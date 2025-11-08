In the Nation

This is what we love to see: Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Patty Murray, are pushing back against the Trump administration’s attack on mifepristone—blasting the FDA and HHS for their “clear intent to tee up further restrictions on medication abortion.”

Back in September, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Martin Makary announced they would conduct their own ‘safety study’ of mifepristone, despite decades of credible research showing the medication is safe and effective. A letter from the pair pointed to a junk science report from the anti-abortion Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC)—thoroughly debunked ‘research’ that claims abortion pills are dangerous:

Now, the full Democratic Caucus is demanding answers from Makary and Kennedy—pressing them to explain how they’ll comply with last week’s federal ruling that said medically unnecessary restrictions on mifepristone are unlawful:

“By elevating the sham EPPC report as rationale for restricting access to mifepristone, HHS is blatantly undermining well-established science and weaponizing disinformation to fit the Trump administration’s clear agenda to cut off abortion access in any way possible…It’s clear that the Trump administration is downright eager to do away with established science if it helps further their extreme anti-abortion agenda.”

The letter restates the basic facts of mifepristone’s safety, including that “serious adverse reactions were reported in <0.5% of women,” rendering it safer than medications like Tylenol. And it affirms the importance of access to medication abortion without in-person doctor visits. (Recent data shows that one in four abortions are provided via telehealth.)

Among a range of questions the letter poses—including what prompted this ‘review’—Democrats ask whether the agency will consult “the preeminent medical professional associations (i.e. ACOG, AMA).” I think we all know the answer to that one.

Abortion, Every Day has been raising the alarm on this for months: the administration’s mifepristone review has nothing to do with women’s health or safety. It’s fueled entirely by the anti-abortion movement, bogus science, and a potentially coordinated plan to ban the abortion medication altogether. The EPPC’s president even admitted that the goal of their research was to “eliminate” mifepristone.

And while Project 2025 explicitly called for the administration to invoke the long-dormant Comstock Act to ban the shipping of abortion pills, the administration clearly recognizes just how unpopular a big move like that would be. That’s why they’ve been taking subtler (but still extreme) steps to push abortion care out of reach. Investigating and eventually deeming abortion pills ‘unsafe’ for women would allow Republicans to take a first step towards restriction without, they hope, invoking that backlash.

Senate Democrats have to be prepared for the fact that the Trump administration doesn’t exactly trade in transparency or adherence to scientific data, and keep pressing for accountability.

In the Courts

Speaking of anti-abortion junk science from the EPPC: The state of Florida just filed a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood alleging ‘false advertising,’ pointing to PP’s (accurate!) claims that medication abortion is safer than Tylenol.

Florida is suing Planned Parenthood for an astonishing $354 million, which the state tabulated by charging the organization $10,000 for about 35,000 medication abortions in the state. The state calls for the “dissolution or reorganization” of the organization writ large, and the “suspension and revocation” of its state licenses and permits.

Florida is now the second state to take such a legal action, after Missouri in July. Both states point to the EPPC’s junk science ‘study’ from earlier this year. (This is why we’ve been making such a big deal out of the research, and pushing mainstream outlets to cover how ridiculous it is—they’re going all in on it.)

Alexandra Mandado, President of Planned Parenthood of Florida, called the lawsuit a “politically motivated attack.” And Planned Parenthood general counsel Susan Baker Manning pledged to be just as “relentless” in defending abortion access as Republicans are in attacking it.

Between obscene lawsuits like this and the ongoing fallout of Republicans’ “Big, Beautiful Bill,” the anti-abortion movement is no longer hiding: Their goal is to eliminate any abortion access, defund and shutter Planned Parenthood clinics across the country, and—as we’ve long warned here—redirect patients to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers instead.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court heard a case this week on the constitutionality of the state’s ban on Medicaid coverage for abortion. ICYMI: Last year, the state Supreme Court found these restrictions were “presumptively unconstitutional” under the state’s Equal Rights Amendment. But the case, which has been in the courts since 2019, was sent back to a lower court.

An attorney for the state AG’s office claimed arguments framing the restrictions as sex-based discrimination “aren’t supported by fact.” But Elizabeth Lester-Abdalla of the Women’s Law Project pushed back:

“The Attorney General has not disputed that there is no comparable health care coverage for men that is excluded under the coverage exclusion.”

Exactly.

The issue will likely make its way back to the state Supreme Court; so Tuesday’s election, which preserved the court’s 5-2 liberal majority, is even more of a relief.

By the way—if you want another reminder of how widespread anti-abortion junk science is: the state attorney cited ‘research’ from the Charlotte Lozier Institute, claiming that women suffer emotional harm from having abortions.

Care Crisis

Last week, we heard from Iowa-based OBGYNs about how the state’s now one-year-old abortion ban is worsening an OBGYN shortage: the state literally ranks last in OBGYNs per capita. This week, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand hosted a roundtable with health providers, who told him how the ban has rendered providing maternal health care significantly more difficult.

Aastha Chandra, a medical student at the University of Iowa, praised her school’s medical program—but told the candidate her program is struggling to attract medical students because the law prevents parts of their trainings from even happening:

“That’s why so many people won’t train in states like Iowa with very restrictive abortion bans—because that’s part of our training, is to provide abortion care.”

Again: Iowa isn’t an anomaly. In Idaho, a third of OBGYNs have left the state since Dobbs. To Chandra’s point, medical students are actively avoiding abortion-banned states. Of course they are: Who wants to be threatened with jail time just for providing health care?

In the States

We’re hearing a lot about so-called “alternatives to abortion” right now. And by “alternatives,” conservatives mean their surveillance centers—aka ‘crisis pregnancy centers.’ And, at the same time, they’re also rewriting basic medical definitions, attempting to erase the need for emergency, life-saving abortions altogether by claiming patients could simply have higher-risk, far more complicated c-section procedures.

On Thursday, anti-abortion extremists rallied at the Michigan Capitol precisely to ‘raise awareness’ about “alternatives to abortion”—and to protest Proposition 3, the state’s successful abortion rights ballot measure that passed three years ago. (It’s time to move on!)

The rally featured Republican politicians who announced moves to reinstate previously defeated restrictions, including requirements for providers to report private abortion patient data to the state in order to evaluate the “risks” of abortions. We’ve seen where this leads before:

Anti-abortion leaders also rallied around the federal “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” a wildly cruel, misleading bill to stigmatize and psychologically torture families who are enduring the trauma of extreme fetal conditions. (For background on legislation like this, read here.)

In better news, Virginia Democrats are expected to act quickly to protect and expand reproductive rights, coming off sweeping wins across the state on Tuesday. Now that Democrats have so substantially expanded their majority in the House of Delegates, legal experts believe several reproductive rights-related amendments to the state constitution could reach voters as early as the spring.

One measure would establish that Virginians have “the fundamental right to reproductive freedom” in the state Constitution—a measure that one politics professor told WTOP is “almost certain” to pass.

Unfortunately, like so many other pro-choice ballot measures, the proposed amendment in Virginia has limiting language around ‘viability’—an arbitrary, non-medical standard. (For more on the danger of ‘viability’ language, read Pregnancy Justice’s report, “The Viability Line.”)

In related news: the Missouri Independent has a thorough, infuriating breakdown on everything that’s happened in the one year since Missouri voters codified a similar amendment. That includes endless, underhanded legal warfare from Republicans to obstruct the amendment—and a new, deceitful anti-abortion proposal that will be included on the 2026 ballot.

And while abortion remains officially legal in the state, access to abortion remains complicated and chaotic. For an inside look, consider re-reading this guest column from the folks at Missouri Abortion Fund.

Stats & Studies

In Illinois, another reminder that states where abortion remains legal continue to absorb the consequences of other states’ bans: New data shows Illinois abortion clinics reported a 35% increase in abortions before and after Dobbs. This increase was predictably driven by a 191% increase in out-of-state patients.

Also notable: Researchers found a 22% increase in medication abortions and a 75% increase in abortions performed at or after 12 weeks of pregnancy in the state—probably because abortion restrictions often only delay and burden, rather than stop someone from accessing the care they need.

Finally, as we continue to navigate the fallout of Dobbs on the medical system writ large, Rewire has an important story on how abortion bans are jeopardizing life-saving care for pregnant patients with lung disease and other medical crises.

This is as devastating as it is predictable: We’ve already heard of numerous cases of pregnant patients with cancer who first had to travel out-of-state for abortion before they could access chemotherapy.

Ballot Box

Some even more encouraging news out of New York City, as if Zohran Mamdani winning his race and driving historic numbers of voters to the polls weren’t enough: Young men—the same demographic that appeared to take a hard-right turn last year—appear to have voted for Mamdani by a +40 margin, in what social media users are celebrating as a death blow to the so-called “manosphere.”

I’ll never not be disturbed by how decisively young men seemed to swing for Trump in 2024. In response, centrist supposed Democrats insisted that candidates win young men back by leaning into transphobia and abandoning so-called “identity politics.”

But more than anything, the issue last year seemed to be deflated voter turnout across the board. Mamdani’s campaign addressed this by proposing bold ideas, including universal child care, which especially benefits women and parents, and centering affordability—not throwing marginalized people under the bus.

So, it’s certainly exciting to see that a generation of young men hasn’t been indoctrinated by MAGA. We’re all just looking for a bold, progressive candidate who inspires us.

As we continue to debrief on the implications of Tuesday’s elections, and grapple with the fact that the midterms are just around the corner, let’s revisit a key talking point from GOP candidates on the campaign trail: their pledge to ‘respect the current [abortion] laws.’

Republicans in every race know how unpopular their extremist anti-abortion agenda is. Over 80% of voters object to government involvement in our pregnancies. That’s why the GOP is scrambling to redraw Congressional maps—and overtly misrepresenting their abortion positions. And Republican candidates across the country spent the last several months lying that they’ll ‘respect the current laws” in their pro-choice states.

Here’s what they really mean: finding sneakier ways to attack abortion. Just like GOP claims they don’t support a national ban—just ‘minimum national standards’ or ‘reasonable federal limits,’ none of this is true. They know their laws are unpopular. But instead of respecting public sentiment, they think they can just rebrand their positions.

A couple textbook examples: In Lynchburg, Virginia, city council members are wielding mundane zoning laws to try to shutter abortion clinics by banning their construction near parks, schools, and churches. And in Ohio—where abortion is constitutionally protected—Republicans are pushing legislation that would restrict medication that they say cause severe adverse effects in more than 5% of users. It just so happens that the junk science EPPC study claims that mifepristone causes severe effects in over 10% of patients. That’s right, they tailor-made a bill to restrict abortion medication while claiming it isn’t a ban.

And they’re doing all this while still claiming to ‘respect the current laws.’

Something to keep in mind as GOP candidates continue to scrub their anti-abortion stances from campaign websites—and certainly as we head into the midterms.