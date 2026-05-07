Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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SteveInSoCal's avatar
SteveInSoCal
15h

I'm glad you mentioned Steve Hilton here in California. The primary here this year is a real mess, with literally dozens of people on the ballot. Only the top 2 go to the general in November, REGARDLESS OF PARTY. This azure blue state could end up with two Rs on the ballot if some B-list Dems don't get out of the way. My strategy is to wait until the last day to vote, and vote for whichever Dem is polling the highest 🤞🤞

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Deb49's avatar
Deb49
15h

The single most dangerous project of the anti-abortion crowd is its contention that “fetuses have rights” (they mean blastocysts, zygotes, embryos and fetuses—anything that’s a product of conception. If they can get that translated into law, abortion will be toast.

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