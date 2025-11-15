Abortion, Every Day

Deb49
8h

I’m glad young men care about reproductive rights. As they should.

I’ve always been surprised that “involuntary servitude” is not cited more often as the best Constitutional justification for abortion rights. “Slavery” is involuntary servitude, but it is also the denial of citizenship rights, the sanctioning of state ownership of people as property, and the use of one person’s body for another person’s (or state entity’s) purposes. Forced pregnancy is involuntary servitude, it gives the citizenship rights (the pursuit of life liberty and happiness) that belongs to a female citizen to a zygote/blastocyst/fetus/embryo, it gives to the state ownership of women’s bodies, and makes women’s bodies subject to the dictates of other actors. In outlawing slavery, the Constitution gives the right of bodily autonomy to the citizen; her body cannot be used by others for their own purposes. This seems obvious to me. I am not a lawyer, but I can’t imagine what the legal argument against this line of reasoning would be.

bitchybitchybitchy
9h

Here's a tip to Baumgartner: women flip the finger at you because you are a misogynistic arsehole who tries to stop womyn from exercising theircright to makectheircown decisions aboutvtheir lives.

In addition physically impeding women and attempting to grab them while they are in their cars just might be assault.

