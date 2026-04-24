Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Vickie Dillon's avatar
Vickie Dillon
12h

I’m so sick of these backward people (conservatives/republicans). Birth control leading to women being supposedly promiscuous. So what? Why are these people so afraid of sex outside of marriage? I heard a rabbi say that marriage was created to protect women, BULLSHIT. All any conservative/ republican especially those that are religious want to do is subjugate women. They are basing sexual morals on a book/s that are thousands of years and centuries old, fill with archaic, backward, biblical, Draconian nonsense that has no meaning in modern secular society. These people who think that birth control makes women promiscuous especially the males who think this are suffering from what I call FRAGILE MASCULINITY A.K.A. IMMATURE AND INSECURE. I feel their penises are the same size as the grey matter in their brains and that’s the size of a pea. All these insecure males suffering from an inferiority complex can do to make themselves feel good about themselves is to have control and power over those they think are weaker than they are, which is usually women and children.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
11h

Thank you, Jessica. I can't quite believe what I had typed in here and almost posted.

You're the strongest person I know in your diligence and strength to be able to do this on the daily.

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