A lot of us are hitting a pandemic wall right now, and if you’re anything like me you’re probably still reeling from the last four years. So let’s try something that folks seemed to like back when this was my food newsletter, Eat Me: Share one good thing that happened this week.

Maybe your parents got their vaccine, or your kid aced a math test or you made your bed every damn morning (which at this point is a serious accomplishment).

My one good thing is that my dogs loved the snowstorm. My senior dog, Monty, in particular was pretty thrilled - he even forgot about his arthritis for long enough to jump around. It thawed my cold heart.

What’s your one good thing? Comments are open!