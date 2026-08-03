Week after week, anti-abortion activists only continue to grow more desperate to justify their deeply unpopular bans. Last week’s grift? An almost comically fake ‘study’ pushing their ABORTION IN THE WATER claim. The so-called research—written by anti-abortion activists and published in an anti-abortion journal—reports finding a “significant levels” of mifepristone in water samples from three American cities.

In reality, they didn’t even test the water for mifepristone, instead detecting substances that block progesterone—which could be anything from insecticide to sunscreen.

What’s the impetus for the anti-abortion movement suddenly, conveniently pretending to care about the environment? As Students for Life vice president Kristi Hamrick said, they’re “using the devil’s own tools against them” and weaponizing faux environmental concerns to justify more restrictions on abortion:

The reason anti-abortion activists are resorting to such underhanded methods is because of the fundamental truth that abortion rights are popular. In fact, NEW POLLING shows two-thirds of Americans oppose banning abortion medication. KFF Health’s report also shows while 44% believe medication abortion is safe compared to 15% who don’t—a whole 41% say they aren’t sure. That’s exactly the demographic anti-abortion leaders are trying to convince with their relentless disinformation and propaganda campaigns.

Speaking if disinformation: we’re keeping a close eye on ANTI-ABORTION TALKING POINTS these days. Jessica flagged last week that the word ‘ban’ is finally back. Antis have been avoiding the term since the end of Roe—well aware that abortion bans are unpopular. But now they’re trying to weaponize the word against Democrats, claiming that pro-choice politicians are trying to “ban states from having pro-life laws.” Let us know if you catch them co-opting ‘ban’ out in the wild; we’re going to start tracking this one.