One Good Thing
A lot of us are hitting a pandemic wall right now, and if you’re anything like me you’re probably still reeling from the last four years. So let’s try something that folks seemed to like back when this was my food newsletter, Eat Me: Share one good thing that happened this week.
Maybe your parents got their vaccine, or your kid aced a math test or you made your bed every damn morning (which at this point is a serious accomplishment).
My one good thing is that my dogs loved the snowstorm. My senior dog, Monty, in particular was pretty thrilled - he even forgot about his arthritis for long enough to jump around. It thawed my cold heart.
What’s your one good thing? Comments are open!
Soaked up the sun in Palm Springs (safely at an Airbnb) before coming back to sub zero temps in Minnesota. Still have that vacay glow and I'm milking it.
I'm starting a language teacher worker cooperative and we're 3-4 months away from being able to open for business. The right people have come along and I still can't believe we're doing this!