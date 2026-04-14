Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Heather Jackson's avatar
Heather Jackson
16h

As a former teen mom, I am weary of anti-teen pregnancy campaigns when they treat it like an epidemic (like it's a fucking disease. It's NOT!). The more shame, judgment, non-supportive world there is toward teen parents, the worse outcomes they'll have. If we offer support, community, non-judgment, education, childcare at schools, so on - we go really fucking far! I found community through an online forum over 20 years ago and it changed my life. I went to college and grad school, have two Master's degrees, work as a mental health counselor. My daughter is now 24, working, back in school, and doing well. We both are. However, I have a shit debt of student loan debt and am finally getting through the impacts of poverty.

With that, yes - we should decrease unwanted pregnancies at any age. Yes, we should offer all the support I listed above for ALL parents. We should also get rid of stigma toward the "right" parent, the ideas of parenting only at the "right" times in one's life. What is that anyway?

These are all systems problems. There always has been, always will be teen parents. We can work on sex education, normalizing birth control and abortion, and support the teen parents who are bound to happen. And obviously, support ALL parents regardless of family constellation, sexuality, gender, race, class, age, nationality, so on.

Is this what these Republicans want? Fuck no. They want these teen moms uneducated, relying on their husbands (because of course, they want these teens to get married), and keep pumping out babies.

Fucking awful. My daughter has less rights than I did. Literally, wtf.

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Jennifer Anderson's avatar
Jennifer Anderson
14h

I was in high school during the height of the teen pregnancy crisis. The shame and stigma these girls suffered was reprehensible. Of course these ghouls want that again.

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