting.

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