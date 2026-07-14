Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Marcy's avatar
Marcy
2h

Thank you for your reporting. 💟

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
1h

The “Born Alive” bill is a gruesome attempt to prolong the suffering of a fatally ill infant and its parents. More proof that that “pro-life” groups are wrongly named.

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