Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erica T's avatar
Erica T
41m

“practicing medicine without proper medical licenses” that is so rich given the CPCs are doing exactly that. I hope Talarico wins so bad. Paxton is just scum.

Reply
Share
TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
1h

I hope she gets justice but I fear it is unlikely in a state that just sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for a protest he didn’t even attend because he moved a box of supposedly radical zines for his wife.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture