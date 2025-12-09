You Love to See It

Mondays are a lot more tolerable when there’s some genuinely good news in the mix: Massachusetts wants abortion to be offered as part of a patient’s primary care. Couldn’t love this more.

In a new report from the Department of Public Health, Commissioner Dr. Robert Goldstein writes, “Abortion care, particularly medication abortion and early procedural abortion, is a common medical practice that can and should be integrated into primary care.” But, he notes, abortion is “often siloed away from primary care services, stigmatizing abortion and decreasing its availability.”

Goldstein encourages primary care providers and community health centers to explore offering abortion care, and notes that the state can help with any potential hurdles—like increased insurance and security costs, or the absurd blocks on federal funding.

Since the end of Roe, pro-choice states—overwhelmed with patients from both in and out-of-state—have been searching for ways to increase access to care. Sometimes that means broadening what kinds of healthcare providers can prescribe abortion pills or perform procedural abortions, sometimes it means making telehealth easier to access. Folding abortion into primary care is a long-called-for, incredibly smart move in the right direction.

The Massachusetts Medical Society told NBC Boston that it will work with the public health department to help providers get the training and operational support they need to provide abortion care.

In the States

Let’s stick with good news for a minute: Indiana’s Court of Appeals has blocked the state health department from publishing patients’ abortion records, ruling that the “terminated pregnancy reports” (TPRs) are confidential medical records. Which, you know, should really go without saying!

For nearly two years now, Abortion, Every Day has been tracking Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita’s obsessive campaign to turn these reports into public records, like birth or death certificates. Rokita insists that letting anti-abortion groups scour through patients’ information actually protects women, and that it’s the only way he can uncover supposed ‘wrongdoing’ by abortion providers.

The truth, of course, is that the goal is to terrorize patients and providers. Not to mention, making abortion reports public records is a shocking violation of medical privacy! On Friday, a three-judge panel agreed—ruling that the information in TPRs could be reverse-engineered to identify patients, and that releasing the records would erode trust between patients and their doctors.

Fun fact: Indiana’s health department didn’t even want to release patient TPRs. But Rokita is so fixated on women’s abortions that he (along with an anti-abortion group) actually sued the department. In other words, the state’s health agency had to defend itself against its own attorney general.

“On paper, Virginia is a ‘safe state.’ And even with supportive leadership, promises don’t mean much if providers are under siege by protesters and violent threats and clinics can’t expand to meet the demand pouring in from other states.” - Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman’s Health, writing in The Virginian-Pilot

We got a glimpse at what Iowa anti-abortion groups are planning for the 2026 legislative session—and surprise, surprise, it’s all about restricting abortion pills. Maggie DeWitte of Pulse Life Advocates tells Iowa News Now that it’s too easy for women to get abortion medication through the mail, and that they’re pushing legislation to have the pills “restricted for only in medical settings and healthcare settings and only dispensed by medical providers in healthcare settings.”

DeWitte also said that they’ll be pushing for increased funding for crisis pregnancy centers—which already get millions in taxpayer dollars.

Speaking of anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs): The Maine Monitor has a crucial investigation that does what mainstream coverage often won’t—treats CPCs like the political operations they actually are. In addition to laying out how the groups mislead women and operate with virtually zero state oversight, the Monitor also digs into what makes CPCs especially dangerous right now: the deep ties they have with powerful conservative organizations, Republicans’ push to ‘replace’ credible reproductive health clinics with the religious centers, and the growing risk that federal funds will be funneled to the groups.

One of the most alarming (but important) details: the reminder that CPCs often claim legitimacy by employing part-time medical directors with dubious credentials—like one director with an expired medical license. When AED looked into another ‘director’ named in the piece, we discovered he was…a proctologist. Do they think it’s A-okay so long as they’re in the general area??

Finally, KCUR reminds us that Missouri’s constitutional abortion rights protections haven’t translated to actual access on the ground: the health department reports that Planned Parenthood clinics performed just 80 in-clinic abortions between January and October, and that hospitals only provided 79 (all medical emergencies).

That doesn’t include medication abortions—which make up most care—but it’s still notably low for a ‘pro-choice’ state. Abortion Action Missouri director Mallory Schwarz tells KCUR, “It takes time to rebuild infrastructure that was decimated over decades.”

By comparison, the Missouri Abortion Fund has paid for more than 1,570 out-of-state abortions for Missourians. As community engagement director Robin Frisella put it: “When you fund abortion, you are funding the immediate needs of abortion seekers right now. You don’t have to wait for elections.”

Missouri was the first state to overturn a post-Dobbs abortion ban with a ballot measure—and Republicans have fought implementation ever since. Now they’re putting abortion back on the ballot again in November, hoping to pass a near-total ban.

Republican Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman told KCUR that even if the ballot measure ban fails, she’ll keep pushing restrictions—in part because she wants national funders to see Missouri as a “bad place to invest.”

“They spent $30 million for 80 abortions,” she says. “Are they going to do that again?”

Not gonna lie—that’s a brutal quote. But hopefully that drives more dollars directly to access.

Quick hits:

In the Courts

Want to know what’s at the top of conservatives’ anti-abortion wishlist? An end to abortion clinic buffer zones. That’s right, with anti-abortion violence on the rise, conservatives want to make it easier for extremists to get up close and personal with clinic providers, patients, and staff. And unfortunately, they’re increasingly getting that wish.

Last week, an appeals court ruled that a buffer zone outside of a Florida abortion clinic “seriously burdens” the speech of anti-choice extremists who harass patients. Florida Preborn Rescue (FPR) claimed they need to have “close, personal conversations” with the patients at the Bread and Roses Woman’s Health Center, and that the Clearwater ordinance violates their First Amendment rights. The court agreed.

But do you wanna guess how big this ‘seriously burdensome’ buffer zone is? FIVE FEET. They weren’t willing to give abortion patients five feet of breathing room.

One of the three judges on the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals—the only Biden appointee—dissented. Judge Nancy Abudu wrote, “It is diﬃcult to even visualize how a distance of five feet seriously burdens FPR’s ability to leaflet and otherwise communicate with those entering the clinic.”

That’s because it’s never been about “communicating” with patients. I remember writing about this particular clinic before Clearwater passed its buffer zone ordinance: AED reported two years ago that clinic workers were begging city officials for help in the wake of increasing harassment and threats. One volunteer said at the time, “It’s a tinderbox ready to explode—the question isn’t if, it’s when.”

The bigger picture: Conservatives aren’t just chipping away at clinic buffer zones—they want to eliminate protections outside abortion clinics altogether. That’s why powerful right-wing legal groups like Alliance Defending Freedom are flooding the courts with so-called “free speech” challenges to buffer zone laws across the country. The goal is get a case to the Supreme Court and overturn Hill v. Colorado, the decision that made buffer zones possible in the first place.

Extremism Rising

While the country’s most powerful conservative legal groups are trying to make it easier for anti-abortion activists to harass patients and providers, extremists are preparing to do just that.

Last month, we told you that Randall Terry (of Operation Rescue infamy) was launching an ‘academy’ to train anti-abortion activists in extreme, sometimes violent abortion clinic obstruction tactics. Well, Terry’s inaugural training took place last week, and their first lesson was getting arrested outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Memphis.

Rescue Resurrection is out doing the conservative media rounds, calling the blockade the “largest peaceful civil disobedience for the unborn in 30 years.” Nearly 20 people were arrested—outside of a clinic, mind you, that doesn’t even perform abortions. (Tennessee has a total abortion ban.)

Terry says he founded the group in part as a response to Trump’s embrace of violent anti-abortion activists: in the days after his inauguration, Trump pardoned two dozen extremists convicted of violating the FACE Act. In fact, many of the academy’s speakers proudly identify themselves as “Trump pardonees.”

We all know that clinic violence is at a crisis point. In the first year after Dobbs, the National Abortion Federation reported that providers saw a 538% increase in people obstructing clinic entrances, a 913% increase in stalking, and a 144% increase in bomb threats.

Dig deeper: We’re going to be chatting about clinic violence, buffer zones, and more in a livestream with National Abortion Federation president Brittany Fonteno on Thursday evening. Make sure to mark your calendars.

In the Nation

At the end of last week, Senate Democrats rolled out their proposal for a three-year extension to Affordable Care Act tax credits. But Senate Republicans tell Fox News that the legislation is dead on arrival because of abortion.

As we’ve reported previously, the GOP wants to prohibit any ACA plan from covering abortion—even those funded by pro-choice states. Republicans are working overtime to characterize their demand as adherence to the Hyde Amendment, even though the move would mark a massive expansion of Hyde.

Today, 21 Democratic attorneys general weighed in on the ACA standoff. Led by New York AG Letitia James and Massachusetts AG Andrea Campbell, the AGs sent a letter to Congressional leadership urging them not to condition the ACA extension on additional abortion restrictions. The AGs write that any such deal would infringe on state sovereignty.

“Congress should be working to lower health care costs, not using Americans’ coverage as leverage to advance a dangerous anti-abortion agenda,” James said.

The National Women’s Law Center also warns that should Congress fail to reauthorize the tax credits, millions could lose health coverage. More than half would be women and over 70% would be people of color. The group called Republicans’ anti-abortion demands as “thinly-veiled effort to derail negotiations.”

Meanwhile, fellow GOP Sen. Mike Lee is now calling for the insurance plans offered to Congressional staffers to be stripped of abortion coverage. This adds the staffers to a growing list of people Republicans are trying to deny basic reproductive health coverage, including Medicaid patients, military service members, and veterans.

Attacks on Abortion Pills

Well this is telling: Bloomberg News reports that FDA Commissioner Marty Makary has directed agency officials to delay a ‘safety review’ of mifepristone until after the midterm elections. It’s almost as if they know just how deeply unpopular abortion restrictions are! (Seriously—they may be the most unpopular laws in America.)

Remember, Makary and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced back in September that their agencies would conduct their own study of mifepristone—framing the move as concern for “the health and safety of pregnant women,” while citing a discredited junk science report claiming abortion medication is dangerous.

At the time, law professor David Cohen told Abortion, Every Day that this could be the Trump administration throwing the anti-abortion movement a bone. After all, it would have been far easier for them to restrict the pills by enforcing the Comstock Act or changing FDA rules—but they didn’t do either. With anti-abortion activists furious that women were still getting pills despite state bans, promising a federal “review” offered the administration a little political wiggle room without pissing off voters.

The fact that Makary is now slow walking the FDA’s study until the midterms makes that scenario feel more likely. That’s why we’re super curious to see how anti-abortion activists will respond tomorrow.

In the meantime, an HHS spokesperson says any claims that the FDA is delaying the review are “baseless,” and that the agency is just taking their time to get the science right.

Just a reminder: it was Abortion, Every Day that broke the news about the mifepristone ‘safety review’ back in September. Within 24 hours, the story had been picked up across the country—from ABC News and CNN to Bloomberg and CBS News. So consider this yet another reason to support AED with a paid subscription if you don’t already. 💥

Stats & Studies

As conservatives continue to make false and inflammatory claims about abortion medication, an important new KFF Health Tracking Poll examines public awareness on abortion medication and its safety. In other words—how effective have anti-abortion activists been in convincing Americans that abortion pills are somehow dangerous?

The top-line results: In 2023, 55% of Americans said abortion pills were safe (when taken as directed), 9% regarded them as unsafe, and 35% weren’t sure. But now there’s now more public uncertainty: 42% of Americans regard the pills as safe when taken as directed, 18% see them as unsafe, and about 40% are unsure.

These numbers come even as the majority of abortions in the U.S. are provided via medication:

While KFF’s poll still shows large swaths of the public rightly identify abortion pills as safe, the decline is notable—and alarming. After all, anti-abortion groups are inundating Americans with pseudoscience studies, escalating pressure on politicians to ‘study’ or restrict pills, and are regularly imposing new regulations—all in the name of ‘protecting’ women.

If this polling is any indication, those attacks could be taking a toll; reproductive rights advocates and Democrats need to respond decisively.