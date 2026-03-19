Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Abby's avatar
Abby
3h

This is the stupidest of all the stupid laws. By this logic we had better have catch kits for period blood, feces, and pee as well. We’re all drinking everyone’s poop, pee, and period blood too!

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Andrea Ferrard's avatar
Andrea Ferrard
3h

The cruel idiocy continues. Thanks for all you do.

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