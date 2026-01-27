Click to skip ahead:

DOJ May Prosecute Minnesota Protesters Under the Face ACT

We should have known this was coming: Donald Trump’s Department of Justice may prosecute anti-ICE protesters in Minnesota using a law created to protect abortion clinics from violence.

From the moment Trump returned to the White House—pardoning a few dozen anti-abortion extremists in his first days back—the DOJ made clear they had no intention of enforcing the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. At least, not when it comes to protecting clinics.

Instead, the agency said they’d use the law to go after pro-choicers who supposedly attack the “rights of speech and prayer” outside of clinics. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon even hijacked the law to target pro-Palestinian protesters.

So it should come as no surprise that the administration is now toying with the idea of using the law to prosecute Minnesotans who protested at a church where the pastor has a side gig as a top ICE official.

While some of those demonstrators have already been arrested, conservative media, pundits, and columnists are calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to also charge them with FACE Act violations—citing the law’s religious freedom protections.

All this, while clinic harassment and violence is on the rise and the administration gives extremists the green light to attack providers and patients without fear of prosecution.

I’ll keep you updated as the story develops.

In the States: Missouri, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia

In Missouri’s abortion trial last week, the state put women on the stand who regret their abortions—an attempt to make the case that Republican restrictions actually protect women. The Missouri Independent notes that all of the women who testified had abortions decades earlier (like in the 1970s and 80s).

Another witness for the state was a nurse who testified childbirth is always better than abortion—even when the patient is a child, like the Ohio 10-year-old forced to travel to Indiana for care. Charming.

The trial, set to end today, will determine whether TRAP laws enacted by Republicans can stand. Voters adopted a pro-choice amendment protecting abortion until ‘viability’ in the state constitution in 2024, but the GOP has been trying to roll back those protections ever since.

In an interview with KMBC, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway defended the trial and the Republican laws—calling them “common sense requirements,” and repeating bullshit claims about abortion pills being dangerous.

Meanwhile, a reminder that living in a pro-choice state doesn’t guarantee you access to reproductive healthcare: two Pennsylvania hospitals just notified the state health department that they won’t provide sexual assault victims with emergency contraception due to religious objections. Unfortunately, state law allows these exemptions for religious institutions—requiring them instead to provide victims who want emergency contraception with free transportation to another hospital.

I’m curious what “arranging” transportation means—does that mean these hospitals only have to throw victims in an Uber? It’s also hard to imagine how terrible this is for an already-traumatized sexual assault survivor: to be told they’ll have to go to another emergency room and do the whole process all over again because their local hospital refuses basic care?

Catholic hospitals are proliferating across the United States, putting women in serious danger in the process.

Abortion, Every Day told you about HB 23 in Kentucky a few weeks back, but it’s worth highlighting again. The legislation, introduced by Rep. Lindsey Burke, is a decriminalization bill that would protect abortion patients from criminal or civil charges, shield private medical records from such investigations, and prohibit the state from prosecuting providers and ‘helpers’, like abortion funds.

It’s an especially important move as Republicans across the country target pretty much anyone who helps someone get an abortion: pro-choice speech and ads are under attack in multiple states, and legislation in several states would criminalize even lending a friend money for an abortion.

In an interview with Lex18, Burke says, “They’re willing to hurt and punish anyone in order to effectuate their beliefs and they’re willing to take advantage of loopholes and gray areas in the legal system to do that.”

It’s highly unlikely the bill will go anywhere, but we need more legislation like this regardless: it reminds voters what Republicans really stand for, and what kind of protections they should be fighting for.

Finally, we’re still paying close attention to what’s going down in Lynchburg, Virginia—where Republicans are weaponizing zoning laws to get around pro-choice protections. Remember, the Lynchburg city council is pushing an ordinance that would informally ban abortion by preventing clinics from operating within a thousand feet of churches, public libraries, schools, parks, children’s museums, and day care centers.

It’s a sneaky way to sidestep the fact that abortion is legal in Virginia: just make it impossible for clinics to open! Not only would the ordinance seriously limit where clinics could build and operate, it would also require them to seek a conditional permit from the majority-Republican city council.

Not-so-fun fact: the ordinance was first proposed by city council member Marty Misjuns, who—in addition to looking like a sentient thumb—was fired from the Lynchburg Fire Department after posting transphobic content on social media. Which…tracks. Misjuns then wasted all sorts of taxpayer dollars when he sued the city for wrongful termination.

The city council is set to vote on the ordinance this week, and we’ll let you know what happens. While this is just one town, what’s happening in Lynchburg represents a strategy being replicated nationwide.

Quick hits:

On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade last week, North Carolina Josh Stein reiterated his promise to veto any further abortion restrictions in the state;

Despite protections in the state constitution, Arizona Republicans are pushing new abortion restrictions;

And more on Wyoming’s attempt to convince the state Supreme Court to reconsider their abortion decision.

TikTok Suppressing Pro-Choice, Anti-ICE Content

If you follow me on TikTok, you may have noticed that I haven’t published many videos lately. That’s not deliberate—I’ve actually been trying to put out content for days, only to have the platform keep my videos in a ‘post processing’ purgatory. I’m not the only one: creators who post abortion rights content, left-leaning views, or anything anti-ICE are all reporting the same thing. They can’t get their videos published—or if they are published, those videos are getting dozens instead of thousands of views.

It just so happens that this shift in the algorithm aligns with the social media platform being sold to new U.S. owners, many of whom are tied to the Trump administration.

Tonight, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outright accused TikTok of suppressing content critical of the president. His office said they’ve received “independently confirmed instances” of censorship, noted that the governor is launching a review, and indicated he wants the state justice department to “determine whether it violates California law.”

TikTok, however, insists that politics has nothing to do with it. The company claims a power outage at one of its U.S. data centers is leading to longer processing times for publishing and recommending posts. And while that’s certainly possible, it’s curious that the outage seems to be so selective about which users to impact. 🤔

Consider this yet another reminder that we can't rely on social media companies to communicate with each other, and that it's vital to build our own networks—online and off.

Antis Keep Fighting for Relevance

There’s a reason conservatives are so eager to shut us up, especially on abortion: they know they’re losing. As I’ve written before—bans are arguably the most unpopular laws in America, and abortion rights is only getting more powerful with every year that goes by. (And with every new person impacted by the horror of these policies.)

I mean, even Vice President JD Vance—the anti-abortion movement’s most influential ally in the Trump administration—spent last week urging activists to be more realistic. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance admitted, “The American people are not endorsing a lot of pro-life policy.”

The vice president—dispatched to assuage the movement’s disappointment in the administration—was actually relatively straightforward. He said, “Most of what’s going to happen over the next generation of the pro-life movement is we’re going to have to win victories at the state level.”

In other words, Trump doesn’t want shit to do with a losing issue.

Vance also urged the movement to work harder to persuade voters, who are overwhelmingly pro-choice, to their side. Here’s the thing: I don’t think powerful anti-abortion organizations have any intention of doing that—because they know it’s an uphill battle not worth the time, money, or energy.

Sure, they’ll keep trying to indoctrinate the next generation of voters via ‘Baby Olivia’ bills and abstinence-only education; but I don’t see a lot of evidence that conservatives are working to convince adult voters on abortion. I think they know it’s largely too late.

That’s why anti-abortion messaging goes all in on hiding Republican extremism instead—like doing away with the word ‘ban’, or tricking voters into believing their ballot measures are pro-choice. Even conservative attempts to make Americans think abortion pills are dangerous aren’t really moves to proactively persuade voters to be ‘pro-life’.

So if they don’t have voters on their side, and they don’t have the full weight of the current administration—what does the anti-abortion movement have? In short, threats. They have enough powerful donors and a critical mass of political volunteers, both of which GOP candidates are eager for. Here’s how Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser put it in the Washington Post last week, in a column airing out her Trump administration grievances:

“[I]t will cost those who sell out. For starters, that means: No passionate door-knockers. No literature. No endorsements. This will result in the loss of much-needed votes.”

But being able to tank a candidate isn’t the same thing as having the ability to win an election. After all, whenever the GOP has listened to the anti-abortion movement’s skewed polling and bad advice in recent years—they’ve lost. (Just ask Virginia Republicans!)

All of this is a long way of saying—as damaging as this movement has been, they’re losing relevance with each passing day. Trump sees the writing on the wall; I wonder how long it will be for the rest of Republicans to follow suit.

Oklahoma Docs Will (Still) Have to Sign Anti-Abortion Pledge

Good news, bad news out of Oklahoma: the anti-abortion pledge that healthcare providers will have to sign in order to keep getting Medicaid funding has been significantly watered down. That said, they’ll still have to sign it.

A refresher: last year, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order that would strip Medicaid funding from any provider who directly or indirectly engaged in “abortion-related activities.” Providers would have to promise in an attestation form that they don’t provide abortions, refer patients for abortion—and that they don’t affiliate with any pro-choice organization that “facilitate[s] the procurement” of abortions.

The language is so vague it could prevent providers from sending a donation to an abortion fund. Refusing to sign would be considered “non-compliance” and result in providers losing their Medicaid funding.

So you can see why this is a major First Amendment issue!

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) board pushed back, and now KGOU reports that Stitt has revised and reissued his executive order. Providers will still have to sign a pledge that they’re following Oklahoma law as it pertains to abortion, but the language about affiliation or “abortion-related activities” has been removed.

A small win I suppose? Or maybe just not as horrific a loss.

As regular readers know, Republicans across the country have been working overtime to suppress pro-choice speech—from trying to prohibit pro-choice websites to introducing legislation that would criminalize volunteering for abortion funds.

Listen Up

You’d be hard-pressed to find another publication doing better investigative work on the consequences of abortion bans than ProPublica. It was just a few weeks ago that journalists there uncovered the death of yet another woman killed by a state ban: Ciji Graham in North Carolina.

Last week, KALW’s podcast “Your Call” spoke to ProPublica reporter Lizzie Presser about how these bans are killing women, who is most at risk—and what it takes to bring these kinds of stories to the public. It’s well-worth a listen: