Runfastandwin
Runfastandwin
1h

All it would take is one Democrat to deny unanimous consent to start debate on any of these horrible unqualified nominees. Just one. Sure the gop could change the rules but there's no reason not to force their hand. Unfortunately our Senators are too enamored of "comity" to use the power we fought so hard to give them. I'm in California, I write my Senators maybe every two weeks to urge them to take this step. So far this year I have heard nothing from them.

Rachel Barnes
30m

About Planned Parenthood and I want to state for ppl that may get triggered easily not to read this comment just scroll down thru to next comment. I'm also going to put a few spaces here too.

When I was a teen I dated a guy who abused me terribly like he called me his own personal "final girl" and he did cruel things to me that I'll never forget. Trust me y'all are better not knowing what. So when a girlfriend of mine told me to go to local Planned Parenthood, I was reluctant. Usually, said dude didn't let me outta his sight for too long. I went with her anyways and they were the most caring ppl ever! At that Planned Parenthood they sparked in me a reason to leave and stand up for myself so I accepted their help. Everything moved fast after that but I'm sure looking back they saved my life! Planned Parenthood is awesome and I am so worried for youth nowadays without it if the Republicans succeed. Heck y'all I am worried for us all!

Planned Parenthood rules.

