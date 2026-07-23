Finally, some good news: Maria Rojas—the Houston-based licensed midwife and first person to be criminally charged for violating Texas’ abortion ban—is one step closer to justice.

Today, a Texas appeals court determined the state didn’t have sufficient evidence to block Rojas from providing care while the criminal case against her moves forward. Texas’ primary evidence against Rojas comprised probable-cause affidavits from the criminal case against her, which the court ruled shouldn’t have been admitted as evidence in the civil case against her.

Thus, the court reversed a civil injunction that shut down Rojas’ three clinics, preventing her from working since last year. The civil case will now return to trial court—barring successful appeal from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“The state of Texas has no case. Maria Rojas has been an upstanding midwife who delivered babies and provided lawful care for underserved pregnant patients,” Jenna Hudson, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement.

In March 2025, Rojas was arrested for allegedly providing two medication abortions. Later that year, Paxton’s office announced the arrests of eight of Rojas’ associates. Paxton accused the individuals of “providing illegal abortions and practicing medicine without proper medical licenses,” and referred to them as a “cabal of abortion-loving radicals.” Most were charged for allegedly practicing medicine without a license.

Rafa Kidvai, director of If/When/How’s Repro Legal Defense Fund, told AED the case against Rojas is “a disgusting display of political theater intended to scare Texans out of accessing abortion care.”

Paxton’s pointed word choice when describing the charges against Rojas is all deliberate at a time of heightened xenophobia under the Trump administration. Rojas’ clinics largely served low-income, uninsured, primarily Spanish-speaking communities. Many of her patients already face significant barriers to health care (especially maternal care) rooted in language, income, and immigration status. For serving these communities, Rojas has been smeared by Paxton and other anti-abortion activists, who invoke right-wing prejudices and caricatures of so-called “illegal immigrants” when they talk about her.

Last year, the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America labeled Rojas an “illegal abortionist”—a term we haven’t seen them use before, as Jessica noted last fall. (For instance, when a white abortion provider was indicted, the group simply called her an “abortionist”—sans “illegal.”)

Hudson told Abortion, Every Day at the time: “It’s no coincidence that he is targeting Rojas and these clinics amid the widespread anti-immigrant sentiment nationwide.”

Where does Rojas stand now? The criminal case against Rojas will continue, though she has pleaded not guilty. The state indicted her on 15 felony counts, and she could face life in prison. The court’s ruling today can’t erase the 10 days she spent in jail before posting a $1.4 million bond, and Rojas still has to wear an ankle monitor—a device that’s costing her hundreds of dollars each month, out-of-pocket.

The cruelty is astounding, and entirely the point.

Even as the court lifted the injunction, theoretically allowing Rojas to reopen her clinics, Rojas’ legal team at the Center for Reproductive Rights stresses that this will be nearly impossible: Rojas was forced to give up the leases for her three clinics. Her attorneys say the “damage caused by the injunction is irreversible,” and “her life has been upended because of the state’s baseless allegations.”

Without Rojas’ clinics, over the last year, hundreds of families in Houston have been left without a maternal health care provider—and without access to personal health records and test results. One of her clinics included a birthing center where Rojas helped deliver babies.

The loss of care centers like Rojas’ is devastating in a state like Texas, which already leads the nation in maternal mortality, and too many communities in the state are maternal care deserts.

“Pregnant Texans are dying at alarming rates,” Hudson said. “The state should be doing everything it can to make sure they can get the health care they need, not shutting down desperately needed health care providers based on trumped-up evidence and a shoddy investigation.”

Amid the wave of arrests of Rojas’ associates last year, Kidvai warned AED that criminalizing midwives doesn’t just endanger individuals, but destabilizes public health in entire communities:

“Midwives are often hubs for their community’s health. Removing providers who serve people with vulnerable immigration statuses is especially cruel.”

So, why target Texas midwives amid a simmering maternal health crisis? To call ‘pro-life’ politicians like Paxton hypocrites is, at this point, akin to calling the sky blue. It’s obvious, and they aren’t even trying to hide it.

Paxton, currently running in a surprisingly competitive race for U.S. Senate, and the rest of his cabal of anti-abortion extremists are determined to make an example of Rojas and anyone who dares provide care to pregnant patients.

The entire case against Rojas is an intimidation campaign meant to scare health providers, and smear and stigmatize midwives. The consequence is a medical system in which health care workers are afraid to provide the standard of care to pregnant patients. As a result, more and more Texas women—like Josseli Barnica, Nevaeh Crain, Porsha Ngumezi, Tierra Walker, and Yeniifer Alvarez-Estrada Glick, who are just the women whose names we know—could die.

“Paxton’s ability to throw someone in jail just because he cried ‘abortion’ is a disgusting abuse of power,” Kidvai said. “If not for bail funds, Ms. Rojas would have spent the last year in jail because of a baseless anti-abortion campaign. This is state violence plain and simple. The trauma, financial hardship, and public scrutiny that Ms. Rojas faced can’t be undone.”

Nevertheless, today’s news is cause for hope—something we’ve frankly been in short supply of lately. The ruling, which finds the state’s lack of evidence against Rojas, is a hitch in Paxton’s plan to make an example of her, and a positive sign for the future of the case.

“Maria Rojas deserves justice,” Hudson said, “and we will keep fighting.”