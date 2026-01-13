Abortion, Every Day

Her Safe Harbor
1d

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill isn’t protecting the public — she’s policing women. Her office has become a weapon for ideological extremism, targeting doctors, intimidating patients, and enforcing abortion bans that prioritize punishment over human life. Instead of defending health, privacy, or basic dignity, she’s chosen to champion laws that force people to suffer, risk medical emergencies, or flee the state for care.

This isn’t leadership. It’s authoritarian control masquerading as “morality.” When an attorney general uses the power of the state to bully, surveil, and criminalize healthcare, she’s not upholding justice — she’s dismantling it. Louisiana doesn’t have a public servant in Liz Murrill. It has an enforcer for a radical agenda that treats women’s bodies like battlegrounds.

Arturo Magidin
1d

Echoes of the fugitive slave act...

