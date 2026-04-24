Antis Want to Defund Planned Parenthood for Another Ten Years

The ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ that defunded Planned Parenthood (aka last year’s budget bill) is set to expire on July 4, and anti-abortion groups are in panic mode over reports that Speaker Mike Johnson is prepared to ditch the defund provision in an effort to streamline the bill’s passage.

Dozens of anti-abortion leaders and organizations—including Live Action, Students for Life, and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America—have written a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, urging Congress to “defund Big Abortion” by extending the provision for 10 years.

The groups write that the “financial stakes are significant,” and that extending the attack on reproductive care groups would “represent one of the most meaningful pro-taxpayer reforms Congress can enact.”

But this really isn’t about money: the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has calculated that defunding Planned Parenthood would actually raise the deficit by about $300 million. Anti-abortion activists and legislators simply want to ban abortion and target birth control access. (That’s why the anti-abortion movement’s errand boy, Sen. Josh Hawley, proposed an amendment today that would give the group exactly what they want.)

Here’s the truth: Since the last budget passed, nearly two dozen Planned Parenthood centers have shuttered—including in states where abortion is legal. In some of these communities, these clinics were the sole health provider.

“So much damage has already been done,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, says. “Since Planned Parenthood was ‘defunded,’ fewer patients went to Planned Parenthood health centers for breast exams, birth control, and IUDs and other long-acting reversible contraception compared to the same period the year before.”

This isn’t because fewer people need access to care—it’s because fewer people can afford it.

Tennessee Blocks Women From Testifying About State Ban

Well this is awful: Tennessee’s attorney general has blocked a group of six women from testifying about their harrowing experiences under the state’s ban. The women—who filed a suit challenging the law in 2023—were set to have their day in court next week. But Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti was able to indefinitely delay the women’s suit using a new law that gives his office sweeping powers to invoke “sovereign immunity” in order to stop a trial.

A refresher: the Center for Reproductive Rights is representing six patients and two doctors in Phillips, et al., v. State of Tennessee. One woman, Nicole Blackmon, was denied care even though her fetus’ organs were growing outside of its body. Other women experienced life-threatening conditions like preterm premature rupture of membranes (PPROM) and sepsis, yet still had to travel out-of-state for emergency care.

Tennessee Republicans have been trying to stop the case for years, but the court has continually denied their requests. Thanks to a law that Skrmetti pressured the general assembly to pass (SB 1731), the AG’s office can now stop the suit from moving forward.

Allie Phillips, the lead plaintiff, said in a statement:

“Tennessee is failing women like me, and now they are trying to silence us. They don’t want the world to hear what is happening to women because of this ban. … We cannot let Tennessee cover up our pain and suffering.”

CRR attorney Linda Goldstein tells us the state “silenced” her clients, and that Skrmetti didn’t want them to testify “because their stories demonstrate that the medical exception doesn’t work, that women’s lives are jeopardized every day.”

In other words, Tennessee Republicans didn’t want voters to know just how dangerous their abortion ban really is.

“[O]ne of the greatest ironies of the post-Dobbs period is that the types of abortions the right spent years stigmatizing and campaigning against have gone up, while the ones that the right claims not to oppose—those done for medical reasons—have decreased so precipitously that they’ve cost women their lives and health.” - Greer Donley and Yvonne Lindgren, Slate

So Much for “Leaving It to the States”

New Mexico anti-abortion groups are forming a coalition to stop the construction of a clinic in Las Cruces—a growing conservative strategy taking hold in pro-choice states. If they can’t ban abortion, they’ll do their damndest to ban the building of abortion clinics. (The story is here, but be warned that it’s from an ultra-conservative ‘news’ source.)

Anti-abortion groups in the state already successfully stalled work on the building by harassing contractors around town—warning them not to take any bids on the project. Now that a company has taken the bid and begun construction, activists are pissed off that they can’t figure out who it is. “It’s very, very hush-hush,” say Jessica Sifuentes, president of the Southwest Coalition for Life.

But this isn’t some insidious mystery: I’m sure this business doesn’t want to be threatened and harassed for doing their jobs!

This is a strategy we’ve seen elsewhere, from Beverly Hills, California to Lynchburg, Virginia: anti-abortion activists holding up building permits or introducing new zoning laws with the sole goal of making it impossible for clinics to build or operate.

So much for “leaving abortion to the states!”

In the States: Wyoming, Florida, Virginia, Michigan

Wyoming’s six-week ban was in court yesterday, where advocates are asking a judge to block the law before it can do more damage.

This shouldn’t even be a question. Just months ago, the Wyoming Supreme Court struck down two abortion bans, ruling that they violated the state constitution—which explicitly protects people’s right to make their own healthcare decisions.

Republicans didn’t care. Last month, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a new six-week ban anyway, effectively daring the courts to stop him. The so-called “Human Heartbeat Act” is about as creepy as it gets, declaring that the state has an “obligation to support and encourage childbirth” and a “compelling interest in providing for the state’s future population.” 🤮

Since then, patients have once again been forced to flee the state for care—even though abortion is constitutionally protected in Wyoming.

Now, the same advocates and providers who had to sue to overturn Wyoming’s last bans are back in court—again. It’s absurd that they have to keep relitigating this, but I’m grateful that they are. I know we’re all sending good thoughts their way—and a few well-earned hisses and boos to the assholes who put them there.

Remember how Florida stopped reporting on maternal mortality? In response to the news, Mayday Health put up a billboard in Tallahassee—urging the state to “release the data” and reminding Floridians that “abortion bans kill.”

I couldn’t love this more. We should be calling anti-abortion leaders out every chance we get—especially when they’re trying to bury what their policies do to women.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed a new package of bills yesterday aimed at bettering maternal health. The “Momnibus” legislation will ramp up maternal health data collection, support mental health screenings for new mothers, and take steps towards establishing a maternal health safety initiative. Love it.

This, I love less: As Spanberger signed the bills, anti-abortion activists gathered in Capitol Square for their “March for Life.” About a thousand protesters were there to oppose the abortion rights amendment that will go in front of voters this November. The good news? They weren’t the only activists there. From the Virginia Mercury:

“Reproductive rights advocates Sarah Kolick and Clare Strahler came with an ‘abortion is healthcare’ sign and marched alongside the opposing crowd. Whenever the crowd would chant ‘we love the babies, we love the mamas,’ Kolick and Strahler would cite women who have died amid pregnancy complications in states with abortion bans.”

Yessss. Thank you to any pro-choicers who brave an anti-abortion crowd and remind them what their policies actually do.

Finally, the Detroit Free Press reports on a new bill in Michigan that would require private health insurers to cover IVF. Bill sponsor Sen. Stephanie Chang says, “By requiring Michigan health insurers to cover standard fertility treatments, we can give more people a fair chance to build their families here in our state.”

The average cost of an IVF cycle can range between $15,000 and $30,000.

Quick hits:

The Clarion Ledger details Mississippi ’s anti-abortion law that will take effect this summer;

A federal appeals court will reconsider a lawsuit on North Carolina ’s mifepristone regulations;

And we’ll have more for you tomorrow on South Carolina (including a video of some pretty…interesting testimony). In the meantime, the good news is that it’s increasingly looking like Sen. Richard Cash won’t have the votes to move the bill forward.

Ballot Box: Republican Women Think Birth Control Can Save Them

Republicans know they have a women problem. The end of Roe and their incessant attacks on our rights and freedoms hasn’t exactly won them any goodwill. Some GOP candidates have tried running from the issue altogether, while others have attempted slick messaging to get out of the political doghouse—claiming that they don’t support abortion bans but ‘standards’ and ‘consensus’ legislation.

But Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson is trying something different in her race for Iowa’s Senate seat: she’s leaning into birth control. Hinson made a big show of reintroducing legislation last month that she said would reduce barriers to contraception, and told The Hill, “I’m a mom on a mission to make life easier for other Iowa moms and women.”

Ah yes, just a mom with an A+ rating from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. 🙄

And while Republican strategist David Kochel says the focus on contraception is “a good way to help bring women who are oftentimes pushed away from the Republican Party,” Democrats in the state point out that Hinson “can’t outrun her own record.”

Iowa Democratic Party spokesperson Drew Myers told The Hill, “she voted against bipartisan protections for birth control access and co-sponsored a bill that would ban common forms of birth control.” That’s to say nothing of her support for the Trump administration—which is defunding Planned Parenthood.

Here’s the thing: we’ve been here before. Back in 2023, a small contingent of conservative women strategists led by Kellyanne Conway advised Republicans to do this very thing—loudly support birth control. But the women faced tremendous backlash because Republicans don’t support birth control. (At least, the ones funding Republican campaigns don’t.)

Anti-abortion groups, too, came out against the plan—claiming that access to birth control ”results in more sexual activity, more unintended pregnancies, and more abortions.”

So Republican women can have at it; maybe it will even win them a few votes. But I hope they realize that they’re never going to be able to run on a legitimately pro-women message while associating with a party that legitimately hates women.

Quick hits:

Abortion rights activists in Missouri protested outside an event with Gov. Mike Kehoe this week, calling attention to the anti-abortion ballot measure on the November ballot;

All signs point to Idaho ’s pro-choice ballot measure getting in front of voters this year;

And a GOP gubernatorial candidate in Oregon is flip-flopping on abortion: after claiming to be pro-choice, Chris Dudley now says he is “personally pro-life.”

Trump’s Surgeon General Pick Faces Anti-Abortion Backlash

In case you thought anti-abortion activists couldn’t get more extreme: MAGA is increasingly unhappy with Trump’s pick for surgeon general, Casey Means. Why? Because when asked about banning telemedicine abortion, the MAHA-adjacent wellness influencer simply said this is “out of the purview of the surgeon general’s office.”

Remember, Means is someone who opposes birth control. She has called it a “disrespect of human life,” and seemed to suggest at her confirmation hearing that patients should get counseling before accessing hormonal contraception.

POLITICO reports that the GOP is turning on Means for a number of reasons—from her dubious record on vaccines to her embrace of psychedelics. But it’s terrifying that their primary concern is that she’s not hostile enough to reproductive rights.

New Study: Abortion Pills Are Safe Over the Counter

Now more than ever, we need abortion pills as accessible as humanly possible. The medication has been a life-saver since the end of Roe: abortion pills make up two thirds of abortions in the U.S. and telemedicine accounts for nearly 30% of abortions.

But imagine what access would look like if Americans could get abortion pills without a prescription, at their local pharmacy. According to new research published in JAMA Internal Medicine, over the counter abortion pills would be safe and popular.

Researchers surveyed patients who were waiting to see a provider for medication abortion—measuring their aptitude for understanding a sample over-the-counter package for abortion pills, and gauging whether they could correctly use it. They found that 88% of patients correctly determined their eligibility, and patients overwhelmingly (93%) said they would buy the medication over the counter.

In short: medication abortion isn’t a complicated regimen at all. Most patients are able to read instructions, self-assess, and safely take the medication—just like most over-the-counter medications.

The political moment makes it unlikely that abortion pills would be made available over the counter anytime soon. Anti-abortion attacks on medication abortion have been escalating—from junk science ‘studies’ and framing the pills as a tool of abusers, to passing laws that criminalize abortion providers as drug traffickers.

Still, these are the exact kinds of studies we need right now: research that is forward-looking.

Dr. Daniel Grossman, director of Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH) and part of the research team behind the study, tells NPR that in a moment of so much restriction, “it’s exciting to see science pointing us in another direction, where access could be expanded.”