South Carolina Defeats SB 323

Congratulations to the abortion rights advocates in South Carolina who defeated SB 323 yesterday! And yes—all credit goes to the incredible activists who raised hell (and awareness) about this nightmare bill. For those who need a refresher: SB 323 threatened abortion patients with the death penalty, banned certain forms of birth control, and even criminalized speech like pro-choice websites or abortion referrals.

As you can imagine, the abortion rights community in South Carolina has been all over this—ensuring that the legislation didn’t fly under the local or national radar. When the all-male Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee held the bill’s first hearing last month, opponents showed up to testify and demonstrate; and they were there yesterday, too, when the legislation failed. 🎉

All four Democrats on the subcommittee voted no, two Republicans voted yes, and three abstained (cowards). The abstentions came as Democrats strategically rejected any amendments to water down the bill’s language—rightly refusing to give Republicans a path to vote yes without clearly aligning themselves with the bill’s punishments for women.

Still, the hearing was about as deranged as you’d expect, devolving into hours of ranting and raving from bill sponsor Sen. Richard Cash, who refused to reject criminal penalties for abortion patients.

Cash claimed that without punishing women for abortion, there is a “glaring inconsistency” in the state’s total ban, when “a woman isn’t legally accountable for her own actions in regards to trying to kill her unborn child.”

Most strikingly, Cash seized on breaking news that a 20-year-old was arrested for allegedly taking medication to end her 27-week pregnancy. (Remember, this information comes from police, so we have no idea if it’s true.) Still, Cash used the tragic arrest of a young woman—already reeling from an extreme medical trauma—to defend punishing patients. We have a clip below, if you can stomach it—but totally understandable if you can’t.

While Cash’s ranting took up most of the hearing, Republican Sen. Billy Garrett chimed in at one point to claim women are having abortions because they “don’t like the hair color of the baby.” Sometimes it feels like these guys are conservative Facebook memes come to life.

Mind you, this all happened just days after an anti-abortion activist shot someone outside of a South Carolina Planned Parenthood—a man who actually testified in support of SB 323’s effort to punish women.

Now, while it’s terrific news that the bill failed, please don’t forget that it’s part of a broader national conservative strategy: ‘equal protection’ bills seeking to punish abortion patients as murderers are getting more popular with legislators by the day, and the abortion ‘abolitionists’ who lobby for them are more emboldened than ever.

They’re hoping these bills start to feel routine. Our job is to make damn sure they never do—showing up every single time Republicans trot one out.

In the States

Earlier today, we learned Texas’ abortion ban killed yet another woman. In response to Tierra Walker’s death, Reproductive Freedom for All President and CEO Mini Timmaraju called out Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton, Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump by name—as she should—saying that thanks to them, “a young son is now without his mother.”

Timmaraju also underscored the state’s “vague and poorly defined” exceptions—something we all need to be talking about more. It’s not just that these so-called exceptions are fake; Republicans are using them as political cover.

In fact, conservative lawmakers across the country are pushing bills they say will expand exceptions or ‘clarify’ their abortion bans to make it easier for doctors to provide life-saving care. That’s not true.

As we’ve written so many times before, these ‘clarifying bills’ are actually meant to strip away exceptions for women’s lives—namely, by redefining abortion. Remember this, in Kentucky?

Wisconsin Republicans are trying to pull something similar: Senate Bill 553 seeks to force women with dangerous pregnancies into c-sections rather than standard abortion procedures. Why in the everloving fuck would anyone want that? Abortion, Every Day broke it down earlier this month, but the short version is that conservatives think it’ll allow them to ‘prove’ abortions are never medically necessary. (Because women can just have major abdominal surgery instead!)

Unfortunately, that bill passed the state Senate this week—with Republicans continuing to claim that this is just about protecting women. From Sen. Romaine Quinn:

“This bill before us today does not ban abortions. It does not restrict abortions, it simply clarifies our laws so that both women and medical providers can do what is necessary in those situations.”

Whenever you see that word—clarify—you can be sure it’s a terrible bill for women. The good news is that Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto the legislation.

But as you know, it’s vital to pay close attention regardless of where these bills land. Republicans are giving us a roadmap of where they want to go next—and it’s never anywhere good.

Let’s move on to Ohio, where lawmakers advanced two anti-abortion bills this week. (Even though voters codified abortion rights in 2023.) First, there’s HB 324, a de facto ban on telehealth abortion medication, which passed out of a House Committee today.

We’ve talked about this legislation before: it would force in-person prescribing for any medication shown to cause “severe adverse effects in more than 5% of users.” And it just so happens that conservatives’ junk-science mifepristone ‘study’ claims the medication causes severe adverse effects in over 10% of patients.

How do we know they’re targeting mifepristone—and hoping to use that specific garbage research? Because when Democrats introduced an amendment requiring the state to rely only on peer-reviewed research to determine whether a drug has “severe adverse effects,” Republicans immediately killed it. (Of course they did—the conservative mifepristone study isn’t peer-reviewed!)

They also rejected an amendment that would’ve exempted medications already vetted and approved by the FDA.

In other words, this bill is solely about banning abortion medication—Ohio Republicans are just too cowardly to admit it.

Ohio Republicans are also pushing a ‘Baby Olivia’ bill—which is expected to pass the state House. This is legislation that mandates public schools teach an anti-abortion propaganda video under the guise of a fetal development lesson. (Click here for a refresher on the legislative trend.)

It wasn’t so long ago that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law mandating the video in public schools. Today we learned that the state Board of Education will now allow public comments on how the law should be implemented.

Once we know how Iowans can make their voices heard, we’ll pass it on—and we hope you make the most of it!

Finally, an Idaho woman has come forward with her story of being denied a health- and life-saving abortion. In the Idaho Capital Sun, Kate Campbell writes that she had to be airlifted out of state for emergency care after going into labor far too early for her pregnancy to be viable:

“I was thunder jacketed into a gurney and rolled onto a plane—terrified of what could happen along the journey or before my husband arrived to meet me in Salt Lake…The worst day of our lives was made even harder because politicians inserted themselves into what should have been a private moment of grief and personal decision-making for our family. No family should ever have to choose between waiting until it’s almost too late.”

Women shouldn’t have to share their most painful and traumatic moments so that politicians see us as fully human. But reading these stories reminds us that there are women out there reliving their worst experiences in the hope of saving the rest of us. We all owe them a serious debt.

Quick hits:

In the Nation

It’s the holiday season and Republicans are more determined than ever to make working families suffer in the name of their anti-abortion agenda. As we’ve been chronicling at AED, the GOP is refusing to renew Affordable Care Act funding unless Democrats agree to prohibit any ACA plan from covering abortion—even those funded by pro-choice states.

In other words, Republicans are holding Americans hostage in an attempt to pass a backdoor abortion ban. And as Democratic Sen. Tina Smith points out in The Washington Post, conservatives are making this insane demand at least in part because they know Democrats won’t flinch on the issue—and because the GOP simply doesn’t want to renew the tax credits at all.

“To think that they would use this as the demand—what it tells me is that they’re not serious about extending these tax credits,” Sen. Smith said.

In related news, we’re sorry to report that the Senate Finance Committee voted today to advance the White House’s pick for HHS inspector general—putting a longtime anti-abortion activist one step closer to overseeing billions of federal dollars.

If confirmed, Thomas March Bell—the man who oversaw the 2015 congressional witch-hunt against Planned Parenthood—would be in charge of investigating fraud and abuse in the nation’s Medicare and Medicaid programs. Given what’s happening with the ACA and abortion coverage, this is a pretty frightening thought.

For a deep dive into Bell’s anti-abortion history, make sure to read this piece by Alanna Vagianos at HuffPost. But here are the highlights:

Bell was the chief counsel for the congressional investigation into Planned Parenthood—the goal of which, he later said, was to weaken the organization. (No shit.)

He has ties to Operation Rescue, an anti-abortion domestic terrorist group.

Bell helped create the HHS’s Conscience and Religious Freedom Division during the first Trump administration—which made it easier for providers and pharmacists to deny vital reproductive healthcare and medication under the guise of religious freedom.

Bell isn’t trying to hide that he’d bring that anti-abortion extremism to the Trump administration again. This week, Bell said he wouldn’t recuse himself from any abortion-related matters if confirmed, and that investigating abortion clinics would be “exactly the kind of thing that an inspector general must have the courage to do.”

Terrific.

“No matter what the U.S. does as far as restricting mifepristone, Women on Web will continue to provide mifepristone and misoprostol to people in the U.S.” - Venny Ala-Siurua, Women on Web, Ms. magazine

Attacks on IVF

Last month, the Trump administration announced a slate of utterly toothless guidances to ostensibly make IVF more accessible. Then we learned that a handful of top anti-abortion organizations influenced Trump to substantially water down his campaign promise of universal access to IVF. Why? Because anti-abortion activists regard embryos as legal citizens and think IVF is murder. (The fertility treatment routinely destroys unused embryos.)

Some in the anti-abortion movement will say that outright: Live Action published a report this month that claims the “number of lives lost to IVF now surpasses those lost to abortion,” and Students for Life’s Kristan Hawkins declared that “IVF kills more babies than abortion every year.”

But most conservatives don’t want voters to know that they’re anti-IVF, understanding that it’s way too popular to explicitly target. That’s why the Trump administration is going all in on so-called ‘restorative reproductive medicine’ (RRM): the idea that women don’t really need IVF, but to fix the “root causes” of their infertility, like nutrition and hormone imbalances.

Think about it this way: in the same way that conservatives are trying to replace birth control with ‘natural family planning’ and ‘fertility tracking’, they’re trying to convince Americans that ‘restorative reproductive medicine’ can replace IVF.

That’s why so many of them are lauding a new Texas-based ‘fertility clinic’ that doesn’t provide—and even discourages—traditional fertility treatments. Vitae is even housed in an anti-abortion center!

According to The 19th, Heritage Foundation vice president Roger Severino said that Vitae “expands access to infertility cures that treat root causes & should cover restorative reproductive medicine…that’s huge and very MAHA.” (Here’s a good rule of thumb: if Roger Severino likes a particular ‘clinic’, never ever go there.)

And Patrick Brown from the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) insists, “I don’t think anybody is out there trying to fully ban IVF.” He doesn’t mention, of course, that EPPC president Ryan T. Anderson has written that IVF “requires killing human beings at their earliest stage of existence.”

At the end of the day, conservatives see places like Vitae—and buzzwords like “restorative reproductive medicine”—as convenient cover for their deeply unpopular anti-IVF agenda. That’s why it’s so important we keep reminding our communities what these activists really stand for—and what these euphemisms are actually trying to obscure.