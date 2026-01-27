Abortion, Every Day

Referring to the murders of Renee Goode and Alex Pretti, you say "But there’s nothing I can say that will make any of this comprehensible." Unfortunately, it is perfectly comprehensible. What is going on in Minnesota is right out of the standard playbook of authoritarian and fascist regimes. So there is nothing surprising about it, if you look at the experience of other countries. What is hard to understand is that this is happening in the U.S. Fortunately, people are waking up so we can stop this.

The PA news is worse than 2 hospitals! It’s just two in Lycoming County that have notified the state that they may not provide Plan B. Statewide it’s 14 with an additional 7 who may not provide any sexual assault emergency services.

