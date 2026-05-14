Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Linda's avatar
Linda
4h

We all know they are punting until after the midterms. The corrupt SCOTUS 6 have shown us exactly what they think about women’s rights, trans rights, voting rights and on and on. It’s a Klan court and they should be impeached.

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Amy Harrison's avatar
Amy Harrison
4h

Thanks for the quick reporting on this! Alito and Thomas are so gross. I wish evil things on both of them.

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