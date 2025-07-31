Abortion, Every Day

Paul Pikowsky
11h

More weirdness.

Quote: "Their bill would mandate that doctors report a fetus’ sex if it “can be determined by visual inspection,” and would “establish and maintain an up-to-date registry that documents” abortions involving “any unborn child who has a fetal anomaly or any infant or child who has a birth defect.” Unquote.

"If it can be determined by visual inspection." Visual inspection by who? By the doctor? Isn't there a certain amount of expertise involved in early gestation? Who decides when that is? What is the point of keeping track of the sex of abortions? Who keeps track of these records? Who pays for all this?

These people are not fit to be in government.

Mark F. Buckley
11h

Abortion is war. I was there in Brookline, for the clinic bombing. We thought a gas line had erupted. The gun violence and abortion violence get worse every year. I do not care what Texas thinks or says about anything. I just want Texas to shut the fuck up and leave me the fuck alone. Downsize the country. Wealthy blue states are paying debtor/red states to destroy longstanding civil liberties. The ultimate enemy is federalism itself.

