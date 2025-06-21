Click to skip ahead: GOP Brainworms reports that a group of 25 Republican lawmakers have asked the EPA to test America’s water supply for abortion pills. Abortion Polling has some good news on young people. Legislation Watch reports that Wisconsin Republicans plan to introduce a ‘Baby Olivia’ bill. Criminalizing Care reveals that conservatives want doctors to be legally required to turn in abortion patients. In the Nation , some quick hits. Listen Up takes a time machine back to before abortion was controversial.

GOP Brainworms

A group of twenty-five congressional Republicans are asking the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to test the nation’s water supply for abortion medication—claiming that mifepristone could be causing infertility in American women.

I genuinely don’t know how much more of this my brain can take.

In a letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the lawmakers demand the agency “seriously review the contaminant effects of mifepristone.” They write:

“With chemical abortion now the most common abortion method in America, the public deserves answers about how these potent hormone disruptors affect our water supply and contribute to our nation’s rising infertility rates.”

Led by Rep. Josh Brecheen and Sen. James Lankford, the legislators ask Zeldin to answer a series of questions by August 17, 2025—the content of which can only be described as totally fucking batshit.

They want to know whether the EPA will test drinking water for abortion pills; they suggest mifepristone should be regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act—they even float the idea that “aquatic species” could be harmed by exposure to the medication. And, of course, the letter cites the thoroughly debunked mifepristone ‘study’ from the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

Unfortunately, this is not a new strategy. Anti-abortion groups like Students for Life (SFL) have spent the last few years claiming that abortion pills, birth control, and gender-affirming hormones are polluting the water supply.

Why? Because they ran a poll and found that while young people overwhelmingly support abortion rights, they also care deeply about the environment.

Since then, SFL has launched a “Clean Water” campaign and used it to lobby the FDA and lawmakers. They’ve even drafted legislation that’s been considered in several states. After all, who could forget when SFL Vice President for Policy Kristi Hamrick testified to Texas legislators, “we are all drinking other people’s abortions.”

Missed that moment? Don’t worry—I’ve got you covered:

But again, this was never just about abortion pills. In Texas, Sen. Bryan Hughes introduced legislation that would force wastewater treatment plants to test for both abortion medication and hormones found in birth control.

Here’s the kicker: even the activists pushing this nonsense don’t believe it. Hamrick—yes, the same one who claimed you’re sipping fetal remains with your morning coffee—admitted as much at an SFL conference earlier this year:

“This is not because the environment was my first weapon of choice—it’s because it’s the one we have now…Environmental law has teeth. It already exists. And, frankly, I’m for using the devil’s own tools against them.”

That’s also why SFL’s messaging has taken a very specific turn since Trump’s reelection and RFK Jr.’s appointment to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Now it’s not just about the water being poisoned—it’s about abortion pills allegedly making women infertile.

Kennedy, as you probably know, is weirdly obsessed with the idea that fertility rates are dropping because of environmental factors. And the White House is trying to increase the birthrate by relying on policy analysts who believe the same.

All of which is to say: the “abortion-in-the-water” conspiracy isn’t going anywhere. Because for the anti-abortion movement, it was never about science—it was about power. And now they think they’ve found a new way to get it.

Abortion Polling

Let’s get this out of the way: America supports abortion. The country is overwhelmingly pro-choice, support for the issue is the highest it’s been in history (even in red states), and 81% of Americans don’t want abortion regulated by the government at all.

That’s why it was a bummer to learn from Gallup earlier this month that there’s now a twenty point gender gap on the issue: while 61% of women identify as pro-choice, only 41% of men do.

But here’s the good news: Gallup just released the rest of their 2025 data and it is considerably more heartening. I’ll dig into the polling with you over the next few days, but let’s get started with what we learned about young people.

Per usual, American youth are the most pro-choice demographic in the country—and right now, there’s a 23 point gap between young people who call themselves ‘pro-choice’ vs. ‘pro-life.’

As you can imagine, anti-abortion activists have been making hay about those spikes and dips—pointing out that the percent of young people who identify as ‘pro-life’ went up by 11 points since 2022, and that those who call themselves ‘pro-choice’ went down by 11.

Their claim is that young people are becoming more anti-abortion and conservative attempts to shift the culture are working. But remember: 2022 was the year Roe was overturned. Public opinion was especially polarized, and those numbers reflected the immediate aftermath. Since then, things have started to settle—and the longer-term trend still favors abortion rights.

In 2021, before Dobbs, 56% of young people called themselves pro-choice, and 39% called themselves ‘pro-life’. Today, it’s 60% pro-choice, 37% ‘pro-life’.

That means the gap is widening in our favor. No wonder Republicans are so intent on indoctrinating the next generation…

Legislation Watch

Wisconsin Republicans are getting ready to introduce a ‘Baby Olivia’ bill—legislation that would force public schools to show students an anti-abortion propaganda video under the guise of teaching “fetal development.”

If you’re a regular reader, you know that these bills have been cropping across the country. They’re part of a broader anti-abortion strategy to brainwash young people and rewrite national education standards on fetal development.

The so-called lesson comes from Live Action—a radical anti-abortion group best known for making deceptive videos. And while some of these bills name the ‘Baby Olivia’ video outright, others try to avoid backlash by requiring a video with criteria that just so happen to describe ‘Baby Olivia’ perfectly.

That’s exactly what’s happening in Wisconsin. Abortion, Every Day has learned that Republican lawmakers—including Senate President Mary Felzkowski—are currently shopping around for cosponsors.

They’re claiming this bill is about education and making sure young people “possess the best, most up to date information as they prepare to make important health, family, and family planning decisions.” But it’s just the same indoctrination tactic we’ve seen elsewhere: mandate a video, and the only one that fits the bill is the video produced by Live Action.

I’ll keep you posted as I hear more—but if you’re in Wisconsin, keep an eye out. This is not the kind of ‘lesson’ you want showing up in your kid’s classroom.

Criminalizing Care

Yesterday, I told you about the critical privacy rule struck down by a federal judge: ultra-conservative judge Matthew Kacsmaryk undid a Biden-era HIPAA expansion that protected abortion patients’ medical records.

But there’s something else you need to see about the lawsuit behind this ruling—something that reveals where the anti-abortion movement may be headed next.

You know how Republicans insist they have no interest in prosecuting abortion patients? They claim they only need access to private medical records to investigate crimes like rape or abuse. The example they give most often: if a child is sexually assaulted and has an abortion, prosecutors need those records to build a case.

But Alliance Defending Freedom, the legal powerhouse behind this suit (and pretty much every other attack on reproductive rights lately), argues something different. In a release celebrating Kacsmaryk’s ruling, ADF doesn’t say that Biden’s privacy rule prevented prosecutors from investigating abuse—they argue that the abortion itself is the abuse:

“The Biden-era changes to regulations under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act added unprecedented restrictions on doctors’ ability to report abuse and states’ ability to protect children from abortion and harmful drugs and surgeries related to gender confusion. Without authority from the HIPAA statute, the new rule redefined ‘person’ and ‘public health’ to exclude unborn children, and it limited how doctors and law enforcement protect patients from abuse when it involves abortion.”

Let’s be clear about what’s happening here: By defining abortion and gender-affirming care as abuse, ADF is laying the groundwork to argue that doctors should be legally mandated to report abortion patients.

I realize I sound more like the Charlie Day meme every day, but I actually warned that conservatives were toying around with this idea back in 2023. At the time, Roger Severino—Heritage Foundation VP and Trump’s former head of HHS’ Office for Civil Rights—made the same argument about the same privacy rule.

“If someone says, ‘I’m going to kill myself’ or ‘I’m going to kill somebody else,’ medical providers are allowed and in some cases required to disclose that information to law enforcement. But if there’s an imminent threat to an unborn person in a pro-life state, this rule would prohibit the provider from disclosing that information to save that life.”

That’s right: he’s arguing that doctors should be legally required to report someone considering an abortion in the same way they’re mandated to report a patient who might kill themselves or someone else.

All of this bullshit about ‘abuse’ is just a cover.

Do I think we’re likely to see any bills calling for doctors to be mandatory abortion reporters anytime soon? Probably not—all of this is part of a longer-term strategy. But like I wrote yesterday, this ruling is just more evidence that Republicans absolutely have their eye on criminalization. And that they’re getting bolder every day.

If you need a refresher on yesterday’s ruling, check out Abortion, Every Day’s explainer below:

Extra Credit: For more on the ruling, read this piece from Mother Jones.

In the Nation

Listen Up

NPR history podcast “Throughline” takes us back to abortion before Roe, and how ending a pregnancy went from common practice to controversial: