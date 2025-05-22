Abortion, Every Day

Yeah the whole grandparents can sue thing really struck me cause my father in law once threatened my husband and I with this after my two abortions mind you the pregnancies were not viable and likely would have killed me in the process but nah, sue everyone! He now goes around the country with one of those anti choice groups picketing clinics and giving talks about what we took from him even though he has other grandchildren. I told my husband it would be so pathetic if he weren't so deranged but he is and liable to hurt someone one day. So yeah, I'm sure he's all for that. And yes, please tell us more about how advance directives can be null and void if one is pregnant, Jessica. I should go over my own with my lawyer again even though I'm not able to bear kids anymore just a good idea since I didn't know this! And I told my friends too!

This is exactly what I’ve been screaming from the rooftops. People refuse to believe me. You have fewer legal rights the minute you become pregnant. It’s worse in some states (like Georgia and Texas). The point is that an advance directive may not protect you, even if you have one. I’m just happy Jessica finally covered it, because, like I said, I have been trying to get this point across since Dobbs and I still can barely convince the people close to me to write really specific advance directives. I think it’s something we can do - now - to protect ourselves.

