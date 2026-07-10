One Good Thing
That time of week again.
We’ve somehow made it to Friday—through heatwaves, thunderstorms, and yet another nauseating sexual misconduct scandal in U.S. politics, we’ve made it to the weekend.
So, as usual: what got you through the week? Quality time with family, a summer trip, a good book?
Mine was a new, hybrid book store-coffee shop opening up in my neighborhood in Brooklyn, …
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