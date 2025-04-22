The people doing abortion rights work know exactly what they’re up against—threats, harassment, legal attacks, and the constant risk of violence. They know they could be sued, surveilled, even jailed. Pro-choice petitioners are being doxxed. Abortion providers are facing threats of extradition and life in prison.

And they show up anyway.

They get up in the morning and walk into clinics that are under threat. They answer calls from desperate patients. They fight lawsuits designed to destroy them. And despite the daily danger, they keep going—because that’s what it takes.

That’s what I talked about last week in Portland, at Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette’s Power to Protect event. Below is a clip and an excerpt from the middle of that speech, where I tried to capture just how much strength it takes to do this work—and how much power this movement actually holds.

Strong people don’t bully pregnant patients. Activists who stand by their beliefs don’t try to hide them. And politicians who believe they’re on the right side of history don’t try to trick voters.

When we remember that all of these tactics come from a place of fear and defensiveness, we can start to fight back from a place of power—and stop being on the defense ourselves.

That’s the only way we win. We don’t get real lasting change if we’re on the defensive, if we’re reactive, or if we’re letting them frame the terms of the debate.

Because despite all of this awfulness, despite the very real harm being done every single day—we actually have a lot more power than it often feels like.

To start, we know we have the moral high ground: We need to be talking about this every single day. We’re not the ones forcing victimized little girls into childbirth, or watching patients go septic. We’re not the ones who tell women that if they want to end a nonviable pregnancy that they’re ‘killing a disabled child.’ That is a real thing they say to women facing the unimaginable.

While they’re fighting for the right to deny patients life-saving abortions in hospital emergency rooms, we’re pushing to make sure families get to make their own decisions about their health and lives.

While they attack trans kids, and strip books out of libraries—quite literally making children’s worlds smaller—we’re fighting for a future where our kids can decide the trajectory of their own lives.

We don’t need to hide behind language games, or try to trick voters—because we know that the world we’re building is one that voters want.

And that’s the other thing that’s just as important as being in the right: We have the power of people on our side.

I’m sure you’ve been told over and over again that this is a pro-choice country and that voters support abortion rights. But I don’t think we talk enough about just how strong that support really is.

I’m going to share my favorite number with you. 81%.

81% of Americans do not want the government involved in abortion. Just to repeat that: the vast majority of voters—over 80%!—don’t want abortion regulated by law. And that includes most Republicans.

So despite conservative talking points, despite mainstream media headlines, abortion is not something the country is split on and it’s not an issue voters are polarized over.

81% is an incredible number, and that is a number that should embolden us every single day. It certainly drives the other side. They know very, very well that Americans do not want abortion bans interfering in their families and harming their communities.

That’s why they’re working so hard not just to lie to voters, but to disenfranchise them.

In the lead up to November, anti-abortion legislators and organizations attacked democracy in every single state where abortion was on the ballot. They spent millions of dollars and months of political energy to stop voters from having a say.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis not only used taxpayer dollars to launch a full scale disinformation campaign against Amendment 4—he also threatened television stations running ads for the measure, telling journalists they’d be criminally charged if they didn’t pull the ads. DeSantis also started a bogus voter fraud investigation where he had police show up to voters’ homes who signed onto the petition.

In Missouri, an anti-abortion group sent mass text messages to voters warning them not to sign a pro-choice petition because signature-gatherers were trying to steal their identities.

In South Dakota, anti-abortion activists called up the voters who already signed a pro-choice petition, pretended to be from the secretary of state’s office, and tried to pressure people to withdraw their signatures.

In Arkansas they didn’t bother with all that—they just doxxed petitioners and created a publicly available hit list with the names and addresses of 80 people.

I don’t know about you, but to me, that does not sound like the tactics of a movement that believes they have voters on their side. They know if Americans have a fair and direct say, abortion rights will win every time.

That’s why they need to make it seem like the country is split on abortion. Because if voters realize the truth, then they’ll also understand that this was never about Americans disagreeing on an issue, but about a small, powerful group of extremists happily dismantling our democracy.

They are desperate to stop voters from realizing just how powerful we are.

That’s why the work being done in pro-choice states is so important. You all represent what care and freedom looks like when people have a say.

I’m not just talking about being a safe haven for people who need abortions or gender affirming care. The work that you’re doing goes beyond that—you’re showing the rest of the country what’s possible.

And I can’t stress enough how important that is. We can’t just tell people what to be afraid of—we need to show them what to hope for. You all have the ability to give that to them. And you do, I see it every day.

When you pass a shield law that protects doctors, you’re not just creating policy—you’re sending a message to the entire country that science matters, that truth matters, and that you trust people to choose the healthcare that’s right for them.

When a program in this state trains doctors from all around the country how to perform abortions, you’re not just expanding the pool of American providers, you’re sending a message that abortion is healthcare and always will be.

Most importantly, when you give care to the people who need and want it, regardless of where they come from, or how much money they have, you are showing the rest of the country what it really looks like to take care of each other.

The work you are doing here is the definition of meeting the moment, and in a time when everything feels so bleak, I cannot tell you how much that means.

Now, obviously that doesn’t mean that pro-choice states are doing just fine—we know they’re not. While doctors in anti-choice states are struggling to care for women without breaking the law, doctors in pro-choice states are seeing double or triple the number of patients they used to.

While activists there are trying to help patients get out of the state, activists here are trying to build the best possible safe haven they can without running themselves into the ground.

At the same time: There’s been a massive uptick in violence against clinics, anti-abortion extremists have made clear that they’re planning to hone in on pro-choice states, and this administration just gave those extremists a green light to do whatever they want.

In his first week in office, Donald Trump pardoned more than two dozen anti-abortion extremists convicted of violating the FACE act—the federal law protecting clinics from violence. He and JD Vance went on to tell them that they’d “never have the government go after them ever again.” And that’s a quote.

This administration put a target on the back of every clinic provider and staff member who goes to work every day to make sure that people can get the care they need.

And I know you all are so prepared, but I want to make clear to the people in the audience who might not realize it: this organization, and the people in this room who do this work, are in the crosshairs of the most dangerous domestic terrorist movement in this country.

And they get up every day, and they do the work anyway. They get up every day to take care of patients from around the country, they get up to keep their providers and staff safe from government-sanctioned violence and harassment.

And at the same time, they have to prepare for the massive interstate court battle we know is coming for every single pro-choice state.

Conservatives are already trying to extradite abortion providers so they can charge them with murder and put them away for life. I think sometimes that gets lost in the mix, because we’re so used to treating these stories like political fodder.

So let’s be clear: They are talking about taking the people who save us, and throwing them in prison for life.

That’s what we’re up against, and that’s what this organization is risking.

That’s why it’s so vital that when we talk about abortion, we’re not just talking about healthcare or the right to control our own bodies. The work we’re doing is about freedom, and the ability to control our own lives.

