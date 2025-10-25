In the States

Pennsylvania Democrats have advanced a slate of reproductive rights bills, including one to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Among other protections, the measures would shield patients’ medical records, bar Pennsylvania courts from enforcing out-of-state abortion judgements, and stop outside officials from arresting people in Pennsylvania for so-called abortion ‘crimes’.

Then there’s H.B. 1957, which would add a Reproductive Rights Amendment to the state constitution. What I appreciate most about the proposed amendment is that Democrats avoided the usual trap of including language about ‘viability’—an arbitrary standard only ever used to deny vital care.

In the past, we’ve seen pro-choice ballot measure campaigns worry that without limiting language, they’ll be accused of supporting abortion ‘up until birth’. But as we’ve learned again and again—conservatives are going to say that no matter what. We might as well fight for the policies we want and for the care our communities need. (For more on the danger of ‘viability’ language, read Pregnancy Justice’s report, “The Viability Line.”)

Here’s what Pennsylvania’s amendment would say:

“Every individual has the fundamental right to exercise personal reproductive liberty and make and effectuate decisions regarding the individual’s own reproduction, including the ability to choose or refuse to prevent, continue or end the individual’s pregnancy, the right to choose or refuse contraceptives and the right to choose or refuse fertility care, all without discrimination on the basis of race, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or relationship status. The Commonwealth may not deny, burden, infringe upon or abridge this right unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

I don’t love that last sentence, but I’ll leave it alone for now.

To get before voters, a constitutional amendment in Pennsylvania has to pass the legislature in two consecutive sessions. Given the Republican-controlled state Senate, we’re not there yet—but it’s a start!

Let’s move on to Idaho, where Attorney General Raúl Labrador is trying to get a legal challenge to the state’s abortion ban thrown out. This is the same guy who fought all the way to the Supreme Court for the right to deny women life-saving abortions, so nothing he does surprises me anymore.

Some background: Idaho’s ban is among the strictest in the nation. Since it took effect, the state has lost more than a third of its OBGYNs, and doctors have been forced to airlift patients out of state for emergency, life-saving care.

That’s why the Lawyering Project and Legal Voice filed a suit on behalf of maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. Stacy Seyb last year. The case argues that the U.S. Constitution protects abortion when pregnancy is doomed or dangerous—when it threatens someone’s health, worsens an existing condition, could lead to suicide, involves a fatal or severe fetal diagnosis, or when reducing a multifetal pregnancy would help remaining fetuses survive.

All of which sounds pretty fucking reasonable! Yet Labrador—who’s accused doctors of lying about the threats to women’s health to make “a political statement”—filed a motion to dismiss this week. And he’s falling back on a familiar tactic Abortion, Every Day has warned about since 2022: blaming doctors for not ‘understanding’ the law.

In a release, Labrador claimed that Dr. Seyb didn’t adequately “educate himself” about Idaho’s ban, saying, “his patients suffered from his lack of understanding, not because of our laws.”

We’ll keep you posted as the case moves forward. Just remember: this is the anti-abortion playbook—shirk blame, attack doctors, and pretend to care about women.

Speaking of anti-abortion politicians who pretend to give a damn: we’re still waiting on a ruling in the trial that will determine abortion access in Kansas. Republicans there are trying to enforce the so-called “Women’s Right to Know Act”—a bundle of restrictions that includes waiting periods, mandates that doctors lie about abortion risks, and even rules about the font size and color of clinic documents.

Providers also have to ask patients invasive personal questions about why they’re having an abortion and report those answers to the state.

The Kansas Reflector has a good rundown of the case, including some pretty devastating testimony: Lynnette Ranney—who ran the front desk at one of the plaintiff clinics—testified that they had to turn away patients up to ten times a week over meaningless paperwork issues. If someone showed up with a form printed in the wrong color, their 24-hour waiting period started all over again.

One patient, a rape survivor who traveled from Texas, brought the wrong forms. By the time she could reschedule, she was too far along to legally get an abortion in Kansas.

“It was devastating,” Ranney said. “It was so hard to be the person that says, ‘Hey, I know you’ve got a lot going on, but, sorry, we can’t help you.’”

And remember: Republicans are pushing these restrictions even after the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a constitutional right to abortion—and despite voters overwhelmingly rejecting an anti-abortion ballot measure in 2022.

We’ll update you as soon as Judge Christopher Jayaram issues his ruling.

Finally, between the end of Roe and the beginning of the new Trump administration, Iowa is really suffering. The Daily Iowan has a must-read piece on the real-life consequences of the state’s growing reproductive and maternal health care deserts—driven in part by the closure of four Planned Parenthood clinics since Roe fell.

According to the Iowa Rural Health Association, more than a third of counties in the state now qualify as maternal health deserts. As Iowa Democrats Chair Rita Hart put it, “Iowa Republicans continue to prioritize legislation that drives physicians away from our state…We cannot afford to lose more providers.”

Quick hits:

The Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network (WREN) has released a new report on the Status of Women and Girls in South Carolina ;

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle on the CARE Act, calling out Republicans for fabricating a “phony pregnancy center crisis”;

Jezebel on the Michigan women suing over the state law that prevents pregnant women’s end-of-life directives from being honored;

And Missouri Republicans are trying to do away with citizen-led ballot initiatives, which we’re sure has nothing to do with Amendment 3’s November win.

In the Nation

The government has been shut down for weeks now, but the anti-abortion agenda remains as cruel as ever. The far-right Daily Signal reports that the Trump administration plans to ban unaccompanied minors detained in ICE centers from accessing abortion care.

This, unfortunately, is in line with what we saw in Trump’s first term—when immigrant minors in federal custody who asked for abortions were deliberately sent to crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs). Trump’s Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) even kept a list of “Trusted Providers in HHS Cities”—almost all of them CPCs. A 2017 ACLU lawsuit revealed that ORR had a policy of forcing detained immigrants considering abortion to receive ‘counseling’ at these fake clinics instead.

In 2022, the Biden administration proposed the “Unaccompanied Children Program Foundational Rule,” which required ORR to ensure detained children had access to medical care—including transportation across state lines when necessary for abortion care. Now, after pressure from the Daily Signal and other conservatives, Trump’s team is moving to reverse it.

The cruelty of what comes next is unthinkable: detained immigrant women and girls being forced to stay pregnant and give birth—in facilities where they’re already traumatized, and where many arrived after facing sexual violence along the southern border.

For more on abortion access and immigrant communities—including the extensive policing and surveillance they encounter—read Kylie’s July report:

Earlier this week we told you about 51&, a new organization claiming to build a “big tent” around women’s health by steering clear of abortion. Former Planned Parenthood leader Dawn Laguens has since offered a thoughtful—and pointed—response: “Neutrality isn’t safe; it’s a blind spot.”

You should read her full piece, but here are our favorite parts:

“Staying silent on abortion signals to employees, consumers, and investors that a company will hedge on women’s autonomy whenever it feels politically convenient. The real opportunity is in credibility. … There’s a false bargain here: women might get attention for heart disease, autoimmune disorders, or maternal mortality, but only if we stay quiet about reproductive rights. That’s not pragmatism. Women shouldn’t have to pay for progress in one area of health by giving up power over another. Our rights—and our health care—come as a full set.”

And, FWIW: one of 51&’s co-founders served as CEO and board member of a PAC that backed RFK Jr. for president. That’s right—the same RFK Jr. who’s voiced support for a national abortion ban and now serves in the most anti-abortion presidential administration in recent history.

Ballot Box

Stats & Studies

While the loudest anti-abortion extremists often invoke Christianity, the conservative, Christian nationalist Family Research Council just published a survey showing that one-in-five Christian respondents have paid for, encouraged, or chosen to have an abortion themselves. Only a quarter of respondents agreed that “abortion is not acceptable under any circumstances.”

This, of course, shouldn’t be surprising. One in four women have abortions, and abortion patients represent all faiths.

Meanwhile, a new study from the University of Pennsylvania shows that sterilizations in the state have been on the rise since 2022. Researchers looked at nearly a half million permanent contraception procedures between January 2019 and March 2023, and found a significant increase in demand after Dobbs came down in 2022.

The authors say their research highlights “the unseen fallout” stemming from abortion bans, including not just the denial of care, but the ripple effects, as people change their reproductive decisions more broadly.

You Love to See It

Dobbs has created the need for all kinds of new modes of advocacy—including stronger protections for doctors who ship abortion pills into banned states. Enter: Reproductive Futures, a new group of attorneys, advocates, and abortion providers working to boost and protect telehealth access.

In recent months, we’ve witnessed anti-abortion states go to extreme lengths to test and challenge shield laws, including Texas’s ongoing lawsuit against New York’s Dr. Margaret Carpenter, and Louisiana’s arrest warrants for Carpenter and a California-based physician. Texas also just passed HB 7, a bill that allows anyone who sends abortion pills into the state to be sued for $100,000.

One of Reproductive Futures’ founders, human rights attorney Julie F. Kay, told the Washington Post that their goal is simple: helping providers continue to offer telemedicine abortion care no matter what. “What we’ve seen coming out of states like Texas is really stretching the law to its breaking point and beyond,” Kay said. “How can I get the law out of their way?”

This is exactly the organization we need for the times we’re in.

Movement Shake-Up

All eyes in the reproductive rights movement are on Planned Parenthood Southeast (PPSE), where former and current staff are raising alarms about the organization’s leadership—even suggesting it’s been infiltrated by the anti-abortion movement. On Monday, the Atlanta-based organization announced it has hired a law firm to investigate “troubling allegations” that recent staffing changes have led to serious mismanagement.

Earlier this month, a petition titled “Save Planned Parenthood Southeast”—calling for the resignation of CEO Mairo Akposé—garnered hundreds of signatures.

“What was once a trusted institution—providing lifesaving reproductive healthcare and fearless advocacy across Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi—is now under immediate and dangerous threat from within.”

Staff allege they were called on to de-center abortion, and that the organization terminated crucial policy, advocacy, and public education positions. Reporting from Mother Jones and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution also lay out concerns that the new leadership isn’t actually supportive of the organization’s mission—pointing out that the new VP for external affairs allegedly floated the idea of collaborating with Students for Life, an extremist anti-abortion group. And Akposé’s hire for executive director described herself in an interview as “pro-life” as recently as 2022.

Those behind Save PPSE also say that leadership decided not to participate in Atlanta’s Pride Parade, and that Akposé wouldn’t use the pronouns of trans and nonbinary staffers.

In response, Akposé told Mother Jones:

“My faith has guided me. The same faith grounds my belief in bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom—in every person’s right to access quality, compassionate care, including abortion care, and to receive accurate information that empowers them to make the best choices for their lives.”

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more, but it’s clear that this is pretty heartbreaking for all involved. As Kaylah Oates-Marable, the former Georgia state director for PPSE, put it:

“To talk on the record about these things hurts because of how much I love what we do. I love this organization with my whole heart. I would never say anything to tarnish an organization that I care for to the depths of my soul.”

Clinic Watch

Ohio 🟡

Axios reports that two Ohio Planned Parenthood affiliates are fighting back against state attacks on their Medicaid funding.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio (PPGOH) and Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region (PPSWO) are already dealing with the Trump administration’s ‘big beautiful bill’, which prevents them from getting Medicaid reimbursements. But they’ve also been targeted by the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM)—which told the groups that they face termination of their Ohio Medicaid provider agreements.

PPGOH and PPSWO general counsel Melissa Cohen says that terminations are usually reserved for “bad actors” or criminal conviction, and that the move by the state could prevent the groups from future Medicaid eligibility. That’s why the affiliates are fighting back; they’ve asked for an administrative hearing to contest the decision, the first Planned Parenthood affiliates to do so.

Good for them.

North Carolina 🟠

Republicans in North Carolina also aren’t counting on the Trump budget bill alone to defund Planned Parenthood. Legislators there are advancing legislation to ban the reproductive healthcare providers from getting state Medicaid reimbursements—and bill sponsors are using language that suggests they may plan to reroute some of that funding to crisis pregnancy centers.

Rep. Neal Jackson, for example, said, “By partnering with community clinics, we’re expanding access to care while keeping our commitment to North Carolina families and the unborn.” Sure, he could mean credible healthcare clinics—but remember that there’s a concerted effort right now to frame crisis pregnancy centers as reasonable alternatives to Planned Parenthood. (In no small part because conservatives want to make it harder for women to get birth control.)

New Jersey 🟢

Great news out of New Jersey, which is on the brink of opening its first all-trimester abortion clinic. While abortions past 21 weeks are rare, patients may need abortion later in pregnancy under a wide range of circumstances including medical emergencies, fatal fetal abnormalities, patients who are very young, or those who faced barriers to earlier care.

To respond to that need in New Jersey, Luminosas Wellness Collective hopes to open a facility in Hudson County next summer.

Colorado 🟢

Speaking of full access to care: Earlier this week, we shared the wonderful news that former employees of Colorado’s Boulder Abortion Clinic (BAC) have launched the RISE Collective—a reproductive care clinic offering all-trimester abortions.

The bad news is that since their announcement, anti-abortion groups and conservative outlets have been doggedly harassing the clinic—spouting the usual, vile bullshit. If you can, donate to RISE here.