Illustration by Casey Beifuss

Jennifer Driver, director of State Innovation Exchange’s (SIX) Reproductive Freedom & Health Equity team, still remembers a conversation she had with a former high school classmate, back in 2017. Driver, born and raised in Alabama, says her former classmate was at a loss when Roy Moore, the GOP candidate for Senate, faced an onslaught of child sexual abuse allegations.

“She said to me, ‘Roy Moore is this awful pedophile, but Doug Jones supports abortion post-birth,’ and I had a moment to just talk to her, person-to-person, that that is not a thing,” Driver says.

In the decade since, Driver has watched her once-hardcore conservative former classmate post on Facebook about how Alabama’s ban is jeopardizing IVF and take a stand against the Fifth Circuit’s recent ruling against mifepristone. To Driver, it’s a reminder of how powerful human conversations about policy can be.

At SIX, Driver works with state lawmakers across the country, from California and New York to Mississippi and Kentucky, to pass legislation that advances reproductive justice. And even in the unlikeliest of places, SIX and their partners have won crucial fights, from defeating and demystifying horrific bills to criminalize pregnant women, to passing proactive legislation, like a recent bill to protect New York providers from legal threats from anti-abortion states, and tackling Black maternal health outcomes in legislatures across the South. In poorer or smaller states, state legislators don’t have their own staff—and many turn to SIX for everything from help writing bills to getting the word out on their legislation to an electorate that primarily focuses on Congress and the White House.

“I’m always concerned when folks only pay attention to the federal level, because state Houses are on the front lines. They’re the ones where we see the most rapidly passing horrible bills,” Driver says, “but most people don’t even know their state lawmakers.”

Here’s AED’s conversation with Driver on a day in the life fighting the most insane bills you’ve ever heard of, the challenge of getting people to care, and what to do when it “feels like there’s a fire every day.” (Relatable!)

AED: How did you get involved in abortion and reproductive justice work?

JD: I started in the South, in Alabama and Georgia, working on behalf of young people, on adolescent sexual reproductive health. We always see that [politicians] try things out on young people, see how the public reacts, and then come for all our rights. My main focus was helping young people access the information they need, like comprehensive sex ed, and prioritize them where they’re so often overlooked.

Under the Obama administration, I worked on the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program. I’ve since helped write national sex education standards in the U.S., and part of that involved looking to the standards of other countries. Something disappointing has been that even under Democratic administrations, we’ll often see how people on our side are willing to carve out young people’s access to abortion or not fight for them.

AED: Where were you when Roe was overturned? How did that affect the kind of work you wanted to do?

JD: I was in the woods in Virginia for a staff meeting retreat. We had no power, no running water, then we got the Dobbs decision that day. So, not only am I miserable in nature, but the Supreme Court had just handed down that decision and I’m stuck in the woods. The weight of everything in that moment felt almost too much.

AED: Tell us about the scope of your work—where are the legislatures you’re working in, and what does a typical cycle look like for you?

JD: The bulk of my work takes place between January through June during the state legislative session, then picks back up around September for the pre-filing of bills. During the session, we’re organizing state legislators to prioritize the bold policies they could put forward in their states—not just in blue states, but where you might not expect. We’re also helping legislators examine bills in their legislatures, pushing back on bad bills, strategizing, grounding the movement. For example, when there’s a bad bill, assessing whether it’s likely to pass or just for show—and then, what’s the narrative we put forth for those bills, so people don’t panic or know the risk level. Most legislators don’t have staff and rely on us.

Through the summer, there’s a lot of planning and strategy. We look back on the last session and, what are the adjustments we need to make? What are the policies we’re going to prioritize next session? We go into August and September and start pre-filing those bills. We look across at the anti-abortion side to see what’s coming up for them.

And, in the Trump years, we’ve also started looking to other countries and how they’ve navigated human rights crises there. What are the jurisprudence, litigation, that’s happened there? What are the elements we could apply here in the U.S.? We’ve had delegations of state legislators go to other countries and really learn a lot.

AED: What are some of the bills you’re most proud of?

JD: SIX is never working alone, there’s coalitions in each state, so we can never take full credit for anything. One bill that comes to mind is New York’s expanded shield law protections for clinicians who mail abortion [medication]. I’m also really proud of bills that get introduced, but don’t pass, because they still really advance messaging. Texas introduced a decriminalization [of pregnancy] bill that wasn’t going to pass, but really started a powerful conversation in the state. I’m really proud of states that have expanded or prioritized maternal health, particularly Black maternal health in the South.

With those bills, what’s really interesting is those legislators at first weren’t necessarily pro-abortion champions, but were able to really draw connections between this country’s maternal health crisis and the abortion bans across the South, and that really moved them on this issue. I have legislators who weren’t talking about abortion before, but learned about the impact of bans when they saw the effect on Black maternal health. You can see how they’re talking about connections between attacks on abortion and democracy, LGBTQ rights.

AED: What do people not know about that advancing reproductive justice in red state legislatures entails?

JD: What it entails is a willingness to commit to a long-game strategy. After Dobbs, one of the major repro funders convened a whole bunch of us and turned to me and was like, “What are we going to do—what are the states we’re going to give up on?” And I was like, “I’m not giving up on any state.” I knew what she meant—the states she thought were too hard and weren’t going to get immediate wins. A lot of funders thought that. I think that’s a horrible perspective, neglecting states like Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida. You have to invest and spend time and understand what incremental wins in those states could look like, how those incremental wins still allow people to get abortion. Continuing investment in that work and prioritizing those states is the way forward.

AED: We hear a lot about the important work of abortion providers and abortion funds. How is policy work a crucial vehicle for post-Dobbs advocacy?

JD: Policy is one avenue. We have providers and clinicians and funds. What I need policymakers to do is not interfere with the way clinicians and the providers are able to provide care. My role is working with policymakers, not to be a barrier or a hindrance, but looking at: how do we expand the ability of providers, make their work easier, not be in the way? How do we ensure they have everything they need to get people care? Policy is one way to be able to do that.

AED: What are some of the biggest challenges in this work?

JD: One of the biggest challenges is it feels like there’s a fire every day. So, how do you not lose sight of the ultimate goal, because you’ll get tempted to respond to everything, where not everything needs the same level of energy and response. It’s crucial to have the discernment of where to prioritize the energy. Another challenge is, with the midterms coming up, I’m always concerned folks only pay attention to what’s happening in Congress and ignore state Houses, where a lot of these either really good or really horrible bills are happening. Yet, people don’t even know their state representatives.

AED: What’s your advice for people who want to do this work?

JD: I think we need more policy people in general. It may not be the sexy thing to do, you won’t hear a lot of people say, “Oh, I really should go into state-level policy.” But we need more people. We need more folks of color in this. I remember showing up early on in my career and being the only Black woman that was fighting for reproductive policy at the federal level at a table. It was clarifying—like, “Oh, so my lived experience as a Black woman from the South isn’t being represented here.” We need more diversity in policy. We need more young people in policy. We need more people to run for office, more legislators who reject corporate donations.

AED: I can imagine that this is exhausting, emotionally difficult work. How do you unwind? What brings you joy as you do this work?

JD: Well, first, I make furniture, and I upholster furniture—that’s one thing I do outside this work. But also, I grew up in a Southern Baptist church in the choir. One of the things I love about a choir is you could be singing the chorus, and someone’s got to take a breath, but the song doesn’t stop—other people are singing the song, you can catch your breath, come back in, and someone else can then take a breath. I think about that in movement work—I don’t always have to carry the song, carry the movement. I can step in and when I need to take a second, I can step back and know the work is still happening, the fight is still going. It’s a reproductive justice chorus, where we’re all carrying the fight together.

AED: You HAVE to show us the furniture you’ve made!

JD: I’ll make sure to send some over.