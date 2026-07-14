AED Exclusive: Meet ACT’s New Executive Director

It’s never been more important to protect telemedicine abortion—which accounts for nearly 30% of all abortions in the U.S. and nearly all abortions in banned states. That’s where the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine (ACT) comes in. The group has been advancing telehealth abortion for years, and just named its new executive director: Amanda Allen, co-founder of the Lawyering Project and a member of the Abortion Care Network’s board of directors.

Abortion, Every Day had the chance to chat with Allen today about the group’s exciting and challenging work helping patients in the nation’s most restrictive states—while attacks on this essential health service are at an all-time high. “Telemedicine abortion is about privacy and freedom; that is just terrifying to the opposition,” Allen says.

“That’s why abusers are bringing lawsuits against their victims to try to stop it, why they’re relying on junk science. They’re trying to put the genie back in the bottle, but all the data shows that’s just never going to happen. In 50+ years, the anti-abortion movement never once gave up, and we can’t give up either.”

ACT’s work to protect providers couldn’t be better timed: Louisiana has an extradition order out for the group’s co-founder—the trailblazing Dr. Margaret Carpenter. And Texas is seeking over $100,000 in damages from the provider. The goal is clear: anti-abortion states want to make an example of certain providers and chill access. But telemedicine abortion isn’t going anywhere.

“Extradition threats are a desperate, final bid to weaponize the legal system against providers,” Allen said. But shield laws, she says, are working exactly like they’re supposed to: “Governors in two states relied on their shield laws in refusing extradition requests from anti-abortion politicians.”

That’s not to say there isn’t a major fight ahead—Republican AGs hope they can convince the Supreme Court to eliminate shield laws altogether. And conservative misinformation campaigns are taking a toll, exacerbating post-Dobbs chaos and confusion. One recent survey showed under a third of respondents knew about telemedicine abortion at all. “There’s so much more public education to be done,” Allen says.

The good news: ACT and Allen aren’t about to back down. Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, says, “Anyone who knows Amanda knows she doesn’t back away from a fight.”

You can learn more about ACT’s work and how to support them at their website.

In the States: Iowa, Illinois, Florida, Missouri, California

No state is an island. That means an abortion ban’s impact is never limited to one state’s borders. Just look at Iowa and Illinois.

This week marks the second anniversary of Iowa’s six-week abortion ban taking effect, and, per new data from Chicago Abortion Fund, the fund saw a 177% increase in clients from Iowa from July 2022 to July 2024. Over the last two years, CAF has spent $774,000 supporting Iowans coming to Illinois for abortion care.

CAF Executive Director Megan Jeyifo noted that “with those increased travel distances, we also saw increases in costs as our callers had to navigate long drives, extended periods of childcare coverage, and additional hotel stays.”

“Iowa is a textbook example of how immediately neighboring states see the ramifications of an abortion ban next door. … No one should have to leave their home state to access basic medical care they want and need.”

At the same time Iowa’s ban turns two, Planned Parenthood North Central States’ (PPNCS) Iowa City facility is set to close on July 31. This will render Eastern Iowa a health care desert, Iowa Starting Line reports. Planned Parenthood’s Des Moines facility will become the state’s sole physical clinic, compounding Iowa’s long-simmering care crisis. Iowa already has the lowest rate of OBGYNs per capita—the six-week ban has only worsened this.

PPNCS leaders have assured patients that virtual services will remain available to them. But PPNCS’ Sheilahn Davis-Wyatt acknowledged the grave, long-term impact of losing physical facilities on public health infrastructure: “When access is cut off, care is not replaced. It simply disappears.”

In states where reproductive health clinics are shuttering, anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers are thriving. In Florida, for a third year in a row, the state’s budget will fund Texas-based CPC network Human Coalition—for so-called “telecare” services. Like the rest of CPCs’ work, the ultimate goal isn’t to serve patients, but to prevent as many people from having abortions as possible and collect their data in the process. The state has earmarked $29.5 million in taxpayer funds for the Florida Pregnancy Care Network.

Within two years of the end of Roe, anti-abortion states poured at least $500 million into CPCs. Reproductive Health and Freedom Watch estimates they brought in $1.9 billion in 2023. CPCs are projected to have received $2.5 billion in revenue in 2025. Despite all this state funding, anti-abortion lawmakers are increasingly pushing legislation to shield CPCs from any amount of regulation or investigation:

In Missouri, GOP Gov. Mike Kehoe just signed the god-awful ‘Born Alive’ bill we’ve been warning you about all year. ICYMI, the law threatens providers with the death penalty if they “knowingly perform or attempts to perform an overt act that kills a child born alive.” Obviously, this is not a thing: Republicans are relying on fantastical anti-abortion imagery to stigmatize and misrepresent later abortion.

While the ‘born alive’ abortion is straight out of conservative imagination, the consequences are very real. Grieving parents in devastating, highly complex medical situations could be robbed of their last quiet moments with their child—while doctors are forced to perform pointless and painful medical interventions on fatally ill newborns. Those who don’t could be charged with first-degree murder.

Abortion Action Missouri called the new law “blatantly unconstitutional and medically nonsensical.”

And in California, some good news: a new bill would require governors to deny extradition requests from anti-abortion or anti-trans states for California doctors who prescribed medication abortion, or administered gender-affirming care.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has adamantly refused to comply with Louisiana’s extradition request for a California doctor for allegedly mailing the pills, while Xavier Becerra, the Democratic nominee for governor, has also said he’d refuse. But as one nurse practitioner and advocate for the bill put it, “Protecting providers from prosecution should not rely on shifting political winds or a single person’s decision.”

That’s where bills like AB 2164 come in, to protect providers long after Newsom’s term. AB 2164 is currently being heard in committee.

New Suit Fights Trump’s Teen Pregnancy Cuts

The Trump administration wants to eliminate the nation’s Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program (TPPP), a federal grant initiative that aims to reduce adolescent pregnancy and STIs. Last year the administration called the TPPP, a bipartisan program that’s dramatically reduced teen pregnancy since its establishment in 2009, “radical indoctrination.” Then, last month, the administration terminated 53 of 67 TPPP grants—a whole two years before they were set to expire.

The administration also announced a shift to ideologically driven, non-evidence-based abstinence-only education program. (For instance: teaching girls about period tracking instead of birth control.)

Thankfully, Democracy Forward—joined by groups like Planned Parenthood and the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS)—filed a lawsuit to stop Trump’s war on TPPP. Some cause for optimism: the organization successfully sued the first Trump administration for attempting to defund TPPP.

Democracy Forward’s Skye Perryman points out, “An overwhelming majority of Americans believe young people should receive honest, inclusive sexual education.”

“This is a backdoor, ideologically-driven effort disguised as education, defying Congress’s clear directive that these grants support medically accurate, age-appropriate, evidence-based programs.”

Attacks on teen pregnancy prevention and sex education aren’t a fringe position among the right: earlier this year, conservatives railed against new data revealing that the teen birth rate is going down. One Fox News analyst called it a “problem” that teens are having less babies.

As a reminder, most teens are impregnated by adult men.

The Trump administration’s crusade to boost teen pregnancy is part and parcel of their fascist, pro-natalist agenda, as well as the far-right Heritage Foundation’s long-term plan to deny future generations of girls a future outside of motherhood.

On Capitol Hill: Attacks on Planned Parenthood, Abortion Pills

This month, the 2025 budget law that defunded Planned Parenthood and abortion providers across the country expired, and Congress neglected to renew the ‘defund’ provision. But, as Planned Parenthood warned, Republicans aren’t anywhere near finished pushing their backdoor, national ban. Watch out for a major lobbying push this week from Americans United for Life, Live Action, Students for Life Action and the National Right to Life Council.

The groups will hold a press conference on Capitol Hill alongside a handful of extremist GOP Congress members, calling for the restoration of the defund provision.

Another Capitol Hill item to keep an eye on: this Wednesday and Thursday, the Senate will host confirmation hearings for Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche, who currently serves as acting AG. Expect abortion to play a starring role in his hearings.

Sen. Josh Hawley has already said he’ll press Blanche on his position on active lawsuits against Trump’s FDA to try to stop medication abortion. For their part, Democrats should hammer Blanche on the letters he’s received from top ‘pro-life’ groups, calling on him to end shield laws and the shipment of abortion pills across state lines.

Whatever Blanche says during his hearings, we already know where he stands. In his tenure since April, the DOJ released a 900-page report—lying that violent anti-abortion activists who faced prosecution under the Biden administration were merely targeted for their Christian beliefs.

In the Courts: Debunking ‘Abortion Pill Reversal’

Three years ago, California sued Heartbeat International and RealOptions Inc. for pushing disinformation about abortion. Specifically, these CPCs have been telling prospective abortion seekers—without evidence—that medication abortions can be reversed, putting their health and safety at serious risk. A bench trial for the case in Alameda County Superior Court finally began at the end of last month, and the opening arguments have been nothing if not telling.

Led by Deputy Attorney General Hayley Penan, California has focused its efforts on discrediting the pseudoscience behind ‘abortion pill reversal,’ a regimen that claims a medication abortion that’s underway can be reversed after taking the first pill. As Penan’s expert witnesses noted, there’s simply no credible evidence of this.

Meanwhile, Thomas More Society attorneys are manipulatively claiming that if California supports a “woman’s right to choose,” they should support women choosing APR. Of course, when it comes to our health and safety, we should be able to make informed choices that don’t actively endanger us—and we should know when we’re receiving information from actual doctors or from conservative activists.

Last week, Thomas More Society announced that three different women who claim they underwent APR and were able to continue their pregnancies and become mothers will testify. The women, of course, are known anti-abortion activists—and there’s simply no way to verify their claims.

While this case is in California, it has massive nationwide implications for whether CPCs will be able to lie and endanger women with impunity. This suit is one of several involving anti-abortion activists who claim restrictions on their ability to harass or lie to patients violate their ‘free speech’ rights.