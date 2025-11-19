Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Her Safe Harbor's avatar
Her Safe Harbor
4h

Texas loves their #1 status in killing pregnant women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Jessica Valenti and others
Victoria Wright's avatar
Victoria Wright
3h

I read this story earlier and it wrecked me. I almost passed out in a sandwich line and had to go to a nearby walk-in clinic to check my BP. Walker's blood pressure numbers made it feel really personal, because they are the same as mine. This is what I got a tubal to protect myself from. But her son... I sang to Pazuzu all the way home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture