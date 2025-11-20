Abortion, Every Day

Ben Foxworth
6h

It was a great day to protest in Columbia, yesterday. Attendance was nothing close to what it was on 10/1. I got very good pictures both days. There was no public commentary available, yesterday, so I don't think it's surprising that numbers were way down. But what we lacked in quantity, we made up for in passion and commitment.

I can imagine it was noisy inside. I did not hear any of it, and I never saw any sign that an audio feed was available. I had no idea of the vote until after I got home over three hours later. I have to say that it really makes you feel better about the activism when there is an outcome like that one. It was an unexpected victory, but we're very happy to take it.

No illusions about it. People like Cash are so toxic and repellent that they will cause problems and spew their hate throughout their terms. We'll have to thump them again.

Comments don't seem to allow pictures, but I love all of the choice and sanity activists in every shot I took.

Gillian Fitzgerald
7h

Anyone who believes these bills have anything to.do with protecting women has been smoking crack laced with crystal.meth and heroin. Has anyone told these moronic legislators that the Pill isn't just for contraception. I was put on it at22 for dysmenorrhea. I know people who.were on it for cystic acne. I stayed on it as reliable birth control (try having to rescue a dial heath m with contraceptive jelly over itfrom a Siamese cat who thought it was a toy). But the original prescription was for horrible periodss so bad menopause was a blessing.

