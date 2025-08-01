Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dani Smart's avatar
Dani Smart
1h

I published a piece on Substack yesterday about how the State Department is justifying incinerating $9.7 million in contraceptives in Brussels, paid for by U.S. tax dollars, by redefining them as "abortifacients." They are very careful to say that condoms and HIV medications will not be incinerated but hormonal birth control and IUD’s will be despite the offers from other foreign aid organizations to purchase them and distribute them through their own channels. THIS is how a nationwide restriction/ban on birth control gets its legs. https://danismart.substack.com/p/from-brussels-to-your-bedroom-how

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
7m

McArdle was born on third base but thinks she hit s triple. Disgusting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture