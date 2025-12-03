In the Courts

We were just about to hit send on the newsletter when we saw this amazing breaking news from Reuters: A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing its “big beautiful” Planned Parenthood defunding provision in 22 states.

As you know, Republicans’ budget bill has already forced Planned Parenthood and other reproductive-health clinics to shutter across the country—a coordinated attack on women’s healthcare with devastating, real-world consequences.

But today, responding to a lawsuit brought by 22 Democratic attorneys general, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued a preliminary injunction halting the GOP’s attack. The catch: her ruling only applies to the plaintiffs in the states that sued, so this doesn’t mean that access and funding is suddenly restored.

We’ll have more for you tomorrow on what this means tangibly on the ground—and where patients are still at risk.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Federation of America says the court “recognized the ‘defund’ law for what it is: unconstitutional and dangerous.”

“We are grateful to the officials from 22 states and Washington, D.C. who are fighting for their constituents and the high-quality health care they get at their local Planned Parenthood health centers. Planned Parenthood won’t stop fighting until everyone is free to get the care they need, when and where they need it.”

Legislation Watch

Well, here we are again: Missouri Republicans have introduced legislation that would punish abortion patients as murderers, putting them at risk of life in prison—or the death penalty.

The Missouri Prenatal Equal Protection Act, introduced by Sens. Mike Moon and Rep. Burt Whaley, would also amend the definition of ‘human being’ in the state’s criminal code to include fertilized eggs, embryos, and fetuses.

That’s bad enough on its own—but remember: Missouri voters passed constitutional protections for abortion just last year. Moon, who has been introducing similar legislation in Missouri for years, scoffed at the will of voters: “The abortion amendment in the Missouri Constitution is not a valid excuse for inaction or delay.”

We don’t expect this legislation to go anywhere, but that doesn’t mean we can ignore it. Far too often, these ‘equal protection’ bills are treated like radical anomalies—too extreme to take seriously. (And for mainstream media outlets, too unlikely to pass to warrant coverage.)

But the recent explosion of such legislation tells a different story: lawmakers in over a dozen states introduced ‘equal protection’ bills last year, lobbied by so-called abortion abolitionists. The Texas GOP even wrote ‘equal protection’ into its official platform. Just as bad, the culture is moving right along with the politics: Last year, Kentucky’s largest and most circulated newspaper ran a column by an abolitionist. (As if executing women were just another policy debate!)

The Overton Window is shifting in real time. Which is why we need to raise the alarm every single time these bills appear.

Speaking of not letting Republicans off the hook: the Wisconsin lawmaker behind the disgusting ‘catch kits’ bill is out doing damage control—but only managing to make herself look worse.

I’m sure you remember this one: the bill forces women who have miscarriages or abortions to use “catch kits”—bagging up their pregnancy tissue and bringing it to the doctor as medical waste. It’s part of a broader anti-abortion push led by Students for Life: the group (and the lawmakers they boss around) claim abortion medication is poisoning the groundwater, that we’re all “drinking abortions” and that it’s making Americans sterile.

We’ve said it before: this has nothing to do with the environment. It’s about eliminating abortion pills and humiliating women.

This week, state Sen. Lindee Brill all but admitted that. In a local TV interview with WMTV 15, Brill claimed her bill wouldn’t apply to miscarriage patients, even if they take mifepristone. The law, she said, only targets abortion patients.

I’m sorry—but is mifepristone somehow “toxic” when taken for an abortion but magically harmless when taken for a miscarriage? Does the water system have a way to check whether your pregnancy was wanted?

Or maybe—just maybe—this bill isn’t about “clean water” at all. It’s about punishing people who end their pregnancies.

Here’s the kicker: Brill’s claim isn’t even true. Her bill only exempts miscarriage patients if the medication is used to remove a “dead fetus.” The many miscarriage patients who use the drug to help end a doomed pregnancy when there’s still a fetal heartbeat would still be forced to use a “catch kit.”

Charming.

Abortion @ SCOTUS

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in First Choice Women’s Resource Centers v. Platkin. (Our full explainer is below if you need a refresher.) At its core, the case asks whether anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers have a First Amendment right to deceive, mislead, and endanger pregnant people—shielded from even basic state regulation.

Erin Hawley of Alliance Defending Freedom and Vivek Suri, assistant to the U.S. solicitor general, argued on behalf of First Choice. Sundeep Iyer, chief counsel to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, represented the state. You can read the full transcript here.

Across the board, the justices seemed dissatisfied and at times exasperated with arguments from both sides. Still, the broad consensus from court watchers is largely that the arguments went better for First Choice, and that the justices were “skeptical” of New Jersey’s arguments. As we noted earlier, that the Court accepted the case at all indicates they’re likely to rule in favor of the CPCs. And if they do, it’ll hand the anti-abortion movement exactly what it wants: a green light to operate however they please.

During the arguments, Hawley—an anti-abortion extremist and wife of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley—slammed New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin for launching an investigation into First Choice. She accused Platkin of employing a “reproductive rights strike force” and compared his investigation to Civil Rights Era attacks on the NAACP. (!!!)

Then there was Justice Clarence Thomas, who pressed Iyer on why the AG’s office was investigating First Choice at all in the absence of formal complaints against the CPCs. Iyer rightly responded that New Jersey had a right to look into First Choice, with or without complaints:

“We had concerns about potentially misleading donors. We had concerns about the unlicensed practice of medicine. We had concerns about patient privacy practices. And we had concerns about potentially misleading or untrue medical statements. So, I think we had more than ample basis.”

And remember—First Choice made headlines for falsely claiming it’s bound by HIPAA!

Meanwhile, liberal Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned why the case is before SCOTUS at all—when a state court would be the more appropriate venue to challenge the state AG’s subpoena.

We’ll have to wait until June or July for the Supreme Court’s ruling on First Choice, but here’s what it comes down to: The case presents a golden opportunity for the anti-abortion movement to shield CPCs from even basic accountability and transparency requirements.

If you want more context on the post-Dobbs explosion of crisis pregnancy centers, check out PBS NewsHour’s latest segment:

In the States

While we’re talking about court decisions and crisis pregnancy centers, some shitty news out of New York: yesterday, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that Attorney General Letitia James can’t use consumer protection laws to stop CPCs from falsely advertising ‘abortion reversals.’

Judge Joseph F. Bianco concluded that CPCs’ claims about “reversals”—a procedure with no scientific basis and real risks for patients—aren’t commercial speech at all, and therefore are protected by the First Amendment.

This case started when the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) preemptively sued James after she started to crack down on CPCs for false advertising. And you’ll never guess who represented them—none other than Alliance Defending Freedom. (Naturally.)

The Ninth Circuit is considering a similar suit out in California, where CPCs are suing Attorney General Rob Bonta. Just like in New York and New Jersey, the groups claim the state is unfairly censoring their right to free speech by preventing them from lying to pregnant people.

Meanwhile, the Florida fetal personhood bill we’ve had our eye on advanced out of a House committee today. The Republican bill would allow parents to sue for the ‘wrongful death’ of their fetus, embryo, or fertilized egg.

ACLU interim political director Kara Gross says lawmakers “are inviting irreparable harm to pregnant patients.”

“HB 289 is so far-reaching and overly broad that it allows any person who impregnates someone else—including an abusive ex-partner or rapist—to bring harassing litigation against individuals, doctors, hospitals, private businesses, and governmental entities for a loss of pregnancy from the moment of fertilization, by simply alleging that they were at fault.”

The GOP in Florida has continually claimed that the bill is just about protecting parents, and that it has nothing to do with abortion or codifying fetal personhood. But we know they’re full of shit—and so does the anti-abortion movement that’s eager to weaponize the legislation should it pass. Check out what Andrew Shirvell, founder of Florida Voice for the Unborn, told members of the House Judiciary Committee:

“I want to emphasize to this committee that this bill should be the beginning of a broader expansion of civil remedies afforded under Florida law to hold accountable those who continue to take the lives of unborn children illegally in our state.”

It doesn’t get much clearer than that.

Quick hits:

In the Nation

The bitter stalemate between Democrats and Republicans on whether to extend Affordable Care Act credits rages on—with the GOP still holding Americans’ healthcare hostage, intent on passing a national backdoor abortion ban.

Remember, Republicans want to ban any ACA insurance plans from covering abortion—even those funded by pro-choice states. Today, POLITICO reports that the abortion-related standoff has become a “sticking point.”

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, in particular, has planted a flag in the ground. The group made clear this week that their support for Republicans is contingent on the issue—and that the organization plans to lower the ‘pro-life’ rating of any Republican who advances a plan without passing that backdoor ban. SBA spokesperson Kelsey Pritchard didn’t mince words:

“With the midterms on the horizon, Republicans need to just continue to hold strong. Taking the pro-life base for granted is not a smart political move for Republicans. At SBA alone, we are investing $80 million to retain GOP majorities in the House and the Senate during the midterms, so members must continue to stand firm on this.”

In the wake of the Trump administration doing everything they can not to talk about abortion, Americans United for Life’s Gavin Oxley issued a similarly pissed off response:

“If the Republicans or the Trump administration were to push something forward without Hyde, it would ultimately fracture the Republican Party and the voter base that got Trump elected.”

While Congress is set to vote as soon as next week on extending the ACA credits, the vote already seems unlikely to pass.

Instead of lifting a pinky to make health care more affordable, Republican Sens. Todd Young and James Lankford have introduced the Conscience Protections for Medical Residents Act—a seismic attack on abortion training for medical students.

Currently, the onus is on students to opt out of abortion training; Young and Lankford’s bill would reverse this, forcing students to opt in. Anti-abortion activists and publications are praising the bill for shielding medical students from—you guessed it!—coercion.

The GOP senators claim their bill is meant to “protect the conscience rights of young medical professionals,” and that many students “went into medicine to protect life, not take it.” Lankford says, “No one should have to choose between their conscience and their future in medicine.”

A couple points to that end: First, all too often, abortion is life-saving—anyone who wants to save the life of a pregnant person experiencing life-threatening complications should absolutely be prepared to perform an abortion. Second, abortion is medicine—how can one have a “future in medicine” without knowing how to provide it?

All of this is part and parcel of anti-abortion politicians’ broader efforts to carve abortion out from all other health care, to defund health providers who offer it, and to redefine abortion so it’s not even offered in extreme emergencies.

Young and Lankford’s bill may seem like a small tweak in fine print—but in reality, it’s about re-writing abortion out of our public understanding of health care.

Stats & Studies

A new research paper details “the first causal evidence” that post-Dobbs bans resulted in over 10,000 additional incidents of intimate partner violence.

This shouldn’t be unexpected: a 2024 survey from the National Domestic Violence Hotline found that access to reproductive care is lifesaving for victims—but abortion bans are shuttering clinics across the country.

Already, one study from 2024 revealed a direct link between laws that shut down clinics (aka “TRAP” laws) and risk of intimate partner violence-related homicide. Now, this new paper describes a connection between the increase in violence incidents and travel distance to an abortion provider: a 100-mile increase in distance appears to increase intimate partner violence by “4.2 incidents per 10,000 reproductive age women per half year.”

As has been the case in other research, women of color and younger women appear most vulnerable.

‘Coercion’ Watch

Anti-abortion activists are still working overtime to equate abortion pills with “coercion” and “abuse”—and one of their key test cases just moved forward.

Remember the Texas lawsuit brought by Liana Davis and engineered by Jonathan Mitchell, accusing Davis’ ex-boyfriend of secretly giving her abortion pills and suing Rebecca Gomperts of Aid Access in the process? We now have an update.

At a pre-trial hearing, the judge set a trial date for March 29, 2027, with evidence due by October 15, 2026. But Davis’ legal team admitted they’ve been unable to contact Gomperts or Aid Access. Mitchell also doubled down on the original story: that Davis’ boyfriend, Christopher Cooprider, pressured her to take abortion pills and then slipped them into her hot chocolate without her knowledge. He called it a “horrific act of murder under Texas law.”

But this case is nowhere near as straightforward as Mitchell portrays. As we reported in September, Cooprider has filed a $1 billion counterclaim, alleging Davis was never pregnant, asked him to order abortion pills herself, and even tried to plant those pills in his car. He also claims Davis had a pattern of threatening to falsely accuse him of coercing an abortion.

In other words, we don’t really know what happened here. What we do know is that Mitchell has a history of representing controlling men who take legal action over their partners’ abortions. (Not exactly the best person to be making arguments about ‘coercion’ or abuse.)

Texas isn’t the only place conservatives’ ‘coercion’ rhetoric is surfacing. In Ohio, the state medical board just suspended the license of a Toledo doctor accused of violently forcing his girlfriend to take abortion pills: The woman says she “was held down by the neck by sexual partner after telling him she had a positive pregnancy test” and that the doctor “forced an unknown substance into her mouth.”

It’s a horrifying and flagrant act of reproductive abuse and coercion—but anti-abortion activists are already exploiting it as proof that abortion medication itself is dangerous and coercive.

Yes, reproductive coercion is real—and sometimes an abusive partner coerces someone to end a wanted pregnancy. What anti-abortion activists don’t tell you is that it’s far more common for an abuser to force his victim into an unwanted pregnancy. Abortion bans enable and empower those abusers, putting victims at exponentially greater risk.