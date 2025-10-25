Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Fletcher's avatar
Judy Fletcher
5h

I'm very disturbed by "The Commonwealth may not deny, burden, infringe upon or abridge this right unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.” in the PA constitutional amendment. What could possibly fit that description that isn't governmental interference in the right to choose? I can't fathom it as anything other than a loophole that could undo the whole point of the amendment. I would welcome hearing any other interpretation because I can't think of one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
4h

Joni Ernst is a nasty, gutless POS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture