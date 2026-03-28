Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Lisa Leigh's avatar
Lisa Leigh
14h

I wish there were more studies/articles about female misogyny. In my opinion, Isabel Brown clearly falls into that category. Her speech at CPAC that tells women to quit birth control, get married early and have kids before they are ready is misogynistic as hell. It is deeply hostile towards women and is a prescriptive population, gender role enforcement strategy to meet a far right republican political goal that severely limits women's autonomy. That is f'd up.

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Julie Sloane's avatar
Julie Sloane
11hEdited

Like legislation that would allow for child support from the first pregnancy test.”

This shows that the blastocyst matters more than the person who builds it. There is no legislation to support the woman who is incurring all the costs of pregnancy: medical, financial, physical. She gets no consideration. We need to make this very clear to young women. It will cost them dearly and if they complain they will be told to keep their legs closed.

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