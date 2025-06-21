Abortion, Every Day

It never seems to occur to them that nobody wants to bring children into the world they’ve made.

If the EPA were a serious agency that is concerned with the health of Americans, they would be dedicating their resources to the many ways that PFAS is negatively impacting everyone. PFAS is a class of “forever” chemicals that are in our drinking water, soil, farm animals and more. It is incredibly difficult to remove from our drinking water, so more and more people are being exposed. My husband is an attorney who is becoming involved with PFAS litigation which is growing exponentially.

Instead of focusing on a known danger (the EPA has a dedicated section on PFAS), the EPA is instead going on a political witch hunt.

