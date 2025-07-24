Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Rachel Barnes
7h

Mark Lee Dickson, huh? Noted, new person on list like Arya from game of thrones. Making a list, gonna check it a lot and stop these bastards. My name is Rachel Barnes and they don't scare me. I told my hubby long ago abortion is the hill I'm gonna down on. It goes to the heart of freedom and liberty, self determination and happiness. For God's sake it's healthcare. I am so sick of men thinking they have a right to tell us how to live and how to approach our own bodies. Get a different kink till that day remember my name.

Kay G
6h

Thank you Jessica for your unrelenting advocacy for women and girls self determination. I have said it before and will say it again - before Roe v Wade was law, there was an unground railroad made up of Protestant and Jewish clergy who were getting women and girls safe abortions. My Presbyterian minister was part of it. Our church believed that “life” began as defined in Genesis - when the child drew its first breath. My minister said he wouldn’t bury another parishioner or visit another girl or woman in the hospital because of a back alley abortion they were forced into - because of a FAITH THAT WASN’T HIS.

We have Freedom of Religion in this country. Genesis says defines when “life” begins. These men are setting themselves above God by legislating anything else.

Keep fighting - you are fighting for our Constitution.

Bless You🙏

