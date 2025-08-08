Policing Pregnancy

Back in March, we reported that a Pennsylvania mother and daughter had been arrested—after the teen self-managed an abortion, she and her mother allegedly buried the fetal remains in the backyard. The mother has been charged with concealing a death and endangering the welfare of children, among other crimes; the then-17 year-old is facing all-too-familiar abuse of a corpse charges.

As of this week, the mother has waived her preliminary hearing and her case will go to trial. The daughter, who’s since turned 18, was charged in the juvenile system.

Police have particularly zeroed in on the pair procuring abortion pills past the recommended 10-to-12-week window when the medication is most effective. (A coroner’s report says the teen’s fetus was just past 20 weeks.) But self-managing an abortion or losing a pregnancy aren’t a crime. And in Pennsylvania, abortion is legal until 24 weeks.

As If/When/How attorney Farah Diaz-Tello told Abortion, Every Day in a different pregnancy criminalization case, “Once law enforcement decides they want to punish somebody, they're going to try to find a way to do it.” And it’s clear that overzealous cops and prosecutors believe that charges over ‘improper’ disposal of fetal remains is their best way to do just that: over the last year, we’ve seen women arrested for how they disposed of their miscarriage remains in Texas, Georgia, and South Carolina.

It’s no wonder that anti-abortion organizations are going all-in on the tactic—pushing state and national legislation that would criminalize disposing of pregnancy tissue in the ‘wrong’ way:

But what’s the ‘right’ way? No matter what women do, they’re punished: whether they bury, flush, or dispose of tissue in the trash. This is all about punishment, not enforcing laws or making anyone safer.

Three other important notes about this case, which AED will continue to follow:

This can happen anywhere —even ‘pro-choice’ states. Until we proactively decriminalize pregnancy, we will continue to see cases like this. (Last year, a woman in my home state of New York was investigated for her miscarriage!)

The Pennsylvania pair were turned in by one of the daughter’s ‘friends’—a reminder that anti-abortion punishment relies on snitch culture.

‘Viability’ language and laws are dangerous: This teen allegedly sought out abortion pills because she thought she was too far along for an abortion in her home state, and I’m betting Pennsylvania police started this investigation because they believed her fetus was past ‘viability’ (which isn’t a real medical standard anyway). If the teen was 16 weeks—would they still have charged her? What about 10 weeks? Seven? Every day we’re reminded of how ‘viability’ puts pregnant people in danger of arrest.

Attacks on IVF

I told you yesterday how Donald Trump broke his promise to have the government “pay for” IVF. My guess was that the decision wasn’t really about costs to insurers—as a White House official claimed—but pressure from the anti-abortion, anti-IVF activists behind their creepy campaign to increase the birthrate.

Well, NOTUS reports that it wasn’t just the Heritage Foundation in the Trump administration’s ear: apparently the White House’s change of heart was the direct result of a major lobbying campaign by the country’s most extreme anti-abortion groups.

Yes, all anti-abortion groups are extreme, but the names dropped here are EXTREME.

Kristi Hamrick from Students for Life Action, for example, took a victory lap— saying they asked the White House to “slow down and really take a look at the issue, and we’ve been heard.” If Hamrick’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she testified to Texas lawmakers that “we are all drinking other people’s abortions in the wastewater.”

Then there’s Live Action—a group known for their ‘sting’ operations and deceptively edited videos. They sent the Trump administration a memo titled, “How to Jump Start American Fertility and Not Fund Unethical, Expensive, and Ineffective IVF.” Their answer? Restorative reproductive medicine (RRM)—the anti-abortion glossary term we’ve been hearing more and more of lately. (It’s a pseudo-scientific catch-all phrase for sleeping well, eating healthy, and steering clear of environmental ‘toxins’.)

John Mize, from Americans United for Life (AUL), also told NOTUS that RRM should be “the first-line course of therapy for women.” AUL, for those unfamiliar, don’t believe in life-saving abortions and lobbied against emergency abortion care in hospitals.

NOTUS also says that the White House is hearing from the Institute for Family Studies, the Ethics and Public Policy Center, and the America First Policy Institute—a who’s who of misogynist maniacs.

Keep an eye on: Anti-abortion groups know that IVF is massively popular, so rather than say too much about their belief that the fertility treatments are “murder,” activists are leaning into the idea that RRM is more affordable. Live Action’s memo, for example, repeatedly calls RRM “cost-effective,” “financially responsible,” and an “ethical and affordable means of increasing fertility.”

In the States

Time and again, anti-abortion activists are forced to confront the fact that abortion bans and forced birth are very unpopular. Instead of changing their policies accordingly, they scheme up ways to repackage their laws. What’s happening in Missouri right now is just the latest example.

You probably remember that Republicans in the state are pushing a new ballot measure that would ban abortion—and that they’ve written the proposed amendment to sound as pro-choice as possible in an attempt to trick voters. But there’s more! Missouri Republicans are relying on a particularly gross tactic we’ve seen in several other states: pretending their anti-abortion measure is about banning trans kids’ access to healthcare.

Polling in Missouri shows that just 24% of voters think minors should be able to access hormone therapy or puberty blockers, and so Republicans figure that attacking trans rights will be more popular than explicitly attacking abortion.

Frank Pavone, national director of the anti-abortion organization Priests for Life, told NOTUS that framing the ballot measure as an attack on trans rights rather than abortion “can certainly strengthen the probability of success.” Pavone continued:

“How are we going to motivate the base to come out and vote the right way on this? So I think adding the transgender part of it, first of all, it adds real protections for minors, and secondly, it adds more voter motivation.”

It really doesn’t get any more cynical than this. And again, it’s a strategy conservatives have used before. We saw it in Ohio in the lead-up to the vote on Issue 1, and who could forget this nightmare ad that ran in Michigan before a pro-choice ballot measure passed in 2022:

Meanwhile, over in Pueblo, Colorado, staff at the city’s sole abortion clinic say that police haven’t been adequately responding to their calls for help in the face of mounting anti-abortion violence and harassment. Police took nearly three hours, for example, responding to a 911 call about the clinic building being shot—covered in bullet holes.

In a letter to the police department and city council, CARE Colorado says:

"We need to know that we are safe in caring for people in our community. We need to know that if we ask for help from first responders that they will do what they are sworn to do to protect the community. We expect officers of the Police Department to not only enforce the law without bias or prejudice, but also to protect and serve ALL members of the community."

It wouldn’t be the first time reproductive rights advocates have complained about police neglecting to take anti-abortion harassment seriously. In 2022, for example, a Louisiana cop was put on leave for joining anti-abortion protesters to harass a local clinic while in uniform. Yet he wound up receiving $75,000 from a settlement with the city—in effect, the cop was paid to harass an abortion clinic!

In other cases, local police departments have ongoing, friendly relationships with local anti-abortion organizations.

Anti-abortion harassment and violence have been on steadily the rise over the last several years—and now the Trump administration is giving extremists the green light. Donald Trump opened his second term by pardoning about two dozen anti-abortion protesters, including several who committed physical violence, and now his DOJ won’t even enforce the FACE Act.

To learn more about violence against abortion clinics, providers, and patients, check out the National Abortion Federation’s 2024 Violence & Disruption report, and support their excellent work here.

Some new data this week: Abortions in Kansas have risen 200%. Planned Parenthood Great Plains reports that there were 22,000 abortions in the state in 2024, up from 7,500 abortions in 2022.

Many of these patients, the group notes, are from out-of-state. One PPGA doctor, Iman Alsaden, said her patients sometimes tell her they drove 12 hours to get to her clinic. “That’s something that happens probably every week at least, if not every day,” Alsaden said at a panel this week.

Another doctor at the same event said that post-Dobbs confusion and fear continue to reign, even after Kansas voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure in 2022:

“A lot of people were already afraid to get pregnant and have a child, which is the best joy in the world, before this decision came down… the fear never changed. People are still afraid to access these services because of that fear.”

Incredibly, anti-abortion activists in the state continue to claim that the 2022 election was rigged: Kansans for Life spokesperson Danielle Underwood said, “Anyone who says this is what Kansans voted for is a liar and on the wrong side of history.” OK, Danielle.

Finally, let’s check in on Montana, where anti-abortion activists are still fighting to overturn the pro-choice ballot measure voters passed in November. This week, the Montana Life Defense Fund and the Montana Family Foundation filed a lawsuit claiming that CI 128—which was passed decisively!—misled voters because the measure’s full text wasn’t printed on the ballot.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because this isn’t a new argument. These groups brought the same exact argument all the way to the Montana Supreme Court earlier this summer—and were shot down. But anti-abortion activists aren’t much interested in what voters want or what courts say, so they’re going to keep trying anyway.

The truth is that this has become a regular thing in states across the country: the anti-abortion movement has co-opted Trump’s “Big Lie” playbook from 2020, and applied it to every case where pro-choice ballot measures triumph. There isn’t a single state where abortion rights have won and anti-abortion activists have accepted the outcome. It’s exhausting.

Quick hits:

ICE Abusing Pregnant Women

We all know immigrant and reproductive justice are deeply intertwined. So it’s no surprise that ICE detainment centers are hotbeds for human rights abuses—and that pregnant women and children are especially vulnerable.

A new (devastating) report from U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office counts 510 such human rights abuses—including systematic denial of medical care and mistreatment of pregnant detainees.

The report details the abuse of over a dozen pregnant women, including one who was forced to bleed out for days before the Department of Homeland Security allowed her to be taken to a hospital. Once there, the report says, she was left alone to miscarry without water or medical attention. Another pregnant woman experiencing complications was instructed to simply drink water instead of receiving medical attention.

The same report identifies 18 cases of children as young as two—including a 10-year-old U.S. citizen recovering from brain surgery—being similarly denied medical attention.

No human being should face this treatment under any circumstances. But the fact that ICE detention centers inflict such disproportionate harm on pregnant women and children in medical crisis speaks volumes about the cruelty of this administration’s agenda—and about how warped Trump’s portrayals of immigrants as violent adult criminals really are.

“ We are seeing the anti-abortion folks just repurpose their playbook. We see them testing these restrictions on minors and low-income communities, but we should regard it very much as a litmus test—and expect that they are going to expand these restrictions to affect all of us.” - Kimi Chernoby, National Women’s Law Center attorney, on the Trump administration’s attack on contraception access

In the Nation

You Love to See It

With so much frustrating media coverage of abortion, we just had to give a shout out to some excellent journalism this week:

With the first day of school on the horizon, Teen Vogue and The Hechinger Report collaborated to unpack ‘Baby Olivia’ laws—legislation that requires public schools to show students an anti-abortion propaganda video produced by one of the nation’s most radical organizations. (Live Action, the one and only 🤮)

AED has been following the spread of this legislation closely for a while now—pointing out that the effort isn’t just about one video or one kind of bill. It’s part of a much bigger plan to change national educational guidelines on human development.

In 2023, for example, I flagged this Newsweek op-ed from the leader of Contend Projects—an anti-abortion group disguising themselves as an educational institute. CEO Brooke Stanton wrote one of the most chilling passages I’ve ever read—warning Republicans that if they want to win elections, they need to start indoctrinating children. And fast:

“Science education in schools is the most effective way to shape future generations. If pro-life leaders want to win the battle against abortion, they need to recognize and release the untapped potential of K-12 science education standards, by ensuring human embryology is in America's science classrooms. If they fail to do so, the abortion industry will continue its winning streak at the ballot box for many generations to come.”

In other words, these aren’t isolated bills—they’re part of a coordinated campaign to rewrite education and manipulate kids before they’re old enough to know better. (It’s also not a coincidence this is happening at the same time that conservatives are trying to indoctrinate young women with tradwife bullshit.)

One of the things that’s so important about this Teen Vogue piece is that it points out the coordination and organization behind the spread of these laws: at least ten Baby Olivia bills were introduced after lawmakers attended an event hosted by Live Action, a meet-up meant to provide them “with the policy information and persuasion strategies they need to end abortion.”

AED will have more on this soon, but it’s worth talking about the growing influence of Live Action. Between ‘Baby Olivia’ and the IVF nonsense mentioned earlier in the newsletter, it’s clear that one of the most extremist groups in the country—an organization once considered a radical outlier—is now leading the national anti-abortion agenda.