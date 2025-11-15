Clinic Violence Update

All of our thoughts are with the abortion providers, patients, staff, and volunteers in South Carolina—where a man was shot by a well-known clinic protester today. If you missed Abortion, Every Day’s earlier email about the violence outside the Columbia clinic, you can get all the details below:

We’re glad to report that the man who was shot is in stable condition at the hospital. We’re still waiting on more information about the criminal investigation. Again, witnesses identified the shooter as Mark Baumgartner, head of a local “sidewalk counseling” group who regularly harasses clinic staff and patients.

If you can stomach it, you can watch Baumgartner testifying in support of SB 323—the bill that would allow abortion patients to be charged with murder. He says that women need to be punished for abortions because they do things like flip him off outside of the clinic.

My favorite moment, however, is when he recounts a woman cartwheeling in front of them when she came out of Planned Parenthood. Whoever you are, queen, drinks are on us.

In the Courts

The ACLU filed a lawsuit this week to compel the Trump administration to comply with its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for records related to new mifepristone regulations. Reproductive Freedom for All filed a similar lawsuit just weeks ago, accusing the administration of refusing to release public records about its communications with anti-abortion groups about the medication.

As regular readers know, AED spent months warning that the administration’s sudden focus on mifepristone lined up a little too neatly with the release of the Ethics and Public Policy Center’s junk science study. The timing wasn’t exactly subtle. It seems clear that there was some kind of collusion there—and that the FDA doesn’t want anyone to know.

Rachel Reeves, staff attorney with the Reproductive Freedom Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a release, “The people of this country deserve to know whether the Food and Drug Administration is following the science on medication abortion or simply following the whims of anti-abortion [activists].”

In other courtroom news: a federal judge has dismissed the Satanic Temple’s challenge to Idaho’s abortion ban. Chief U.S. District of Idaho Judge David Nye ruled this week that the organization lacked standing to challenge the law—dismissing the case with prejudice, so that it can’t be brought back.

The Satanic Temple has been battling Idaho since 2022, arguing that the state ban violates religious freedom laws and the 14th Amendment—and that it constitutes involuntary servitude. Which…yeah!

Lucien Greaves, cofounder of the Temple, criticized the judge for dismissing the case on standing rather than on the substance. “Their dismissal was a cowardly punt that refused to examine the legal merits of our claim,” he said.

In a press release, Republican Attorney General Raúl Labrador insisted, “Idaho’s pro-life laws protect both mothers and unborn children, and this decision confirms those protections are constitutionally sound.”

Just a reminder: it was Labrador who fought all the way to the Supreme Court for the right to deny women life-saving emergency abortions in hospital emergency rooms—and claimed that doctors were lying about having to airlift patients out-of-state for care.

In the States

We’ve always known that abortion bans impact the most vulnerable, but that doesn’t make it any easier to see the numbers in black-and-white. A new study published this week in the American Journal of Public Health found that when Texas passed a 6-week abortion ban in 2021, it was young people who suffered most acutely—children, especially.

In the nine months after lawmakers passed the law, abortions for children under 18 years-old fell by 26%. Abortions fell 20% among young adults 18-24, and by 17% for people 25-29 years-old. The research didn’t account for self-managed abortion via mail.

From the Houston Chronicle:

“Young Texans may be more likely to not recognize pregnancy early, know where to obtain an abortion, have fear about disclosing their pregnancy to family members or to be unable to travel and pay for care, especially without adult help, researchers wrote.”

How many different ways can we prove that these people do not care about children?

Some good news out of Oklahoma: healthcare providers were told this week that they will not have to sign an anti-abortion loyalty pledge—at least for now.

We’ve been tracking this absolutely wild story since August: that’s when the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order forcing providers who get state Medicaid funding to sign an attestation that they don’t perform abortions or work with a medical group that does. The order also requires providers to swear they won’t refer patients for abortions, or affiliate with any pro-choice organization that “facilitate[s] the procurement” of abortions.

As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of confusion and concern over the language of the attestation form–and its obvious attack on providers’ First Amendment rights.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) rejected an emergency rule that would have implemented the order. Now, the group has written a letter to healthcare providers, telling them they don’t need to sign the forms for the time being. The OHCA voted to get an opinion from the state attorney general on the matter, and to have the board chair and CEO reach out to Stitt himself, to get “clarification” on the rule. Until then, the OHCA “is exercising its discretion to pause implementation.”

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more—but shit like this is just one of the many reasons that physicians are leaving anti-abortion states en masse.

“When you go to get a knee replacement or a colonoscopy, no state law requires doctors to ask about your marital status, the number of children you have or deeply personal factors that led you to choose the procedure.” - Ashlea Phenicie, Planned Parenthood of Michigan, on Republican attempts to ramp up data collection on abortion patients

The city council of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania just approved a resolution recognizing abortion rights as human rights. It would be wholly great news if not for the fact that the resolution is a response to the city dropping all of its abortion funding.

In 2024, Philadelphia gave half a million dollars to Planned Parenthood, and earmarked another $450k for reproductive health access and rights in the city. In Mayor Cherelle Parker’s new budget, however, that funding disappeared.

Councilmember Kendra Brooks, chair of Philadelphia’s Reproductive Freedom Task Force, called the drop in dollars “problematic.”

“Especially when other cities like Chicago, Atlanta and Baltimore are stepping up with direct city funding for abortion and reproductive care, but here in Philly we can’t even get a hearing.”

Finally, all eyes on Colorado—where an all-trimester abortion clinic is coming under fire from anti-abortion activists. The recently-launched RISE Collective is one of just a few clinics in the nation providing abortion care later in pregnancy; and they’ve been facing harassment as a result.

Given the rise in anti-abortion violence and today’s news out of South Carolina, we’d do well to show our support to local clinics and keep an extra eye on the conservative rhetoric on abortion.

Quick hits:

Texas A&M University is tightening school rules on how teachers can talk about gender and race in the classroom—which is so fucking dystopian I can barely type this sentence;

The State outlines the various attempts to further restrict abortion and abortion medication in South Carolina ;

And sad news in Louisiana, where one of the state’s final abortion clinics has been demolished in Shreveport.

Stats & Studies

Thanks to new polling, we now know that—as they absolutely-fucking-should—Gen Z men do care about abortion. And despite the popular political belief that abortion rights only speak to young women’s votes, Abortion in America found something very different.

The group reports that 41% of men ages 18 to 29 say abortion rights shape their vote, compared with just 26% of men 55 and older. And that number grows when men hear about the consequences of abortion bans: after watching video testimony from people who’ve been personally impacted by a ban, 12% more young men say the issue will shape their vote, compared with a 5% jump among older men.

That’s incredibly promising for abortion rights activists—and vital information for Democrats, who are trying to reach more young male voters. From Abortion in America CEO Lauren Collins Peterson:

“One of the things the data underscored is that abortion is an issue we can be and should be and need to be talking about if we hope Gen Z men will understand the stakes in the upcoming election and understand the stakes for reproductive health. We have to be talking about it in terms they can relate to.”

Read the full report here.

Ballot Box

To absolutely no one’s surprise, abortion played a massive role in Democrats’ sweeping ballot box victories last week in Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Here are the top lines from IMPACT’s newly published polling.

In Virginia, nearly 70% of voters expressed concern that GOP gubernatorial nominee Winsome Earle-Sears would restrict abortion, while 77% had heard about Abigail Spanberger’s support for abortion. A whole 72% of voters viewed Earle-Sears’ abortion positions as extreme.

In New Jersey, 55% of voters were concerned that GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli would have restricted abortion if elected, all while nearly half of voters had heard about Democrat Mikki Sherrill’s support for abortion. And 68% of voters said they want the governor and state legislature to pass additional protections for abortion rights.

In Pennsylvania, nearly half of voters were concerned that if the three liberal justices lost their retention vote, the state Supreme Court would have gone on to restrict abortion. Meanwhile, 73% of voters had heard about the liberal justices’ support for abortion, and 66% want the court to protect abortion.

Spoiler alert: In all of these statewide races, Democrats won and Republicans lost. Hmm—I wonder why!

In the Nation

Remember how Trump is openly calling for Senate Republicans to abolish the filibuster—a move that would open the door for a national abortion ban? Conservative media reports that anti-abortion groups and Congressional Republicans are not too happy about that! They believe Democrats could retake control and (god forbid) abolish the filibuster to reinstate abortion rights.

Axios reported earlier this month that when Trump told GOP senators that they should end the filibuster during a recent meeting, the room was “eerily silent” and “uncomfortable.”

As you know, Republicans are desperate to ban abortion—whether explicitly or via backdoor ban: just look at how they’re trying to hold Affordable Care Act tax credits hostage!

An environmental lawyer and clean water advocate writes at Undark about the horrific anti-abortion strategy of claiming that abortion pills and fetal remains poison the groundwater. It’s well worth a read, especially as we see these ‘clean water’ bills ramp up.

Remember—just this week, Abortion, Every Day reported that Wisconsin Republicans want to force miscarriage and abortion patients to use ‘catch kits’ to gather their pregnancy remains. From writer and attorney Melanie Benesh:

“Passing a pregnancy, in my experience, is long, painful, and messy. Tissue can be hard to find and identify, especially in early pregnancy…The [Students for Life] petition would force other pregnant people to sift through their own bodily waste like I did and return it to their doctors, adding a layer of humiliation to an already physically and emotionally painful experience.”

Quick hits:

The Nation has an excellent story about the shuttering of Teen Vogue and the broader silencing of progressive voices;

Sharon Camp, the “mother of Plan B,” has died;

The Guttmacher Institute has issued some new policy recommendations;

And NPR’s “Short Wave” podcast dug into the social media attacks on hormonal birth control:

Attacks on Birth Control

Remember how the Trump administration made a big show of threatening to burn $10 million in global contraceptive aid—claiming that the IUDs, birth control pills, and hormonal implants were actually abortion? About that. A new study reveals rape survivors in five African countries are now being denied access to safe abortion—because aid cuts have stretched global health providers’ capacities so thin.

Unsafe abortion is a leading cause of death in the region among teenage girls and young women—a crisis made worse by massive funding cuts from the Trump administration.

One of the researchers said contraceptives “are no longer widely available” or come “with a higher cost for women and girls.”

The girls’ stories are just devastating. One teenager learned she was pregnant after being raped; and while her family started the legal process for her to receive abortion care, they sought out unsafe care after hearing nothing back.

Just months ago, Elon Musk, whose now-basically-defunct agency, DOGE, effectively eliminated most global aid, smugly waved a chainsaw around on stage to mock the victims of his defunding. He’ll never have to look these girls in the eye.

Coming soon…

I’m super excited to be working with The Meteor again on a new season of Anti-Abortion Glossary. If you haven’t watched the social media series before, you can catch up with videos on ‘maternal fetal separation’, ‘post-birth abortion’, ‘abortion trafficking’ and more. You all will be the first to know when new episodes drop!